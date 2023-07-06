McMurry releases All-Century women's cross country team

As McMurry University continues its centennial celebration and moves toward honoring the All-Century group in October, McMurry University's Office of Athletic Communications will highlight a team within the overall list each week. This continues with women’s cross country.

The All-Century Team consists of:

Mary Affleck ’16 – Affleck’s Maroon and White career in the 2010s spawned two of the top sub-25-minute 6K clockings in program history. Her career-best of 23 minutes, 51 seconds at Dallas Baptist University in 2013 was 15th-quickest on the list prior to 2022.

Her 19:39 at Our Lady of the Lake in 2015 is in the same territory among the span in regards to top 5K times.

Alyssa Fields Alvarez ’15 – Alvarez ran to a top 20 finish at the Texas Division III Championships in 2011 spotlighted a collegiate campaign that included garnering second-team all-American Southwest Conference honors and being named a member of the ASC’s Sportsmanship squad.

Her racing footprints are throughout the program’s top times directory. She has at least one effort in the 4K, 5K, and 6K annals.

Julian Ashabranner ’09 A pair of first five marks at the ASC Championships by Ashabranner helped guide the War Hawks to back-to-back runner-up team finishes in 2005 and 2006. Her 2005 fifth-place finish earned her conference Freshman of the Year honors.

She wound up her collegiate career as a two-time first-team all-league honoree.

Tiffany Cox ’20 -A three-time all-ASC awardee, Cox’s 55th-place finish at the NCAA Division III South Regional Championships still stands as one of McMurry’s best regional individual marks. She added that to two second team and one first all-league honor.

Her 23:37.2 timing at the regional meet in 2016 is among the program’s best 20 sub-25-minute efforts in program history.

Amanda Ward Cox ’04 – Cox has claimed one of the Maroon and White’s four individual conference titles. Her victory helped lead McMurry to a team runner-up outing on their home course at Wylie Middle School in 2002.

The four-time all-conference selection also captured a pair of top 70 regional meet efforts during her running career.

Kirsten DeFrance ’17 – Her third-place ending at the 2016 ASC meet allowed the War Hawks to place runner-up at Concordia University of Austin. The 23:19.1 effort that day still sits among the school’s best 10 sub-25-minute 6K efforts.

She concluded her collegiate slate as a one-time first-team all-conference awardee.

Carla Lewis Frazier ’10 –Frazier is the program’s only NCAA Division III Championships qualifier. Among three top 60 South Regional marks, she was sixth at Guilford College in 2009 to advance to Baldwin-Wallace University.

Frazier’s Maroon and White story didn’t stop there. She wound up among the individual top 10 at the Texas Division III Championships and was a two-time conference champion.

Alaisha Guerra Montanez ’11 – Montanez still holds down four of the fastest sub-25-minute race times in school history. She is a four-time ASC first-three finisher, including crossing first in 2011.

Montanez also wound up in the regional top 25 twice among three best 50 outings. She joins Frazier as a runner-up placer at the Texas Division III Championships.

Jessica Thompson ’99 – A 1996 all-ASC awardee, Thompson was one of the first members of the cross-country program for the late Bill Libby, during which she became the school’s first all-league selection. She also gained four conference Runner of the Week accolades.

Current head coach Rexi Parcells who has led the War Hawks to back-to-back conference meet titles, is the team’s coach.