A Complete Guide on How to Hire Best React Native App Developer in 2023

According to a recent PWC study, the majority of organizations want to draw in top people and then figure out how to maintain them. One of the main worries that HR departments of businesses have is this. Likewise, numerous businesses all around the world have made investments in various employment models.

It's difficult to find a react native developer, as it is with all software developers. Due to the popularity of the open-source React Native mobile app framework, there is a huge need for experts in this field.

Numerous services promise to assist you in finding a top-tier React Native developer swiftly, effectively, and without shelling out a fortune. Due to this, we have put together a comprehensive guide that includes all possible models you can use when hiring a react native app developer.

What is React Native?

React Native is a powerful tool that allows developers to create both iOS and Android mobile applications using JavaScript and React, a popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces. This means that instead of having to create separate code bases for each platform, developers can use the same codebase for both iOS and Android apps.

Imagine being able to build your dream app with just one language and one codebase. That's exactly what React Native allows you to do. Instead of spending months or even years building separate apps for iOS and Android, you can create one app that works seamlessly on both platforms. React Native has been widely adopted by many companies, including Facebook, Airbnb, and Uber, due to its ability to deliver high-performance apps with a native-like experience.

However, React Native isn't just about saving time and effort. It also offers a sleek, high-performance user interface that provides a smooth and responsive experience for your users. With React Native, you can create fast, responsive apps that feel just as native as those built with traditional, platform-specific languages. But the real magic of React Native is its ability to bridge the gap between web and mobile development. This is because React Native uses the same principles and concepts as React, allowing web developers to quickly and easily transition to mobile development.

So whether you're a seasoned mobile developer or a web developer looking to branch out, React Native is a tool worth considering. With its ability to save time and resources, create high-performance apps, and bridge the gap between web and mobile development, React Native is a game-changer in the world of app development.

Why does your company need React Native engineers?

Mobile apps have become an crucial element of any business. Over the past ten years, mobile device usage has increased. 83.96% of people, according to Statista, own a smartphone.

From banking to grocery shopping, we rely on mobile applications in every area of our lives. Additionally, it is predicted that by 2023, the mobile application market will bring in $935 billion in revenue. Employing skilled and knowledgeable react native developers will enable businesses to receive a sizeable amount of this money. The number of mobile applications has also increased as a result of the rise in mobile usage.



Your business operates in a cutthroat industry, therefore, in order to stay on top, you must have the best resources and employees working for you. Engineers who work with React Native fill that role. These qualified specialists are equipped to create high-performance mobile applications that can be used on several platforms, providing your business a competitive edge.

React Native offers a cost-effective and efficient solution for companies to build and maintain mobile apps. React Native developers can build apps that are fast, responsive, and have a native-like experience, which can lead to higher user engagement and retention. With React Native, companies can also save a significant amount of time and resources by using the same codebase for both iOS and Android platforms.

Additionally, cost-effective dynamic applications can be made by React Native developers. These programs are also simple to manage, support, and update.

Let’s look on to the reasons why big brands and companies choose React Native App Development Services for developing their applications.

Responsibilities of React Native developers

1. Seamless UI

React Native developers create a seamless user interface for the mobile app. They use React Native's powerful and flexible components to design and build a visually appealing and intuitive app that provides a smooth and responsive experience for users.

2. Code conversion

React Native developers are responsible for converting the web code to mobile code. They take the web code and convert it into mobile code that can be used to build mobile apps for both iOS and Android platforms.

3. Quality check

Developers ensure that the quality of the mobile app is up-to-the-mark. They perform regular quality checks on the app to ensure that it meets the required standards and specifications. They fix any bugs or issues that are found during the testing process.

4. Native modules and APIs

React Native developers need to integrate native modules and APIs into the mobile app as per the requirements. With React Native's ability to access native modules and APIs to create a high-performance app that feels just as native as those built with traditional, platform-specific languages.

5. Cross-functional coordination

React Native developers work closely with other cross-functional teams such as designers, product managers, and QA engineers. They coordinate with them to make sure the project is on track and that the final product meets the requirements and expectations.

Benefits of hiring React Native developers

Hiring React Native developers can bring several benefits to your company, including:

1. Cost-effective development

React Native enables developers to build apps for both iOS and Android platforms using the same codebase, which can save a lot of time and effort.

2. Short Time for Development

Developers have this advantage of reusing up to 90% of their previous code. Businesses do not have to build two different apps, therefore saves a lot of time. These developers can actually build an app in 10 days by using react native.

3. High-performance apps

React Native apps have a native-like experience, which can lead to higher user engagement and retention.

4. Quick time-to-market

React Native developers can deliver apps faster than traditional mobile app development, which can help your company stay competitive in the market.

5. Large developer community

React Native has a large and active developer community, which can make it easier to find and hire developers.

6. Flexible Architecture

React Native allows developers to create a scalable and modular architecture, which makes it easy to maintain and scale the performance of React native app as needed.

7. SEO friendly

React Native apps can be rendered on the server-side, making them more SEO-friendly than traditional mobile apps. These apps can be easily optimized for search engines, increasing visibility and reach for the app.

8. Real-time feedback and preview

React Native allows developers to see changes in real-time with the help of its hot-reloading feature, which enables them to quickly test and make adjustments to the app, streamlining the development process.

How to screen React Native developers?

Screening React Native developers can be a challenging task, but there are several steps you can take to ensure that you are hiring the best candidate for the job. Consider following these steps:

1. Reviewing the developer's portfolio

Look at the apps that the developer has built and evaluate the quality of the code and the user experience.

2. Conducting technical interviews

Ask the developer to explain how they would solve certain problems and evaluate their understanding of the React Native framework.

3. Checking references

Talk to other developers or companies that the developer has worked with to get a sense of their work ethic and skills.



Here are a few questions that interviewers should consider asking during the interview:

1. What is your Level of JavaScript Profficiency?

Answer - It must be JS6 or higher for React Native App Developer.



2. Which React Native Components are you most familiar with?

Answer- Virtual Dom, JSX, component lifecycle and customizable props are some of the key react native components that candidates must know.



3. How many technologies out of mobX, redux, gulp, bower, hockeyapp, and enzyme are you familiar with?

Answer - Recruiters must give preference to hire those react native developers who know-how to work with these technologies mentioned above. MobX and Redux are state management libraries that help run as expected by giving operational control over app logic. Other tools like enzyme, bower, hockeyapp and gulp quickens full-stack development and testing.

You may assess candidates' knowledge with React Native by asking them some typical questions. Additionally, they enable recruiters to ask technical questions that they otherwise would not be able to.

What skills should you look for in React Native developers?

When evaluating React Native developers, it's essential to consider both soft skills and technical skills.

Soft Skills

1. Communication

A React Native developer should have strong communication skills in order to effectively convey their ideas, thoughts and technical solutions to both technical and non-technical team members.

2. Problem-solving

The developer should have a strong problem-solving mindset in order to troubleshoot and resolve any issues that may arise during the development process.

3. Adaptability

The developer should be adaptable to changing requirements and technologies, as mobile development is a constantly evolving field.

4. Teamwork

React native developers must have the ability to work well within a team and collaborate effectively with other team members.

Further Reading to know more about the soft skills that are required in a native app developer.

Technical Skills

1. Strong understanding of the React Native framework

The developer should have a strong understanding of the React Native framework and be able to use it effectively to build mobile applications.

2. Experience with JavaScript and React

The developer should have experience with JavaScript and React as they are the primary technologies used to build React Native applications.

3. Familiarity with mobile development

The developer should be familiar with mobile app development concepts and best practices, such as performance optimization and user interface design.

4. Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

The developer should have experience using third-party libraries and APIs to add functionality to the React Native application. This can include anything from integrating with native device features to adding maps or data visualization components.

How much salary should you offer to React Native developers?

There are various factors that should be considered while finalizing the salary of a react native app developer. First and foremost is the experience level, which is crucial benchmark in salary negotiations. If a developer has a prior hands-on experience on big projects, they will be expecting for a salary that is probably higher than their earlier one. Nonetheless, organizations don’t always have to select developers that charge a handsome salary. They can easily look for a team of mid-level or junior developers who are familiar with working on projects by themselves. This will help them to have a bigger team and divide people on multiple projects rather than on a single hire.

According to Glassdoor, the average salary for a React Native developer in the United States is around $92,000 per year. However, it is important to note that the salary can vary significantly depending on the location and experience of the developer.

Check out this complete guide curated by the experts of React native development to know more about react native development cost.

Why hiring a React Native developer with DianApps can help?

Hiring a React Native developer with DianApps can help your company in several ways:

1. Access to a global talent pool

DianApps offers access to a global talent pool of developers, which can make it easier to find and hire the best candidate for the job.

2. Pre-vetted developers

DianApps pre-vets all of their developers, which can save your company time and effort in the hiring process.

3. Flexibility

Our company offers flexible hiring options, such as part-time or full-time contracts, which can help your company find the right fit for their needs.

4. Support

The React Native Development experts at DianApps provide support throughout the hiring process, including technical interviews and salary negotiation.

Over To You

In conclusion, hiring the best React Native developer in 2023 is essential for any company that is looking to build and maintain high-performance mobile apps. By understanding the responsibilities, benefits, and skills of React Native developers, companies can screen and evaluate candidates effectively, and make informed hiring decisions. Additionally, hiring a React Native developer with DianApps can help companies access a global talent pool, pre-vetted developers, and support throughout the hiring process.