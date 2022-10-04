Westminster, CO

Beautiful Biking Trails in Westminster, CO | Get Active in Westminster

Wanderlust Wellman

There are so many different biking options in the Denver Metropolitan Area - you can bike through the city, get a little rugged with some mountain biking in the front range, or explore some local parks. If you live around Westminster or Broomfield, there are plenty of gorgeous trails connecting many parks!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iUDG5_0iLMLRou00
Big Dry Creek TrailUncover Colorado

One of my favorite trails is the "Big Dry Creek" trail. Whether you're walking or biking, you'll pass ponds, creeks, parks, bridges, tunnels, and maybe some furry critters! Its good to stay active and although we are heading into the colder Colorado months, the sun will keep you warm and give you your daily dose of vitamin D. Another great thing about this trail is that if you get tired or just want to enjoy the mountain views, you can stop and sit in a wooden gazebo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjMNp_0iLMLRou00
Tunnels with Artworknrt database

Typically the trails are very low-key. You might pass a few friendly strangers but I have never experienced a "crowd" per se. Since there's not a lot of traction, there typically isn't a lot of noise either. Once you reach a park, it does typically get busier. There are lots of families and pet owners walking around or enjoying the playground. I've seen teenagers playing frisbee or skateboarding nearby. The parks definitely bring the community together which is really great to see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBQ3U_0iLMLRou00
Pond while walking Big Dry Creek TrailAll Trails

I have walked this trail year round and have always enjoyed it. There are of course other trails you can enjoy and it's fun to switch it up and see new things. If you're feeling really adventurous, you can even bike into downtown Denver. Either way, I'm really glad to have this trail nearby, and if you're in Westminster, Broomfield, or Thornton, you should definitely take the time to check it out!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# colorado# westminster# coloradotrails# fallactivities# westminstertrails

Comments / 1

Published by

Noah Boudrie (Wanderlust Wellman) | Travel Enthusiast formerly living in Colorado, Chicago, and currently based in Michigan. I travel around the country sharing my favorite adventures, food, hikes, and gems that YOU TOO can take advantage of!

Michigan State
351 followers

More from Wanderlust Wellman

Denver, CO

Easy Rated Alpine Lake Hike Near Denver | Brainard Lake

Before too much snow accumulates, one alpine lake that I think is worthwhile to see during the fall is Brainard Lake near Nederland, Colorado. This area is located a bit north of Boulder, entering a bit deeper into the Front Range. Here are the stats:

Read full story
Colorado State

Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado

Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.

Read full story
2 comments
Pagosa Springs, CO

Warm up this Fall with Natural Hot Springs in Pagosa Springs | Rainbow Hot Springs

Walking along the streets in Downtown Pagosa Springs, you can quickly tell that hot springs are a huge part of the town. Whether you see the steam rising or smell the sulfur first, it's obvious why Pagosa Springs is called...well, Pagosa Springs. You could always jump into a hot spring right downtown and call it a day. However, I highly recommend infusing hot springs with an amazing hike located minutes away from downtown. The hike to "Rainbow Hot Springs" will take you through the mountains with amazing views, multiple waterfalls, green lush scenery, and a nice warm nature bath to soak your sore feet at the end!

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Gorgeous Waterfall Hike near Denver | Elk Falls Pond

When people think about hiking near Denver, their minds quickly go to destinations such as Chautauqua Park in Boulder, Red Rocks, and other well-known destinations. Staunton State Park is by no means "unknown", but it is often overlooked as an amazing hiking destination located ONLY 45 MINUTES AWAY from Denver! Be prepared to pay a small fee to enter this state park. Just like all other hikes, the earlier you start the better! There was a line when we went to get in, but it did move pretty fast.

Read full story
Mosca, CO

Sandboarding on the Biggest Sand Dunes in AMERICA | Great Sand Dunes National Park

Great Sand Dunes National Park is a place that everyone should visit in Colorado for many reasons. Not only does it offer great views of the Sangre de Cristo mountains, but it has the TALLEST Sand Dunes in North America. You can simply hike them if you want, OR you can rent a "sandboard" or sled and ride down them at ridiculously high speeds.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier Mountain

As the end of summer approaches, you have to go on a few more gorgeous Colorado hikes! Lucky for you, I know the perfect hike to do before the mountains fill with snow. Located in Drake, Colorado, just 1.5 hours from Downtown Denver, Crosier Mountain reaches elevations of 9000+ ft! Here at the stats according to All Trails:

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Cliff Jumping/Swimming Hole near Colorado Springs | Paradise Cove

If you want to explore the outdoors, Colorado is surely the place to be. However, what about during a miserably hot summer day when nothing sounds better than a day at the beach? Although this isn't quite that, Paradise Cove is a great spot to take a dip and cool off on a scorching hot day! Located between two sizeable cliffs, it is a short hike down to the pool and a slightly moderate hike on the way back since the beginning is uphill.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Which Colorado National Park Is For You? | National Park Guide

When visiting Colorado, you cannot miss the opportunity to go to a national park! Colorado has beauty everywhere you turn, but how do you decide which park you should see first and which you can save for a future trip?

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Underground Ping-Pong Bar in Downtown Chicago

Ping Pong is simply a great game - it doesn't require too much movement, it fits any skill level, and it's a ton of fun! At "Ace Bounce" located in Downtown, Chicago you can play with friends (or strangers) with a really cool atmosphere, some drinks, food, and a limitless supply of balls. It's the perfect addition to a great night in The Loop, Downtown Chicago.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Dart Bar "Flight Club" in Downtown, Chicago

Playing darts while hanging out with some friends, eating some bar food, and downing some drinks is truly a match made in heaven. At "Flight Club" in Downtown Chicago, you can enjoy darts in a bit of a more upbeat and trendy environment. It's an upscale place compared to other dark and dingy bars, but it doesn't break the bank. It was $40 an hour - I went here with some friends, but looking at the website it looks like they changed it to $12 per person, which is still a great price!

Read full story
Chicago, IL

3 Rooftop Restaurants With a View in Downtown Chicago

The Chicago Skyline is truly remarkable, and it is arguably at its best at night when the buildings light up. Because of this, grabbing food and drinks at night at a place that offers a stunning view is a magical experience. Here's a shortlist of places I have gone to with amazing views downtown.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Shopping on a Budget Downtown Chicago

Luxurious people surely fawn over the idea of spending a day on the Magnificent Mile, River North, and the Gold Coast, shopping until they break the bank. However, not everyone can afford to do this, or can't justify spending exorbitant amounts of money on clothing articles. Or, maybe you are someone who gets a thrill off of getting a lot of stylish cool clothes for cheaper prices and wants to get a massive haul for the fraction of the cost. No matter your situation, you can count on there being plenty of great budget shopping options on "State Street" downtown Chicago.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Eat Handmade Dumplings + More in Chinatown

If you travel towards the south side of Chicago, you will run into the famous Chinatown. If you haven't been to Chinatown before, prepare to be amazed by beautiful architecture such as the "Chinatown Gate" and "Nine Dragon Wall."

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Mouth-Watering Mexican Food in Chicago

If you're looking for phenomenal Mexican cuisine, then you have to go to "La Cantina" in the South Loop of Chicago. That's probably not the location you were expecting (I am aware that there's amazing food in Pilsen and Little Village) but personally, this is the best Mexican food I have ever had in the United States.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago's Tropical "Hidden Gem" Restaurant

Last year, we became new residents of Chicago. Although we no longer live in the windy city, we do have a collection of our favorite vegan restaurants located in Chicago. One of our unexpected favorite restaurants is "Asian Outpost Hawaiian Hideouts" located in South Loop, Chicago.

Read full story
Florida State

Vegan Hidden Gem in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

I can't say that Florida comes to mind when you think of the best vegan food in the United States. That was until we went to C4 Eats in Hollywood, Florida. We thought we were sacrificing taste for convenience on our drive from Fort Lauderdale Airport to Miami, but we were happily mistaken.

Read full story
1 comments

Bucket List Places in the US

There are so many gorgeous places in the United States that picking five seemed impossible. With that being said, out of all of my travels here, these places feel the most memorable and I would love to go back.

Read full story
Florida State

Key Lime Pie in Key West

Let me be honest with you: Key Lime Pie has never been my favorite dessert. If you put a piece of chocolate cake and Key Lime Pie in front of me, 100% of the time I would pick the chocolate cake. That was until I tried the key lime pie in Key West.

Read full story
Florida State

5 Things to Pack For Your Trip to Florida

Here is a list of things I wish I knew I needed on my recent trip to Florida:. Studies show that the typical sunscreen most people wear is bad for coral reefs and kills them. Instead, try a reef-safe sunscreen to protect yourself and the coral reefs!

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy