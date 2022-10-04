Beautiful Biking Trails in Westminster, CO | Get Active in Westminster

There are so many different biking options in the Denver Metropolitan Area - you can bike through the city, get a little rugged with some mountain biking in the front range, or explore some local parks. If you live around Westminster or Broomfield, there are plenty of gorgeous trails connecting many parks!

Big Dry Creek Trail Uncover Colorado

One of my favorite trails is the "Big Dry Creek" trail. Whether you're walking or biking, you'll pass ponds, creeks, parks, bridges, tunnels, and maybe some furry critters! Its good to stay active and although we are heading into the colder Colorado months, the sun will keep you warm and give you your daily dose of vitamin D. Another great thing about this trail is that if you get tired or just want to enjoy the mountain views, you can stop and sit in a wooden gazebo.

Tunnels with Artwork nrt database

Typically the trails are very low-key. You might pass a few friendly strangers but I have never experienced a "crowd" per se. Since there's not a lot of traction, there typically isn't a lot of noise either. Once you reach a park, it does typically get busier. There are lots of families and pet owners walking around or enjoying the playground. I've seen teenagers playing frisbee or skateboarding nearby. The parks definitely bring the community together which is really great to see.

Pond while walking Big Dry Creek Trail All Trails

I have walked this trail year round and have always enjoyed it. There are of course other trails you can enjoy and it's fun to switch it up and see new things. If you're feeling really adventurous, you can even bike into downtown Denver. Either way, I'm really glad to have this trail nearby, and if you're in Westminster, Broomfield, or Thornton, you should definitely take the time to check it out!