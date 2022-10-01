Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado

Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.

1. Vail

One of the most popular ski towns in Colorado, I loved exploring here mostly due to the noticeable Bavarian German influence. The entire town has so many beautiful details that just looking at the buildings could be an activity itself. There are of course lots of shops and restaurants, but my favorite thing to do in Vail is visit the Betty Ford Alpine Garden. It's one of the world's highest gardens and features tons of beautiful plants from all over the world - another bonus is it's free to the public!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJvty_0iHdW2zA00
Vail, ColoradoWhat to Wear

2. Pagosa Springs

Maybe not very well known for its skiing, but still a stunning mountain town. This is easily one of my favorite places in Colorado and I cannot recommend it enough. Here you can enjoy a small (but fun) downtown area with boutiques, mom-and-pop restaurants, and hot springs! Can you imagine a better way to spend your day? The locals are so nice and there are lots of beautiful hiking trails nearby. Don't forget to stop at Treasure Falls on your way in and check out the waterfall!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4daReg_0iHdW2zA00
Hot Spring Soaking Downtown Pagosa SpringsColorado.com

3. Estes Park

Located only 10 minutes from Rocky Mountain National Park, this small downtown is perfect to explore post-hiking. There's a variety of different shops, restaurants, and breweries to check out while you're there or if you're wanting to get a little more adventurous you can try water rafting!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xvqbt_0iHdW2zA00
Downtown Estes ParkColorado

There are tons of other mountain towns with lots to do and explore, it just depends on which area you're visiting in Colorado. No matter what you decide, making memories with loved ones or just yourself will make the experience one you won't forget!

Noah Boudrie (Wanderlust Wellman) | Travel Enthusiast formerly living in Colorado, Chicago, and currently based in Michigan. I travel around the country sharing my favorite adventures, food, hikes, and gems that YOU TOO can take advantage of!

