Sandboarding on the Biggest Sand Dunes in AMERICA | Great Sand Dunes National Park

Great Sand Dunes National Park is a place that everyone should visit in Colorado for many reasons. Not only does it offer great views of the Sangre de Cristo mountains, but it has the TALLEST Sand Dunes in North America. You can simply hike them if you want, OR you can rent a "sandboard" or sled and ride down them at ridiculously high speeds.

This national park is located on the southwest side of the state, in Mosca, Colorado. It's 4.5 hours from Colorado Springs, and 5 hours from Denver so definitely not a day trip but totally worth it! Once you arrive, you'll realize that you are in the middle of nowhere. What my friends and I did is drove to a nearby town the night before and stayed overnight, then left for the sand dunes bright and early to beat the crowds. We went in August, but it's better to go when it's slightly cooler since you'll be in direct sunlight the entire time.

Right before you enter the park, you'll see a small shop where you can rent either a sandboard or sled. If you are wanting to go hiking to the taller sand peaks, I recommend renting a sled so you're less likely to injure yourself if you fall off or lose balance. Sandboarding is different than snowboarding, so it's hard to say how well you'll be so it's better to be safe than sorry in my opinion.

What I loved about this park is that the sand dunes are so vast, so you never feel like there's a crowd or people are in your way. It was truly a unique experience and even though my group and I face-planted a few times, it was a blast and I would recommend this hot spot!

BONUS: Located only 20 minutes away, you can visit "Zapata" falls - a beautiful waterfall tucked inside of a cave of sorts. The water is freezing, but it's a perfect way to cool down after a few hours in the sun.

