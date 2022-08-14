Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier Mountain

As the end of summer approaches, you have to go on a few more gorgeous Colorado hikes! Lucky for you, I know the perfect hike to do before the mountains fill with snow. Located in Drake, Colorado, just 1.5 hours from Downtown Denver, Crosier Mountain reaches elevations of 9000+ ft! Here at the stats according to All Trails:

Rated: Difficult

Total Distance: 10.3 miles

Elevation Gain: 3284 ft

Originally we intended to hike Crosier Mountain Trail Via Devils Gultch. However, at the end of this hike, my wife's Fitbit said the total distance was 9.9 miles; we also did not pass a bridge that's supposedly on the other trail, so I'm assuming we took a wrong turn and just hiked Crosier Mountain Trail. If you are wanting a shorter hike, then I recommend hiking Crosier Mountain via Devils Gulch. The total distance for that hike is 7.5 miles.

Crosier Mountain Noah Boudrie

It was pretty quiet when we arrived at the trail. I don't think we passed a single person which was really great. We also did this hike during spring, so we got to enjoy lots of wildflowers. We even found animal carcasses, and they were not little ones - there was an entire spine and ribs of most likely a deer, which was crazy to see!

Deer Carcass Noah Boudrie

When we started this hike, it was very cloudy and looked like it was going to rain the entire way up. At the top, it was so windy that we had to find shelter to enjoy our lunch. The mountain views were crazy though! It was a sea of beautiful snow-capped mountains. I can't lie, the last half-mile or so was difficult to hike if you aren't in shape, but it was 100% worth it. As we started to hike back down, the clouds cleared the sky, and that's when we saw the most beautiful mountain view. We got to enjoy it almost the entire way down, which was great because we couldn't stop staring at it - it was just so insanely gorgeous! It truthfully didn't even look real. It looked like a painting and we didn't want to leave, even after we made it to the bottom.

View on the way down to the trailhead Noah Boudrie

I absolutely recommend this hike whether you live in Colorado, or are just visiting. It's worth it just to hike with that view, you don't even have to reach the top. I don't know if it's because we had the trail to ourselves or because of the view on the way down, but this hike felt perfect for reflection and connecting with nature.