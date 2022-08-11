Cliff Jumping/Swimming Hole near Colorado Springs | Paradise Cove

If you want to explore the outdoors, Colorado is surely the place to be. However, what about during a miserably hot summer day when nothing sounds better than a day at the beach? Although this isn't quite that, Paradise Cove is a great spot to take a dip and cool off on a scorching hot day! Located between two sizeable cliffs, it is a short hike down to the pool and a slightly moderate hike on the way back since the beginning is uphill.

This cove is just a short 1-hour drive from Colorado Springs, or a 2-hour drive if you are coming from the Denver area. It does get crowded so make sure to get there early if you want plenty of options for your setup. If you happen to go late, it's likely you'll be able to find a spot to hang out slightly farther away from the cove. We did arrive a little late in the day but didn't mind being away from the main crowd.

Our friends brought their pups and had no issues in the area or with other dogs. The people and animals all seemed to be pretty friendly there. Watching the cliff jumpers almost unifies everyone, so it's very easy to have a good time. If you're brave enough, you can take a short hike to a ledge on the side of the cove and jump into the water. If you're a dare-devil, you can climb to a higher point and jump off. Our group opted for the shorter jump, but it was a lot of fun! The water was freezing (obviously because it's mountain water), but on a hot day, you'll be dying to get back into the water.

I really enjoyed visiting this cove. It was such a unique experience for Colorado since there are not many places you can do this. It was definitely worth the 2-hour drive from Denver. If you're in the area or craving an adrenaline boost, this is your spot! Just make sure you're being safe and leaving no trace when you head out!

Paradise Cove Rove.Me