Chicago's Tropical "Hidden Gem" Restaurant

Last year, we became new residents of Chicago. Although we no longer live in the windy city, we do have a collection of our favorite vegan restaurants located in Chicago. One of our unexpected favorite restaurants is "Asian Outpost Hawaiian Hideouts" located in South Loop, Chicago.

We originally found this restaurant looking for vegan coconut curry (one of our favorites) and the reviews were great, so we had to check it out. At the time, we were living in The Loop so it was a short ways away. We actually walked to the restaurant, which allowed us to sightsee and work up an appetite on our way there.

Once you arrive at the restaurant, you'll be surprised that the outside of the restaurant is pretty basic and simple with just a standard sign and easel to let you know you've arrived at the right place. However, as soon as you go inside you are teleported to the tropical island called Hawaii.

Before you get into the main area of the restaurant, you are welcomed with tropical plants, catchy music and colorful decorations such as red lanterns. There is also a stage and on certain nights of the week, they will have performers such as hula dancers and Elvis impersonators.

Now, let's get to the good stuff: FOOD! We went for the Thai Panang Vegan Curry, but what stole our hearts was the Panang Poutine. The sauce has the same taste as the curry but it's so good that it doesn't feel like too much of the same thing. They have also perfected their sweet potato fries for the poutine: they were perfectly crispy on the outside, and soft on the inside. Everything about these dishes was perfect. We also got a vegan ramen bowl, but the broth was lacking a bit in the flavor department. That being said, it still was a great way to warm up on a chilly day.

We also really loved the number of tropical drinks they offered! They had a little bit of something for everyone whether you want alcoholic or non-alcoholic. They are pretty tasty and come in coconuts or tiki cups which we loved! The only thing missing was the beach to feel like we traveled somewhere tropical. Overall, we really loved the food and vibes at this restaurant and definitely recommend it if you live in Chicago or are visiting!

Hula Dancers at AO Hawaiian Hideout