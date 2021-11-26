Key Lime Pie in Key West

Let me be honest with you: Key Lime Pie has never been my favorite dessert. If you put a piece of chocolate cake and Key Lime Pie in front of me, 100% of the time I would pick the chocolate cake. That was until I tried the key lime pie in Key West.

Key Lime Pie originated in Key west in the 19th century. This explains how they have perfected the recipe. With only a few ingredients, this dessert has stolen my heart and will probably steal yours too. Ever since my trip, I have made it a goal to find some pie remotely close to what I had in Key West, and I can't. No one makes Key Lime Pie like the people in Key West.

My favorite spot to go to is a cute and artsy spot called "The Cafe". It's conveniently located one block from the famous Duval Street. The servers are friendly and even though the service was a bit slow, it was still an enjoyable experience. The Key Lime Pie there set a whole new bar for desserts. Its perfectly tart and each bite is packed with flavor. If you only have time to check out one place, this is it.

Another restaurent I really enojyed is "Moondog Cafe". Instead of getting a slice of Key Lime Pie, you get your own mini pie. Because you get a mini pie, you get a lot more crust. So if you're a crust person, this is the place for you. You also get to enjoy gorgeous artwork in this building and if the weather permits, you can enjoy your Key Lime Pie from their outdoor patio.

No matter where you go in Key West you are guaranteed to eat some killer key lime pie. If you already have, where was your favorite spot?

Key Lime Pie atThe Cafe

Noah Boudrie (Wanderlust Wellman)

