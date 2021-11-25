5 Things to Pack For Your Trip to Florida

Wanderlust Wellman

Here is a list of things I wish I knew I needed on my recent trip to Florida:

  1. Reef safe sunscreen

Studies show that the typical sunscreen most people wear is bad for coral reefs and kills them. Instead, try a reef-safe sunscreen to protect yourself and the coral reefs!

2. Small sunglasses

Once you leave your trip, you'll realize why I recommended small and not big sunglasses.  Bigger isn't always better especially when it comes to tan lines. To avoid looking like a reverse raccoon, I recommend smaller sunglasses so you can protect your eyes and still look sun-kissed by the end of your trip. 

3. Sand free beach towel

There's nothing worse than leaving the beach and realizing you actually brought it to your car.  With a sand-free towel, you won't have to worry about getting sand all over your rental car or inside your beach bag. It may take up more room in your luggage but I think it might be worth it.

4. Water shoes

I am not talking about the typical water shoes that you would get made fun of for wearing as a kid. Instead, I recommend water shoes that will stay on your feet when you're swimming but will also dry quickly once you leave. A great example is the brand Teva. They are both stylish and functional. 

5. Waterproof bag/phone case

Not necessarily a “need” but more for peace of mind. You can have fun in the water without having to worry about someone going through your belongings and taking your phone or wallet. It's also a good way to use your phone to document your adventure! 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sa9B_0d6vZyf100
Florida Palm TreesNoah Boudrie

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
FloridaPackingGuideTop5Floridastate

Comments / 3

Published by

Noah Boudrie (Wanderlust Wellman) | Travel Enthusiast formerly living in Colorado, Chicago, and currently based in Michigan. I travel around the country sharing my favorite adventures, food, hikes, and gems that YOU TOO can take advantage of!

Michigan State
23 followers

More from Wanderlust Wellman

Florida State

Key Lime Pie in Key West

Let me be honest with you: Key Lime Pie has never been my favorite dessert. If you put a piece of chocolate cake and Key Lime Pie in front of me, 100% of the time I would pick the chocolate cake. That was until I tried the key lime pie in Key West.

Read full story
Florida State

Is a Water Adventure Package in the Florida Keys Worth It?

When visiting the Florida Keys, venturing out into the water is a must. The beach is fun but sometimes you want more adventure and thrill. If you're like me, then renting a boat yourself is out of the question; there’s too much responsibility and where would you go if you don’t know the area? Your next option is to go on someone else's boat with other people. However, is it worth the money? What's all included? Let me share my experience with you to help you decide.

Read full story
Florida State

What You Can See Kayaking at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

While planning my trip to Florida, I decided I had to go snorkeling - no exceptions. After lots of research and weighing pros and cons, I decided snorkeling at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park would be a magical experience and immediately booked a tour for my fiancé and me. Unfortunately, our outing was canceled the morning we were scheduled to snorkel; the wind was too strong, and going would have been dangerous. Here’s why we still went to John Pennekamp and why we still recommend you go.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

3 Ways to Enjoy the Water in the Florida Keys

Located in Big Pine Key, “Bahia Honda State Park” easily has the best series of beaches in The Keys. You can expect soft white sand and an unreal shade of blue to swim in. If you want to do more than swim and sunbathe, you can also rent a kayak, enjoy a snorkeling tour, or adventure to the abandoned bridge for a gorgeous view of the water. There's plenty of options at this state park for people of all ages!

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy