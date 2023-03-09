Opinion: Wisconsin Political Advertisements Are Appallingly Racist

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjpyY_0lCzdLkb00
Photo byWalter Rhein

We’re entering another critical election here in the state of Wisconsin. For some reason, every election for the last ten years or so has been deemed critical.

Every day when they turn on the television or radio, residents of the state are subjected to disturbing political advertisements featuring sensationalized stories about child abductions. These political ads are designed to play on a person’s worst fears. They try to present the message that one political candidate wants to flood the streets with violent criminals.

This is absolutely ridiculous. I’m tired of remaining silent while these dishonest tactics brainwash the general public.

These tactics were also deployed in the Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes race. There is now so much money in politics that politicians can afford to run ad after ad. Many of the television spots featured videos of black men committing crimes.

I believe that some political candidates deliberately use political campaigns to stoke racial tension in our state.

It’s ridiculous when an incumbent political candidate who was in office at the time, tries to suggest his opponent is to blame for crimes that were committed during his term.

I see no justification for the overemphasis on black crime in Wisconsin political ads. It’s important for the general public not to view these ads passively. When you’re watching the television you should pay attention when candidates try to fabricate an equivalency between race and crime.

Don’t take my word for it. Pay attention the next time you’re watching television.

This has been going on for a long time. You see right-leaning propaganda channels present a violent, destructive, and lethal attack on the Capitol as “patriotic.” I think the reason so many channels are inclined to interpret the insurrection this way is that when you look at the video, the majority of the participants are white.

When people talk about institutionalized racism, this is what they mean. It’s disgraceful that so many people in the state of Wisconsin harbor such a bias that they can watch racially charged political advertisements with no objection.

The safety of our streets is not determined by who is elected into office. All you have to do is look at crime statistics going back decades and you’ll see there is no appreciable change. In fact, there is some evidence that crime has been reduced in some areas under Democratic leadership.

Unfortunately, it seems to be a recipe for success in the United States for authoritarian candidates to win office by making absurd claims about their opponents. The selective interpretation of events is also alarming.

We have video of men beating police officers with clubs and flag poles. However, when it’s white people doing it, the residents of Wisconsin have no objection.

The obvious conclusion for anyone with even a shred of education is that when a candidate has nothing to offer, he will descend to the most loathsome tactics. Unfortunately, American politics is funded by so much dark money that voters are subjected to a constant bombardment of deceitful propaganda.

Anyone who sits around passively listening to the radio or watching television is likely to be programmed to make the wrong choice. It’s easy to believe the more dramatic political ads that make the most terrible accusations.

Voters need to be smart enough to understand that the streets aren’t going to be instantly flooded with violent criminals if they select the wrong candidate. When has that ever happened in our history? The only time I can think of it is when conservative rioters attacked the Capitol.

Remember, it’s not liberals that go around bragging about how many guns they own. It’s not liberals who plaster profanities all over their vehicles in the form of political slogans. If you need evidence as to who is violent, you need to look no further than the armed, the disrespectful, and the profane.

The next time you see a political advertisement, watch it with a discerning eye. If the advertisement is trying to fabricate a connection between race and crime, you’re being manipulated. It’s time for Wisconsin to make a stand against racism.

If you want to protect your kids, vote for candidates that stand for funding education and unrestricted access to reproductive health care. Don’t fall for the fabricated narrative of candidates that only care about themselves.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wisconsin# Supreme Court# Election# January 6th# Education

Comments / 34

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
17K followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: Patriotism Is Indoctrination

There have been a lot of discussions lately about keeping “indoctrination” out of public classrooms. Since this is an ongoing conversation, it’s important to explore what this concept means.

Read full story
101 comments

Opinion: There Is No Institutionalized Anti-White Racism in the USA

People will often throw the word “racism” around just to suit their political ends. For example, many white supremacists claim they are the “victims” of “anti-white” racism in the United States.

Read full story
214 comments

Opinion: Racists Deny That Racism Exists

I get a lot of comments from people who say things like, “You see racism everywhere.” Or, “Yawn, another article about racism.”. When you take a step back and look at those comments, you’ll realize they’re really quite shocking. Perhaps that becomes apparent if you substitute the word “abuse” for “racism.” Now the comment is, “Yawn, another article about abuse.”

Read full story
213 comments

Opinion: “Anti-Woke” Is “Pro-Oppression”

Here’s the thing I don’t understand about the whole “woke” debate. Why is anyone bothered by it? There are so many people and politicians in the United States who seem to act like “woke” is a bad thing.

Read full story
216 comments

Opinion: Uneducated Voters Have Too Much Influence on the Direction of our Country

At this point, I’m too old to endure the opinions of uneducated people. I don’t have the patience for it. All of my life, I’ve had to put up with individuals who insist they are right despite all evidence to the contrary.

Read full story
344 comments

Opinion: Don’t Let Authoritarians Cancel Education by Calling it “Woke”

Authoritarians love uneducated people. Uneducated people are easy to control. Unfortunately, authoritarians have a whole lot of money. You don’t have to look very hard in the United States of America to see attacks on any form of intellectualism. People say things like, “I know a lot of people with college degrees who make terrible decisions.” Or they say, “Don’t confuse having an education with being intelligent.”

Read full story
248 comments

Opinion: I Would Rather My Children be Taught CRT than Christianity

Last night I watched the 1998 film Elizabeth starring Cate Blanchet with my wife and kids. It’s an interesting historical film that led to some discussions about Henry VII and Shakespeare. As a teacher, I think it’s always essential to provide young people with appropriate context and factual information.

Read full story
827 comments

Opinion: Uneducated Rural Voters Have Ruined America

After every election, social media feeds are filled with maps showing how much of the country is red. These maps show surface area rather than population density, but that doesn’t matter to ignorant people.

Read full story
773 comments

Opinion: Liberals Have Never Criticized My Children for Speaking Spanish

My family is an immigrant family. That’s also true of the previous president. His hypocritical followers will criticize me, but they never criticize him. That hasn’t been the case in my experience. We’ve been harassed and threatened frequently since the presidential primaries leading up to the 2016 election.

Read full story
263 comments

Opinion: American Christianity, Not CRT, Makes Kids Feel Guilty

The concept of critical race theory (CRT) has been dominating the news cycle lately. Unfortunately, almost all the people shooting off their mouths about it are uneducated and ignorant on the subject. CRT has become a political firebrand that has nothing to do with the academic purpose of the concept.

Read full story
315 comments

Opinion: The “Family Values” Crowd Doesn’t Respect My Family

The first story I wrote that went viral came in 2016. My wife is an immigrant, and my family speaks Spanish in public. Over the last few years, there has been an increase in anti-immigrant sentiment.

Read full story
533 comments

Opinion: School Kids Must Feel Comfortable at School

There’s been a lot of conversation lately about how teaching the true racial history of the United States might make kids feel uncomfortable or bad about themselves. Critics say this attitude amounts to censorship, but about half of the population of our country has proven it has no problem with censorship provided it’s presented as a way to “protect” children.

Read full story
135 comments

Opinion: It Would Be Nice if Common Sense Returned to American Life

Is anyone else getting frustrated with all the nonsense that seems to be an unavoidable part of modern American life? The latest thing in the news is the train derailment in Ohio. Some people are blaming the previous presidential administration for repealing a safety rule that applied to trains.

Read full story
144 comments

Opinion: Super Bowl Halftime Show a Celebration of Family Values

Rihanna confirmed after the Super Bowl halftime show that she is pregnant. Unfortunately, the Super Bowl always seems to be a magnet for criticism. Predictably, some individuals have trumped up reasons to attack Rihanna for her performance.

Read full story
99 comments

Opinion: Will Anti-CRT Laws Censor the Work of Frederick Douglass?

I find it concerning how critical race theory is under attack in many states. Critical race theory, or CRT, is a respected academic theory. However, anti-CRT legislation is often a response to the hysterical response of individuals who don’t know what the theory entails.

Read full story
262 comments

Opinion: Censored Books and Forced Prayer Are the Tools of Indoctrination

I’m very concerned with the trends toward authoritarianism I see playing out all over the country. The Supreme Court recently made a disturbing decision over allowing “voluntary” prayer in public schools. There’s also the ongoing trend of censoring books in some states.

Read full story
361 comments

Opinion: You Must Love Your Children Even if You Disagree With Their Gender Identity

If my daughter came downstairs wearing pants one morning, I wouldn’t throw her out of the house. Unfortunately, the topic of gender identity has become so controversial in the United States of America that some parents are willing to do just that.

Read full story
192 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Is Black History Month Still Legal in Florida?

February is Black History Month. This is an important month because it helps provide a foundation so that we might all better understand each other. Understanding builds compassion and unity, which ultimately lead to the prosperity of our nation.

Read full story
330 comments

Opinion: The Inflated US Military Budget Is a Form of Destructive Socialism

I’ve been thinking more about the absurd amount of money the United States spends on our military budget. The number currently stands at over 800 billion dollars, and it’s only likely to get higher.

Read full story
152 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy