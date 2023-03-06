Opinion: Don’t Let Authoritarians Cancel Education by Calling it “Woke”

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYyi4_0l9DcPIq00
Photo byWalter Rhein

Authoritarians love uneducated people. Uneducated people are easy to control. Unfortunately, authoritarians have a whole lot of money.

You don’t have to look very hard in the United States of America to see attacks on any form of intellectualism. People say things like, “I know a lot of people with college degrees who make terrible decisions.” Or they say, “Don’t confuse having an education with being intelligent.”

Have you ever noticed that the argument is always in defense of not getting an education? Rather than repeat these comments, you have to take a step back and recognize that you’re getting played.

When a politician with a very expensive education turns around and says that education is not important, you need to take that with a grain of salt. Take a few minutes to do your research. How many people does that politician hire on his staff who don’t have college degrees?

The answer is not many.

The simple fact is that anyone who tells you not to get an education is attempting to place limitations on the future. Sure, it’s tempting to sit on a bar stool and believe that your opinion means the same as a person who had the drive and discipline to get a degree.

But it doesn’t.

The population of the United States of America needs to accept that the opinions of uneducated people don’t mean as much as those of educated people. It’s as simple as that.

The problem in the United States of America is that there are a lot of uneducated people and those people make bad decisions when they vote. We know who they vote for. It’s no secret.

Lately, authoritarian politicians are using the tactic of cutting funds to education by calling everything “woke.” They’re doing this under the argument that they care about your children, and uneducated people believe that?

How ignorant do you have to be?

Seriously, how is it “helpful” to your children to cut funding for their education?

How is it “helpful” to children to ban their access to books?

How is it “helpful” to children to prohibit them from learning about respected academic theories?

This is a mechanism of authoritarian control. Radical politicians want your children uneducated and ignorant because that makes them more obedient. You should be scared about this.

Unfortunately, the ignorant parents of these uneducated children stand around screaming at every attack on “woke” without realizing that they’re cutting off their noses to spite their faces.

If you don’t believe me, you should follow the money. You might find it interesting how the same authoritarian politicians who claim that spending on education is “out of control” always support programs that send more academic funding to private schools.

That means they are happy to support government funding for education when it goes to their children, they just don’t want your children to get it.

Why do you think that is?

The problem is that words like “woke” get thrown around and they are never defined. Authoritarian politicians just say “woke,” and use it as an excuse to cut funding and cancel any program that they want.

If you want to talk about “cancel culture” you don’t need to look any further than the authoritarian right. They want to cancel everything.

It’s pretty embarrassing to see citizens of the United States of America complaining about the concept of “woke.” All “woke” means is “anti-racism.” Why don’t you use that term instead? Go ahead and say that you are against any anti-racism activism.

Ignorant people deny that is what “woke” means, but their uneducated opinion doesn’t matter.

If we want to hand over a better world to our children, we have to stop allowing ourselves to be duped by authoritarian politicians. At some point, we have to see through all the lies and manipulation and recognize that we all have the same hopes for the future.

We want our children to have full, happy, and successful lives. We can all agree on that, right? Well, the best way to keep your children from being expressed and exploited is to give them access to quality education.

Don’t let somebody cut funding for your child’s education because you allow yourself to be triggered by the word “woke.” Ask yourself what the word means. Demand specifics. Ask where the money is going to go. might be surprised at the answers.

It’s frustrating to see what’s going on in the United States of America. Why can’t we agree that working-class people deserve to be treated with greater respect and dignity? Why can’t we agree that we need to take care of the elderly?

We’ve got a country where the cost of health care is so out of control you’re likely to go bankrupt if you fall and break your arm. How is that fair? How is it fair that hospitals can charge whatever they want whenever you get sick? They just keep adding zeroes to the end of the bill.

Do you know why that happens? It’s because politicians have trained the voting population to do whatever they want the moment they say the word “woke.” It’s like a magic spell. They might as well say “abracadabra.” It’s a word that makes people jump and do what they’re told.

Stop scanning the news for instances of the word “woke.” Instead, be a little smarter and look for the instances where politicians steal money from your child’s education and give it to their children.

You’ll find them if you look for them. The problem is that ignorant people are always distracted by keywords. This is because uneducated people are easy to control.

The voting public of the United States has to learn to show more respect to educated people. We tell our kids to behave at school. We tell them to work hard. We tell them to study hard. All of that means nothing if we act like uneducated opinions deserve the same weight as educated opinions.

They don't.

Don't be duped by code words like "woke" that are not adequately defined. Authoritarians are trying to trick you.

# Woke# CRT# Christianity# Racism# Education

Comments / 248

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
17K followers

