Opinion: The “Family Values” Crowd Doesn’t Respect My Family

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSgjK_0kwPoUIm00
Photo byWalter Rhein

The first story I wrote that went viral came in 2016. My wife is an immigrant, and my family speaks Spanish in public. Over the last few years, there has been an increase in anti-immigrant sentiment.

My wife and children have often had to endure disrespectful and aggressive behavior. I’ve had people stomp up to my kids and scream, “This is America, we speak English here.”

The amusing this is that many Americans are ignorant of the fact that America has no official language. Most Americans also don’t know that America has more Spanish speakers than Spain.

There is a whole political movement in the United States that claims to stand for “family values.” My question is: why don’t they value my family?

Years ago, when I still spoke with conservatives, I accompanied a group of them to a local restaurant. Somebody posed the question, “Who here believes in Jesus Christ?”

All of the conservatives raised their hand.

I smiled and asked, “Who here has been divorced?”

Again, all of the conservatives raised their hand. One of them started sputtering about how his divorce “wasn’t his fault.”

I think that’s the thing that frustrates me the most about people who claim to respect “family values.” They always demand that other people behave a certain way, and then they allow for exceptions for themselves.

I’ll often get people in the comments section of my articles who mention my family in a way that’s designed to be threatening. They like to trickle out pieces of information as if suggesting that they are thinking of coming after me.

These are the same people who like to tell me about all the rifles they own. They like to make sure I know that the AR in AR-15 stands for “ArmaLite” and not “assault.” I think at this point, even Mr. Rodgers knows that, but they keep repeating it anyway because they think it’s an effective way to “own” the people who disagree with them.

Among some groups in the United States, owning a rifle is equated with family values. How can anyone justify thinking children are safer when they are forced to live next to a tool of mass murder?

Some people say they need guns to “protect” their families. However, statistical evidence shows people are most likely to hurt themselves or somebody they love with a gun than a potential attacker.

Everything I believe in is in support of family values. I want my wife and children to have unrestricted access to reproductive health care. I want my wife and my children to have access to books. I want my family to be able to live in a free country where they are allowed to vote. I want their votes to be counted. I want the results of free elections to be respected.

Some people will read that preceding paragraph and disagree with everything in it. Those people will go on to send me insults and death threats. They’ll claim that my position is “radical.” Finally, they’ll insist that they stand for “family values.”

If you send people threatening messages, you do not stand for “family values.”

Everybody can admit that the United States of America is divided. One way of bringing our country back together is to bring common sense back into the mainstream. If you run around threatening people with guns, you don’t stand for a message of peace and tolerance.

You stand for threats.

You stand for bullying.

You stand for authoritarianism.

Is it asking too much to expect people not to descend to the level where they make threats against women and children? I’d like to see every church in the country denounce these actions, which have become far too commonplace.

There’s no need to start in with the “what about” excuses. This is a cut-and-dried issue. Don’t threaten anyone’s family. There’s nothing “kind and decent” about being a bully.

Respecting "family values" should mean respecting the rights every man, woman, and child has to live without being attacked for how they look, what language they speak, or what they believe.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family values# Christianity# Spanish# Guns# Family

Comments / 525

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
16K followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: School Kids Must Feel Comfortable at School

There’s been a lot of conversation lately about how teaching the true racial history of the United States might make kids feel uncomfortable or bad about themselves. Critics say this attitude amounts to censorship, but about half of the population of our country has proven it has no problem with censorship provided it’s presented as a way to “protect” children.

Read full story
133 comments

Opinion: It Would Be Nice if Common Sense Returned to American Life

Is anyone else getting frustrated with all the nonsense that seems to be an unavoidable part of modern American life? The latest thing in the news is the train derailment in Ohio. Some people are blaming the previous presidential administration for repealing a safety rule that applied to trains.

Read full story
144 comments

Opinion: Super Bowl Halftime Show a Celebration of Family Values

Rihanna confirmed after the Super Bowl halftime show that she is pregnant. Unfortunately, the Super Bowl always seems to be a magnet for criticism. Predictably, some individuals have trumped up reasons to attack Rihanna for her performance.

Read full story
96 comments

Opinion: Will Anti-CRT Laws Censor the Work of Frederick Douglass?

I find it concerning how critical race theory is under attack in many states. Critical race theory, or CRT, is a respected academic theory. However, anti-CRT legislation is often a response to the hysterical response of individuals who don’t know what the theory entails.

Read full story
261 comments

Opinion: Censored Books and Forced Prayer Are the Tools of Indoctrination

I’m very concerned with the trends toward authoritarianism I see playing out all over the country. The Supreme Court recently made a disturbing decision over allowing “voluntary” prayer in public schools. There’s also the ongoing trend of censoring books in some states.

Read full story
361 comments

Opinion: You Must Love Your Children Even if You Disagree With Their Gender Identity

If my daughter came downstairs wearing pants one morning, I wouldn’t throw her out of the house. Unfortunately, the topic of gender identity has become so controversial in the United States of America that some parents are willing to do just that.

Read full story
192 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Is Black History Month Still Legal in Florida?

February is Black History Month. This is an important month because it helps provide a foundation so that we might all better understand each other. Understanding builds compassion and unity, which ultimately lead to the prosperity of our nation.

Read full story
330 comments

Opinion: The Inflated US Military Budget Is a Form of Destructive Socialism

I’ve been thinking more about the absurd amount of money the United States spends on our military budget. The number currently stands at over 800 billion dollars, and it’s only likely to get higher.

Read full story
152 comments

Opinion: It’s Ridiculous to Have a Domestic Military That’s Better Funded Than the Russian Military

Citizens of the United States of America like to believe that they live in “The land of the free.” However, the United States of America has more people in jail than any other democratic nation.

Read full story
321 comments

Opinion: Why Do We Have So Many Problems If America Is Perfect?

Today, kids in schools are no longer encouraged to ask questions. They have to sit still, repeat the Pledge of Allegiance, declare that they live in the best country in the world, and forget about learning any history.

Read full story
268 comments

Opinion: Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance Attacks Religious Freedoms

Most Americans are ignorant as to the true origins of The Pledge of Allegiance. They probably assume it was written by the Founding Fathers. That’s one of the main problems of the American population, people assume things without doing any independent research.

Read full story
631 comments

Opinion: The Confederacy Disrespected the Founding Fathers

In the United States, we’re conditioned to speak of the Founding Fathers with reverence. Unfortunately, many schoolchildren are also taught to respect and revere the leaders of the traitorous Confederacy.

Read full story
379 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Any Ban on African American History at Schools Is an Attack on the First Amendment

Some of the things that are going on in American schools are truly disturbing. For example, the Florida governor recently blocked a class on African American history. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court recently made a decision that will expose children to prayer at school.

Read full story
476 comments

Opinion: Feminism Is Not to Blame for High Male Suicide Rates

I wrote an article recently in which I discussed how traditional values do not benefit women. Predictably, this article received plenty of pushback. One reader attempted to derail the conversation by switching the topic to the high rate of suicide among American men.

Read full story
192 comments

Opinion: Traditional Values Provide Nothing to Women

I run into a lot of single guys who lament the fact that they can’t get a date. So, I sit these guys down for a heart-to-heart conversation. “I’m a hardworking man with deeply held traditional values. There are a lot of women out there who don’t have their lives together. They could use a strong and reliable man like me.”

Read full story
414 comments

Opinion: It's Racist to Memorialize Martin Luther King Jr.'s Assassin

A few days ago, I wrote an article on why it was disrespectful to celebrate Robert E. Lee on Martin Luther King Jr. day. King was a civil rights activist who worked for equality, justice, and freedom. Lee was a traitor who fought to protect the power of tyrants. Celebrating both of those historical figures on the same day is an effort to erase history.

Read full story
261 comments

Opinion: Don't Celebrate Robert E. Lee on the Same Day as Martin Luther King Jr.

It has come to my attention that in some places in the United States, it’s common to combine Martin Luther King Jr. day with a celebration of Robert E. Lee. They call it King-Lee day or sometimes Lee-King day.

Read full story
400 comments

Opinion: Don't Charge Victims of Abuse with Crimes

It will be revealing to read the arguments from the people who routinely disagree with my articles on this topic. Imagine a child who is taken from a family and forced into a life of exploitation. Any reasonable and decent human being should be able to perceive that child is a victim. These are human beings that need our help and support. Their lives matter.

Read full story
53 comments

Opinion: Your Children Are Most Vulnerable to Grooming from Religion

Many harmful ideas are proposed under the guise of “protecting our children.” For example, right-leaning politicians have argued that critical race theory shouldn’t be taught in school because it makes children “feel bad about themselves.”

Read full story
441 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy