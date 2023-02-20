Opinion: School Kids Must Feel Comfortable at School

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjRd9_0ktW7JyP00
Photo byWalter Rhein

There’s been a lot of conversation lately about how teaching the true racial history of the United States might make kids feel uncomfortable or bad about themselves. Critics say this attitude amounts to censorship, but about half of the population of our country has proven it has no problem with censorship provided it’s presented as a way to “protect” children.

One of the false claims made by the proponents of censorship is that critical race theory (CRT) is being taught in schools. That’s not true. Critical race theory is only discussed at the post-graduate level. That means that K-12 schools don’t cover the subject.

However, not knowing the facts has never stopped anyone from spouting off on social media. It has gotten so bad that some governors are even passing laws to prevent the non-existent teaching of critical race theory. One of their favorite justifications is the claim that critical race theory makes students feel bad about themselves.

Since when do we care about the feelings of students? This is from the political party that likes to boast about how it doesn’t care about anyone’s feelings.

The way I see it, if we want to ban anything from schools that make kids feel uncomfortable, we should also focus on concepts and subjects that are taught.

Let’s start with grades. Grades often make kids feel uncomfortable. If the only thing we care about is the feelings of our children, then we should tell them that all of their work is good enough, even when it’s wrong.

We don’t want kids feeling uncomfortable, so let’s give them perfect scores on everything. Every child gets a participation trophy because we can’t have them feeling bad about themselves.

We also have to ban any discussion of morality. One of the main strategies of religion is to label everything you do as a sin. Personally, when I’m told I’ve sinned, it makes me feel bad about myself.

Racism is a sin, so if we’re eliminating any discussion of racism from schools, why stop there? Let’s ban all talk of any sin. Let’s ban all talk of morality. The only thing that happens when anyone discusses morality is that kids start to feel bad about themselves. We can’t have that.

Let’s also get rid of the number six. The number six is affiliated with the occult. Our children are too precious and innocent ever to have to hear about that. We must remove the number six from our textbooks because it’s a source of temptation with the potential to corrupt innocent minds.

We also need to ban anything about history that we don’t like. The current argument is that it will make children feel bad to know that black people have been oppressed and enslaved throughout all of American history. They’ve had their labor stolen from them. In some cases, they had their property stolen from them. In many cases, they had their lives stolen from them.

We don’t like to talk about that because we like to believe that everyone who has acquired wealth and power “deserves” it. That makes it a lot easier to control the general population. Children should look up to a powerful person and never question him. It’s better to be completely obedient.

If you go around thinking that a person with power might have gained that power through nefarious actions, it makes the general public restless. They don’t obey orders certain in the belief that everything they’re doing is right and true, and ordained by a higher power.

We can’t have that.

Our nation works much better when it is comprised of loyal, obedient, non-thinking worker bees that do what they’re told without complaint.

The best lesson is to tell children that all rich people are rich because they are brilliant and hard-working and morally superior.

Except, this message might make poor kids feel uncomfortable because they’re going to take it as criticism. I mean, if you tell somebody that everything bad in their life is their fault, it’s going to make them uncomfortable right?

We also like to say that “all lives matter,” but that’s not reflected in our policies or our beliefs now is it? What we mean to say is “all rich white lives matter.”

When it comes to it, you can look at what is being censored from schools and realize that’s the message. Nobody is worried about making all kids uncomfortable, they’re only worried about making rich white kids uncomfortable.

Except, we’re not even allowed to say that because people argue that rich white kids are made uncomfortable just by stating the problem.

It’s a difficult situation, isn’t it? But there I go thinking again. You see, if you don’t think, then you don’t notice all the blatant contradictions and hypocrisies.

The best way to navigate the modern United States of America is to just do what you’re told, beg for a job from some billionaire, and work hard all your life until you expire.

To be honest, the prospect of that makes me feel uncomfortable. Unfortunately, what makes me uncomfortable isn’t anything that matters to anyone.

# Christianity# Education# Parental Rights# Critical Race Theory# CRT

Comments / 131

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
16K followers

