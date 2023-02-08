Opinion: Censored Books and Forced Prayer Are the Tools of Indoctrination

Photo by Walter Rhein

I’m very concerned with the trends toward authoritarianism I see playing out all over the country. The Supreme Court recently made a disturbing decision over allowing “voluntary” prayer in public schools. There’s also the ongoing trend of censoring books in some states.

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of these actions is that they are justified with chants of “education not indoctrination.” It’s troubling to observe that many Americans don’t recognize that prayer and censorship are two tools of indoctrination.

First of all, there is a problem with “voluntary” prayer. Proponents say that voluntary prayer protects religious freedoms because students don’t have to participate if they don’t want to. However, that justification overlooks the critical right to privacy.

If a teacher offers a voluntary prayer and a student declines to participate, both the teacher and other participating students might arrive at an unfair conclusion about the dissenting student’s faith. Students should not be made to feel pressure to demonstrate or defend their personal faith in school.

Maybe the student chooses not to participate in the prayer because he or she does not like the teacher. I find it extremely odd that with all the right-wing attacks on education, they also fail to recognize this contradiction.

If conservatives don’t like the way teachers present history, why do they want to entrust teachers with guiding their child’s faith?

Authoritarians have traditionally used religion as a tool for social control. Most religions establish a rigid hierarchy of obedience that trains followers not to challenge or question authority.

In religion, there is generally no room for debate. You’re told what behavior is acceptable and what is deserving of punishment. You aren’t encouraged to opine on the merits of those rules. You are expected only to obey.

It’s well known that the sacred concepts provided by religion can be leveraged to radicalize individuals. In a very real sense, religion represents one of the greatest threats to our liberties.

Offering “voluntary” prayer in a classroom is yet another way to divide our society. A voluntary prayer allows teachers to take note of which students in the classroom are members of the teacher’s preferred faith.

Another aspect of indoctrination is to control the information that is available to the population. There have been recent reports of teachers in Florida emptying their bookshelves. If students are cut off from sources of information, it makes them easier to control.

I find it especially odd that the same political philosophy that insists it represents an act of “erasing history” to remove statues of Confederate traitors, has no concerns with censoring books. Perhaps this is because statues are monuments of obedience, while books encourage independent thought.

When impressionable children are forced to look at a statue, there’s not much room for interpretation. Children default to a positive assessment of individuals depicted in a statue. They falsely assume that statues are made to recognize honorable people because they lack the cognitive development to understand actions taken in service of a political agenda.

Statues are tangible representations of the authoritarian ideal. They are rigid. They are unquestionable. They must not be removed. Authoritarians who wish to indoctrinate your children would love to make them walk by the statue of a villain from history and show deference and respect.

Books, on the other hand, represent independent thought. Books are not as simplistic as statues. There is room for interpretation with books. That’s why authoritarians who wish to indoctrinate your children always work to remove important material from the classroom.

One of the most effective ways to learn about authoritarianism is to study racial injustices. A responsible study of the racial history of the United States is the perfect way for students to recognize the dangers of authoritarian leadership.

In the United States, people have been oppressed through disenfranchisement. During the slave era, slaves were kept illiterate. Frederick Douglass went to great lengths to learn how to read because he recognized literacy was the key to freedom.

Banning books is an attack on literacy. Attacks on literacy, in turn, are attacks on your fundamental freedoms.

One of the main problems of American society is that too many people feel that the injustices of the past have been resolved. All Americans must recognize that democracy is fragile. All Americans must recognize that authoritarianism is a constant threat.

We can’t allow our schools to pressure our students into “voluntary” prayers. We can’t allow our governments to demand that teachers remove meritorious books from the shelves. Our children have a right to have access to various viewpoints.

We can’t have a public school system that teaches with the rigid, unquestioning authority of a statue. It’s not “education” to force our children to bow at the feet of a false idol. Our children should be allowed to topple statues if they want. They shouldn’t be forced to kneel before an unquestionable authority.

I agree with the rallying cry of “education, not indoctrination.” The way we ensure our children have access to education is to tear down statues and provide unrestricted access to books.

Modern America is so divided that people seem to have abandoned common sense. Today, people place their political affiliation over their responsibilities to their own families. It's hard to believe that people seriously believe they are acting against authoritarianism by supporting book bans.

Authoritarians try to trick people and turn otherwise decent individuals into enablers. It's shameful that we haven't learned the lessons history has to teach about what happens when a society bans books.