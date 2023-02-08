Opinion: Censored Books and Forced Prayer Are the Tools of Indoctrination

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ii4UZ_0kgSCPAu00
Photo byWalter Rhein

I’m very concerned with the trends toward authoritarianism I see playing out all over the country. The Supreme Court recently made a disturbing decision over allowing “voluntary” prayer in public schools. There’s also the ongoing trend of censoring books in some states.

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of these actions is that they are justified with chants of “education not indoctrination.” It’s troubling to observe that many Americans don’t recognize that prayer and censorship are two tools of indoctrination.

First of all, there is a problem with “voluntary” prayer. Proponents say that voluntary prayer protects religious freedoms because students don’t have to participate if they don’t want to. However, that justification overlooks the critical right to privacy.

If a teacher offers a voluntary prayer and a student declines to participate, both the teacher and other participating students might arrive at an unfair conclusion about the dissenting student’s faith. Students should not be made to feel pressure to demonstrate or defend their personal faith in school.

Maybe the student chooses not to participate in the prayer because he or she does not like the teacher. I find it extremely odd that with all the right-wing attacks on education, they also fail to recognize this contradiction.

If conservatives don’t like the way teachers present history, why do they want to entrust teachers with guiding their child’s faith?

Authoritarians have traditionally used religion as a tool for social control. Most religions establish a rigid hierarchy of obedience that trains followers not to challenge or question authority.

In religion, there is generally no room for debate. You’re told what behavior is acceptable and what is deserving of punishment. You aren’t encouraged to opine on the merits of those rules. You are expected only to obey.

It’s well known that the sacred concepts provided by religion can be leveraged to radicalize individuals. In a very real sense, religion represents one of the greatest threats to our liberties.

Offering “voluntary” prayer in a classroom is yet another way to divide our society. A voluntary prayer allows teachers to take note of which students in the classroom are members of the teacher’s preferred faith.

Another aspect of indoctrination is to control the information that is available to the population. There have been recent reports of teachers in Florida emptying their bookshelves. If students are cut off from sources of information, it makes them easier to control.

I find it especially odd that the same political philosophy that insists it represents an act of “erasing history” to remove statues of Confederate traitors, has no concerns with censoring books. Perhaps this is because statues are monuments of obedience, while books encourage independent thought.

When impressionable children are forced to look at a statue, there’s not much room for interpretation. Children default to a positive assessment of individuals depicted in a statue. They falsely assume that statues are made to recognize honorable people because they lack the cognitive development to understand actions taken in service of a political agenda.

Statues are tangible representations of the authoritarian ideal. They are rigid. They are unquestionable. They must not be removed. Authoritarians who wish to indoctrinate your children would love to make them walk by the statue of a villain from history and show deference and respect.

Books, on the other hand, represent independent thought. Books are not as simplistic as statues. There is room for interpretation with books. That’s why authoritarians who wish to indoctrinate your children always work to remove important material from the classroom.

One of the most effective ways to learn about authoritarianism is to study racial injustices. A responsible study of the racial history of the United States is the perfect way for students to recognize the dangers of authoritarian leadership.

In the United States, people have been oppressed through disenfranchisement. During the slave era, slaves were kept illiterate. Frederick Douglass went to great lengths to learn how to read because he recognized literacy was the key to freedom.

Banning books is an attack on literacy. Attacks on literacy, in turn, are attacks on your fundamental freedoms.

One of the main problems of American society is that too many people feel that the injustices of the past have been resolved. All Americans must recognize that democracy is fragile. All Americans must recognize that authoritarianism is a constant threat.

We can’t allow our schools to pressure our students into “voluntary” prayers. We can’t allow our governments to demand that teachers remove meritorious books from the shelves. Our children have a right to have access to various viewpoints.

We can’t have a public school system that teaches with the rigid, unquestioning authority of a statue. It’s not “education” to force our children to bow at the feet of a false idol. Our children should be allowed to topple statues if they want. They shouldn’t be forced to kneel before an unquestionable authority.

I agree with the rallying cry of “education, not indoctrination.” The way we ensure our children have access to education is to tear down statues and provide unrestricted access to books.

Modern America is so divided that people seem to have abandoned common sense. Today, people place their political affiliation over their responsibilities to their own families. It's hard to believe that people seriously believe they are acting against authoritarianism by supporting book bans.

Authoritarians try to trick people and turn otherwise decent individuals into enablers. It's shameful that we haven't learned the lessons history has to teach about what happens when a society bans books.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Religion# Education# Indoctrination# Christianity

Comments / 361

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
16K followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: Will Anti-CRT Laws Censor the Work of Frederick Douglass?

I find it concerning how critical race theory is under attack in many states. Critical race theory, or CRT, is a respected academic theory. However, anti-CRT legislation is often a response to the hysterical response of individuals who don’t know what the theory entails.

Read full story
251 comments

Opinion: You Must Love Your Children Even if You Disagree With Their Gender Identity

If my daughter came downstairs wearing pants one morning, I wouldn’t throw her out of the house. Unfortunately, the topic of gender identity has become so controversial in the United States of America that some parents are willing to do just that.

Read full story
188 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Is Black History Month Still Legal in Florida?

February is Black History Month. This is an important month because it helps provide a foundation so that we might all better understand each other. Understanding builds compassion and unity, which ultimately lead to the prosperity of our nation.

Read full story
329 comments

Opinion: The Inflated US Military Budget Is a Form of Destructive Socialism

I’ve been thinking more about the absurd amount of money the United States spends on our military budget. The number currently stands at over 800 billion dollars, and it’s only likely to get higher.

Read full story
152 comments

Opinion: It’s Ridiculous to Have a Domestic Military That’s Better Funded Than the Russian Military

Citizens of the United States of America like to believe that they live in “The land of the free.” However, the United States of America has more people in jail than any other democratic nation.

Read full story
322 comments

Opinion: Why Do We Have So Many Problems If America Is Perfect?

Today, kids in schools are no longer encouraged to ask questions. They have to sit still, repeat the Pledge of Allegiance, declare that they live in the best country in the world, and forget about learning any history.

Read full story
268 comments

Opinion: Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance Attacks Religious Freedoms

Most Americans are ignorant as to the true origins of The Pledge of Allegiance. They probably assume it was written by the Founding Fathers. That’s one of the main problems of the American population, people assume things without doing any independent research.

Read full story
631 comments

Opinion: The Confederacy Disrespected the Founding Fathers

In the United States, we’re conditioned to speak of the Founding Fathers with reverence. Unfortunately, many schoolchildren are also taught to respect and revere the leaders of the traitorous Confederacy.

Read full story
377 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Any Ban on African American History at Schools Is an Attack on the First Amendment

Some of the things that are going on in American schools are truly disturbing. For example, the Florida governor recently blocked a class on African American history. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court recently made a decision that will expose children to prayer at school.

Read full story
476 comments

Opinion: Feminism Is Not to Blame for High Male Suicide Rates

I wrote an article recently in which I discussed how traditional values do not benefit women. Predictably, this article received plenty of pushback. One reader attempted to derail the conversation by switching the topic to the high rate of suicide among American men.

Read full story
192 comments

Opinion: Traditional Values Provide Nothing to Women

I run into a lot of single guys who lament the fact that they can’t get a date. So, I sit these guys down for a heart-to-heart conversation. “I’m a hardworking man with deeply held traditional values. There are a lot of women out there who don’t have their lives together. They could use a strong and reliable man like me.”

Read full story
382 comments

Opinion: It's Racist to Memorialize Martin Luther King Jr.'s Assassin

A few days ago, I wrote an article on why it was disrespectful to celebrate Robert E. Lee on Martin Luther King Jr. day. King was a civil rights activist who worked for equality, justice, and freedom. Lee was a traitor who fought to protect the power of tyrants. Celebrating both of those historical figures on the same day is an effort to erase history.

Read full story
261 comments

Opinion: Don't Celebrate Robert E. Lee on the Same Day as Martin Luther King Jr.

It has come to my attention that in some places in the United States, it’s common to combine Martin Luther King Jr. day with a celebration of Robert E. Lee. They call it King-Lee day or sometimes Lee-King day.

Read full story
400 comments

Opinion: Don't Charge Victims of Abuse with Crimes

It will be revealing to read the arguments from the people who routinely disagree with my articles on this topic. Imagine a child who is taken from a family and forced into a life of exploitation. Any reasonable and decent human being should be able to perceive that child is a victim. These are human beings that need our help and support. Their lives matter.

Read full story
53 comments

Opinion: Your Children Are Most Vulnerable to Grooming from Religion

Many harmful ideas are proposed under the guise of “protecting our children.” For example, right-leaning politicians have argued that critical race theory shouldn’t be taught in school because it makes children “feel bad about themselves.”

Read full story
441 comments

Opinion: January 6th Was an Attempt to Overthrow the Government

Today is the anniversary of one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. On January 6th, 2021, a treasonous mob assembled at our Capitol and attempted to undermine a fair election with acts of violence, destruction of property, and threats of murder.

Read full story
395 comments

Opinion: Americans Can't Deny the Confederate Flag is a Racist Symbol

At some point, the United States of America will have to come to terms with the flaws of its history. It is possible to have pride in your nation and still recognize the mistakes of the past.

Read full story
680 comments

Opinion: Parental Rights End at a Child’s Gender Identity

Some people say that children are indoctrinated at school. That’s kind of an extreme way to say that school provides children with the opportunity to learn new viewpoints and belief systems. It would be just as true to say that children are indoctrinated at church, or that they’re indoctrinated when they listen to right-wing radio.

Read full story
560 comments

Opinion: We Owe a Debt of Gratitude to the Younger Generation

One of the hardest things about living in the United States of America, particularly during the holiday season, is watching people struggle. Many young people are saddled with crushing student debt. Some people like to blame young people. They say, “Well, you should have picked a more practical subject to study.”

Read full story
142 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy