Opinion: You Must Love Your Children Even if You Disagree With Their Gender Identity

Photo by Walter Rhein

If my daughter came downstairs wearing pants one morning, I wouldn’t throw her out of the house. Unfortunately, the topic of gender identity has become so controversial in the United States of America that some parents are willing to do just that.

I find it strange that in a country that claims to stand for freedom, so many people insist they have a right to impose authoritarian beliefs on their children.

Everybody should agree that nobody should be able to lecture consenting adults on who they should be allowed to love. Even the Pope has admitted homosexuality is not a crime. Yet, there are powerful groups within our country who wish to claim the right to control people’s lives on the most intimate level.

What has been most striking to me over the last half dozen years is how people have proven they have more loyalty to their political and religious beliefs than they do to their own families. What kind of person throws a vulnerable child out of his home because he disagrees with his child’s sexuality?

We have a society filled with people wearing blinders who refuse to see how their actions contribute to the misery of their fellow citizens. If you try to explain the consequences of their beliefs, they become hostile and dismissive.

This is why we have a complete lack of communication in this society.

There is always a push to oversimplify complicated issues. There has been a lot of debate over the definition of the word “woman.” Oversimplification is an expression of authoritarianism. They want to pretend the issue is simple so they can levy a decree that can’t be questioned.

Recently, one state legislature banned women from wearing sleeveless outfits. This designation is complex for a number of reasons. First of all, why did they feel the need to single out women? If the governing body determined that going sleeveless was offensive, why doesn’t the regulation apply to men?

Why should the American Taliban be allowed to order women on how to dress? Anyone who respects freedom and the Constitution should denounce this sexist dress code. This dress code is an infringement on the fundamental freedom of expression. Why don’t our lawmakers understand the Constitution?

The way it stands, Republicans don’t recognize women who were born as men as “women.” Therefore, could one of those individuals legally wear a sleeveless outfit to work?

But we should back up for a second and recognize how ridiculous our conversations are becoming. What’s the problem with living in a society where people are allowed to dress however they want?

In most depictions, Jesus seems to be wearing a dress. Papal robes are also quite effeminate. Why don’t conservatives have a problem with that? Why don’t they demand that preachers wear cowboy hats?

Speaking of that, cowboy boots are essentially high-heeled shoes for men, and that’s fine. Think about it.

Why do we have to have different rules for men and women?

I don’t understand why so many people fail to recognize that a government that is allowed to dictate your gender identity is allowed to control you. Why should our government concern itself with debating rules over what constitutes a man and what constitutes a woman?

Let’s just have equality and freedom.

The issue of gender identity is often falsely presented as a threat. However, like many controversial issues in our society, the parameters are not well defined. What argument are they trying to make? Why do they have a problem with teaching tolerance? How can anyone argue that showing tolerance is an attack on traditional values?

I believe that if traditional values don’t have room to accommodate tolerance, then it’s time to move on from them.

As a parent, I look out at the world and I’m often scared by the challenges that my children must face. The thing that probably scares me the most is the extreme cost of health care. It terrifies me to think that one of my children might fall ill and die because she can’t afford treatment.

That is the kind of issue that deserves vigorous debate. At some point, our society has to wake up and recognize that we’re being distracted by trivialities.

As a parent, all I want is for my children to be healthy and happy. I don’t have any respect for parents who have been so brainwashed politically that they’re capable of withdrawing their love for their children based on gender identity.

Your obligation as a parent, and as a human being, is to help and care for the people around you. Let’s try to understand each other and stop spreading so much hostility.

Tolerance in society is a good thing.

Tolerance in school is a good thing.

Tolerance in the home is a good thing.

Nobody has a right to presume they have a better understanding of what it would take for a young person to find happiness. In my experience, freedom is a surer path to happiness than having to submit to an authoritarian will.

Let’s practice more tolerance. If your child decides that he or she is more comfortable with a gender other than the one which was assigned at birth, find some space in your heart for understanding. Remember that the pursuit of happiness is an unalienable right. At least, it’s supposed to be.

Can't we agree that all parents should love their children no matter what?