Opinion: Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance Infringes Upon Religious Freedoms

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFgyq_0kS7YN1Y00
Photo byWalter Rhein

Most Americans are ignorant as to the true origins of The Pledge of Allegiance. They probably assume it was written by the Founding Fathers. That’s one of the main problems of the American population, people assume things without doing any independent research.

Anyone who has studied history knows that anything that contains a reference to “God” probably didn’t originate with the Founding Fathers. Separation of church and state was a unique concept at the foundation of our country, and it’s why the United States shouldn’t be called a “Christian” nation.

The current motto of the United States is “In God We Trust” but that wasn’t the choice of the Founding Fathers. That motto was adopted in 1956. The Founding Fathers wanted “E pluribus unum.” It could be argued that anytime anyone uses “In God We Trust” they’re disrespecting the wishes of the Founding Fathers.

The Founding Fathers didn’t write the Pledge of Allegiance, and “under God” didn’t appear in the first version. There's some debate as to whether the authorship of the Pledge of Allegiance should be attributed to James Upham or Francis Bellamy. The purpose of the Pledge of Allegiance was to sell flags.

That’s right, there’s nothing really “patriotic” about it. It was an advertising jingle. Making kids recite the pledge at school is the equivalent of making them sing the theme song for their favorite breakfast cereal.

“Under God” wasn’t added to the Pledge of Allegiance until 1954. Some of you might still be fortunate enough to have grandparents who will recite the Pledge of Allegiance the way it was originally written.

In recent times, an absurd form of extremist nationalism has swept across the United States of America. People feel entitled to work themselves into a tizzy over anything they feel to be an affront against their country. What everyone seems to disregard from the lessons of history is that hyper-nationalism often leads to fascism.

Sacred values are often used to radicalize people. Therefore, although it might seem contradictory, the people who do most to stand for the values of the United States of America are those that resist extreme nationalism.

So, the ironic thing is that the more you dress with the American flag, and the more guns you carry, the less patriotic you are. Also, simply carrying an American flag doesn’t instantly define you as a “patriot,” particularly if you go on to participate in any form of violence against our country.

The Founding Fathers provided all American citizens with the right to religious freedom. This allows citizens to follow whatever religion they wish.

I have a friend who was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness. He told me that Jehovah’s Witnesses do not recite the Pledge of Allegiance and they do not stand for the National Anthem as part of their religious beliefs.

Nobody seems to have a problem with this. I haven’t seen anyone screaming and yelling about how “unpatriotic” the Jehovah’s Witnesses are. That is as it should be because if people refuse to stand for the National Anthem or recite the Pledge of Allegiance on religious grounds, they have that legal right.

What bothers me is that when other individuals, such as Colin Kaepernick, decide to respectfully kneel during the National Anthem, all of a sudden it’s a huge scandal.

Essentially, this double standard represents a clear example of institutionalized racism. White religious people don’t stand for the National Anthem and nobody gets upset. However, if a member of a marginalized community fails to stand, he’s persecuted for it.

In 1962, the Supreme Court ruled that public schools could not feature school-sponsored prayers. This is often misrepresented as a “ban” on prayer, which it is not. Students are still allowed to pray. The only thing that is prohibited is teachers leading a prayer. For some reason, hysterical communities fail to see how this protects your children.

There has been some debate over whether the inclusion of the phrase “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance makes it a form of prayer. After all, you have a right to believe in more than one God, one God, or no God at all. Therefore, it’s wrong for any authority figure at a school to endorse any of these options. That can be seen as a form of pressuring students to change their beliefs.

But even if you removed “under God” the Pledge of Allegiance is still problematic. Some Christians claim that nationalism is a form of idolatry. Idolatry is prohibited by the First Commandment. Therefore, any obligation to recite the Pledge of Allegiance represents an infringement on religious beliefs.

The simple fact is that there are a lot of forms of patriotism and there are many different religious beliefs. Too often in our country, people become outraged over nonsensical issues. If a person doesn’t want to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, that doesn’t mean the person is “unpatriotic.” You have a constitutional right not to recite the pledge.

Too often in the United States, you see people who believe their viewpoint trumps all others. This is why we have individuals who clothe themselves in the American flag who feel entitled to deny elections and who end up facing charges of seditious conspiracy. This behavior is unacceptable.

The most patriotic Americans are the ones who recognize no citizen should ever be forced to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. That is what freedom means. If we respected our country, we would remove the Pledge of Allegiance from schools.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# patriotism# nationalism# Christianity# Religion# History

Comments / 530

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
16K followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: If America Is Perfect, Why Do We Have So Many Problems?

Today, kids in schools are no longer encouraged to ask questions. They have to sit still, repeat the Pledge of Allegiance, declare that they live in the best country in the world, and forget about learning any history.

Read full story
252 comments

Opinion: Confederate Leaders Disrespected the Founding Fathers

In the United States, we’re conditioned to speak of the Founding Fathers with reverence. Unfortunately, many schoolchildren are also taught to respect and revere the leaders of the traitorous Confederacy.

Read full story
310 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Banning African American History at Schools Is an Attack on the First Amendment

Some of the things that are going on in American schools are truly disturbing. For example, the Florida governor recently blocked a class on African American history. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court recently made a decision that will expose children to prayer at school.

Read full story
460 comments

Opinion: Gun Ownership, Not Feminism, Is to Blame for Male Suicide Rates

I wrote an article recently in which I discussed how traditional values do not benefit women. Predictably, this article received plenty of pushback. One reader attempted to derail the conversation by switching the topic to the high rate of suicide among American men.

Read full story
189 comments

Opinion: Women Gain Nothing from Traditional Values

I run into a lot of single guys who lament the fact that they can’t get a date. So, I sit these guys down for a heart-to-heart conversation. “I’m a hardworking man with deeply held traditional values. There are a lot of women out there who don’t have their lives together. They could use a strong and reliable man like me.”

Read full story
371 comments

Opinion: It’s Racist to Memorialize Martin Luther King Jr.'s Assassin

A few days ago, I wrote an article on why it was disrespectful to celebrate Robert E. Lee on Martin Luther King Jr. day. King was a civil rights activist who worked for equality, justice, and freedom. Lee was a traitor who fought to protect the power of tyrants. Celebrating both of those historical figures on the same day is an effort to erase history.

Read full story
261 comments

Opinion: It’s Disrespectful to Celebrate Robert E. Lee on the Same Day as Martin Luther King Jr.

It has come to my attention that in some places in the United States, it’s common to combine Martin Luther King Jr. day with a celebration of Robert E. Lee. They call it King-Lee day or sometimes Lee-King day.

Read full story
399 comments

Opinion: Victims of Human Trafficking Shouldn’t Be Charged With Crimes

It will be revealing to read the arguments from the people who routinely disagree with my articles on this topic. Imagine a child who is taken from a family and forced into a life of exploitation. Any reasonable and decent human being should be able to perceive that child is a victim. These are human beings that need our help and support. Their lives matter.

Read full story
48 comments

Opinion: Religious Grooming Most Often Leads to Abuse

Many harmful ideas are proposed under the guise of “protecting our children.” For example, right-leaning politicians have argued that critical race theory shouldn’t be taught in school because it makes children “feel bad about themselves.”

Read full story
436 comments

Opinion: Two Years Ago, There Was an Attempt to Overthrow the Government

Today is the anniversary of one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. On January 6th, 2021, a treasonous mob assembled at our Capitol and attempted to undermine a fair election with acts of violence, destruction of property, and threats of murder.

Read full story
394 comments

Opinion: It’s Irresponsible to Deny the Confederate Flag is a Racist Symbol

At some point, the United States of America will have to come to terms with the flaws of its history. It is possible to have pride in your nation and still recognize the mistakes of the past.

Read full story
679 comments

Opinion: Parents Don’t Have the Right to Know the Gender Identity of Their Children

Some people say that children are indoctrinated at school. That’s kind of an extreme way to say that school provides children with the opportunity to learn new viewpoints and belief systems. It would be just as true to say that children are indoctrinated at church, or that they’re indoctrinated when they listen to right-wing radio.

Read full story
560 comments

Opinion: America Has to Be Nicer to Its Young People

One of the hardest things about living in the United States of America, particularly during the holiday season, is watching people struggle. Many young people are saddled with crushing student debt. Some people like to blame young people. They say, “Well, you should have picked a more practical subject to study.”

Read full story
142 comments
Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls Is a True Winter Wonderland

As I sit here writing this, my community is bracing for another severe winter storm. We woke up to temperatures hovering around eight below. The forecast says it’s only going to get worse with winds and snow predicted later in the day.

Read full story
19 comments

Opinion: Former Presidents Are Not Above the Law

Today, the January 6th committee will meet. They are expected to recommend criminal charges regarding the insurrection. Although this might not be an easy day for America, it should be considered a good day for democracy.

Read full story
322 comments

Opinion: Will Christians Ever Try to Cancel Santa Claus?

As I was driving through my neighborhood, I saw several signs that said, “Keep Christ in Christmas.” However, what many people don’t seem to understand is that Christianity is a religion that absorbs other traditions.

Read full story
309 comments

Opinion: Denying Gender Identity Is No Different Than Denying Religion

There have been a lot of discussions lately about the concept of gender identity. People like to make dismissive statements and say that they don’t understand pronouns. It’s not that hard to understand when you think about it in terms of any other form of identity. Identity is not a simple topic. You are more than your name. You are more than your job. You are more than the number of children you have. You are more than your religion. You are more than your sexual orientation. You are more than your gender.

Read full story
327 comments

Opinion: Teaching American Exceptionalism Is the Same as Teaching White Supremacy

Politicians have been making some odd arguments about what should be taught in schools. Some say that it’s important to teach American exceptionalism. But perhaps we should stop and consider whether it might be harmful to present students with a biased perspective on American history.

Read full story
284 comments

Opinion: “Traditional Values” Is Just Coded Language for Hatred

The Supreme Court is currently debating whether businesses should be allowed to discriminate against same-sex couples. I saw a news report on this case recently and the business owner said she had “traditional values” that came from “deeply held personal beliefs.”

Read full story
302 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy