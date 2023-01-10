Opinion: Religious Grooming Most Often Leads to Abuse

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNXQE_0k9Z3YqG00
Photo byWalter Rhein

Many harmful ideas are proposed under the guise of “protecting our children.” For example, right-leaning politicians have argued that critical race theory shouldn’t be taught in school because it makes children “feel bad about themselves.”

Although that comment sounds like it’s coming from the right place, the truth is that critical race theory isn’t taught in K-12 schools. The concept of critical race theory has been weaponized to fire responsible teachers who do nothing more than teach accurate history.

One concept that does not get enough attention in the media is how abusers try to flip the narrative. An essential element of this tactic is to reverse who is perceived as the victim and who is perceived as the offender.

For example, many people dubiously claim that critical race theory makes children feel bad about themselves. However, why is it that nobody argues that religion is designed to make children feel bad about themselves?

Do you feel good when somebody calls you a sinner?

How do you feel when somebody explains original sin? How does it feel to know you’re perceived as guilty for something that you had nothing to do with?

The word “grooming” has also been weaponized in our society. However, like critical race theory, the term is often misapplied for political gain.

One of the traits that groomers look for in potential victims is low self-esteem. For some children, constantly being denounced as a “sinner” erodes self-esteem.

LGBTQ children have a higher risk of suicide because of stigmatization that often originates with the church. These are innocent, vulnerable human beings that are often kicked out of their homes and subjected to abuse.

Children from marginalized groups are always the targets of predators. On top of that, many individuals who claim to hold religious faith are trained to perpetuate the myth of the “gay agenda.”

The reality in the United States of America is that religious groups intentionally marginalize children as part of a strategy of grooming them for abuse. When you look at legitimate statistics of predator arrests, you’ll see that the faith community is over-represented.

To put it simply, the LGBTQ community is not a threat to your children.

The faith community is a threat to your children.

The truth is that there is a lot of social conditioning that is done under the justification of “traditional family values” that is designed to put your children in a vulnerable situation. At some point, our society has to put our beliefs aside and concentrate on the facts.

I think there are a lot of people who sincerely mean well, but who refuse to recognize that many of their longstanding beliefs are harmful to children. This is why you get people who think they have to use corporal punishment even though studies show such actions cause more harm than good.

Why is it so hard to recognize that we are better equipped today to provide our children with the guidance they need than at any point in human history? We should be boosting our children’s self-esteem, not lecturing them about how they’re “sinners.” We can’t allow ourselves to be tricked into grooming our kids to make them vulnerable to religious predators. We also have to recognize who the true predators are.

This is why any talk about bringing prayer into the classroom should be strongly opposed. It doesn’t hurt your children to teach them tolerance for same-sex unions. It doesn’t hurt your children to build their self-esteem. But it does make your children vulnerable when you threaten them with eternal torment.

Many people claim that they stand for love.

That’s not enough. You have to prove it. Our society must accept the truth about the groups most likely to harm our children.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Christianity# LGBTQ# Parenting# Education# Grooming

Comments / 419

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
16K followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: Victims of Human Trafficking Shouldn’t Be Charged With Crimes

It will be revealing to read the arguments from the people who routinely disagree with my articles on this topic. Imagine a child who is taken from a family and forced into a life of exploitation. Any reasonable and decent human being should be able to perceive that child is a victim. These are human beings that need our help and support. Their lives matter.

Read full story
47 comments

Opinion: Two Years Ago, There Was an Attempt to Overthrow the Government

Today is the anniversary of one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. On January 6th, 2021, a treasonous mob assembled at our Capitol and attempted to undermine a fair election with acts of violence, destruction of property, and threats of murder.

Read full story
394 comments

Opinion: It’s Irresponsible to Deny the Confederate Flag is a Racist Symbol

At some point, the United States of America will have to come to terms with the flaws of its history. It is possible to have pride in your nation and still recognize the mistakes of the past.

Read full story
673 comments

Opinion: Parents Don’t Have the Right to Know the Gender Identity of Their Children

Some people say that children are indoctrinated at school. That’s kind of an extreme way to say that school provides children with the opportunity to learn new viewpoints and belief systems. It would be just as true to say that children are indoctrinated at church, or that they’re indoctrinated when they listen to right-wing radio.

Read full story
559 comments

Opinion: America Has to Be Nicer to Its Young People

One of the hardest things about living in the United States of America, particularly during the holiday season, is watching people struggle. Many young people are saddled with crushing student debt. Some people like to blame young people. They say, “Well, you should have picked a more practical subject to study.”

Read full story
142 comments
Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls Is a True Winter Wonderland

As I sit here writing this, my community is bracing for another severe winter storm. We woke up to temperatures hovering around eight below. The forecast says it’s only going to get worse with winds and snow predicted later in the day.

Read full story
19 comments

Opinion: Former Presidents Are Not Above the Law

Today, the January 6th committee will meet. They are expected to recommend criminal charges regarding the insurrection. Although this might not be an easy day for America, it should be considered a good day for democracy.

Read full story
321 comments

Opinion: Will Christians Ever Try to Cancel Santa Claus?

As I was driving through my neighborhood, I saw several signs that said, “Keep Christ in Christmas.” However, what many people don’t seem to understand is that Christianity is a religion that absorbs other traditions.

Read full story
309 comments

Opinion: Denying Gender Identity Is No Different Than Denying Religion

There have been a lot of discussions lately about the concept of gender identity. People like to make dismissive statements and say that they don’t understand pronouns. It’s not that hard to understand when you think about it in terms of any other form of identity. Identity is not a simple topic. You are more than your name. You are more than your job. You are more than the number of children you have. You are more than your religion. You are more than your sexual orientation. You are more than your gender.

Read full story
295 comments

Opinion: Teaching American Exceptionalism Is the Same as Teaching White Supremacy

Politicians have been making some odd arguments about what should be taught in schools. Some say that it’s important to teach American exceptionalism. But perhaps we should stop and consider whether it might be harmful to present students with a biased perspective on American history.

Read full story
284 comments

Opinion: “Traditional Values” Is Just Coded Language for Hatred

The Supreme Court is currently debating whether businesses should be allowed to discriminate against same-sex couples. I saw a news report on this case recently and the business owner said she had “traditional values” that came from “deeply held personal beliefs.”

Read full story
302 comments

Opinion: Why Can't Americans Recognize the Confederate Flag Is Racist?

It’s stunning how many Americans refuse to acknowledge that the Confederate flag is racist. This flag has come to represent treason against the United States. To this day, there are still places in former Confederate states that celebrate the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

Read full story
507 comments

Opinion: The Supreme Court Is Again Debating Legalized Religious Bigotry

Once again the United States Supreme court is debating whether individuals with “deeply held religious beliefs” should be allowed to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. The latest case involves a web designer who does not wish to work with same-sex couples.

Read full story
290 comments

Opinion: Calls to Terminate the Constitution Are Extremely Disturbing

A former elected official who lost his race in 2020 is still complaining about the election. His latest statement contains a call to terminate the Constitution. All Americans should be extremely troubled by this kind of language.

Read full story
386 comments

Opinion: The Seditious Conspiracy Conviction Shows January 6th Was an Insurrection

In response to many of my articles, readers try to promote the false narrative that January 6th wasn’t an insurrection. Politicians have gone on record trying to spin the disgraceful events of that day as a peaceful protest.

Read full story
422 comments

Opinion: I Feel MAGA Members Are Domestic Terrorists

The first thing people are going to say in response to this article is, “Why aren’t you mentioning Portland, Black Lives Matter, or ANTIFA?” When you see those comments, you will know that those people didn’t bother to read the article.

Read full story
481 comments

Opinion: MAGA Hate Speech Leads to Violence Against the LGBTQ Community

It’s an unfortunate fact that there has been a rise in political violence in the United States of America over the last few years. I’m fearful that young people today will think these incidents are normal.

Read full story
461 comments

Opinion: Will The 45th President Run as an Independent if He Doesn’t Win the Republican Primary?

One of the biggest issues in modern American politics is election security. There has been a lawsuit filed in response to the Arizona election for governor. Making claims of election fraud is playing with fire. There have been many instances of this since the 2020 election. In my opinion, claiming that an election was rigged without evidence is an example of weakness. It’s just making excuses for poor performance.

Read full story
142 comments

Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Hate Symbol

Americans have a weird relationship with the Confederate flag. In the United States, we’re taught to respect the national flag. However, there are parts of the country that openly fly a symbol that represents treason against our country.

Read full story
753 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy