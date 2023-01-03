Opinion: It’s Irresponsible to Deny the Confederate Flag is a Racist Symbol

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmVUj_0k1sRSQs00
Photo byWalter Rhein

At some point, the United States of America will have to come to terms with the flaws of its history. It is possible to have pride in your nation and still recognize the mistakes of the past.

The simple fact is that racism is a major problem in the United States. Many people fly symbols of racism openly. People will say that the Confederate flag represents “tradition” or that it represents “history.” But these arguments don’t refute the reality that it also stands for racism. Symbols can have more than one meaning.

Before the Nazi regime, the swastika was a well-known symbol among many cultures. It would be absurd to deny that the swastika now stands for racism just because it has historically had other meanings.

Some things aren’t going to go away just because you deny they exist. For example, the national debt is more than thirty trillion dollars. Much of that was added by an insurrectionist president who claimed to come from the party of fiscal responsibility. In reality, Democrats are more likely to reduce the deficit.

Quite often, Americans believe the opposite of what is true.

We’re fighting an uphill battle on the issue of the Confederate flag because many history textbooks teach a sanitized version of history. Many textbooks try to claim that the Civil War was fought over states’ rights, or taxation, rather than slavery.

All you have to do is look at the original letters of secession from the Confederate states to find proof that the Civil War was fought over slavery. The Cornerstone Speech by Confederate Vice-President Alexander H. Stephens is a deplorable argument for white supremacy.

The people who say, “Don’t erase history” are the ones who truly try to erase history. All you have to do to is read the historical documents penned by the people of the time and the truth will become clear to you.

When you study history, it’s hard to escape the conclusion that the United States blundered during the reconstruction period after the Civil War. Prominent politicians of the Confederacy should not have been allowed to run for office again. Nevertheless, Alexander H. Stephens was elected to the Senate after the Civil War though he wasn’t allowed to take the seat.

Perhaps the United States of America would be in a better position if Lincoln had survived to oversee the reconstruction era. Unfortunately, a Confederate sympathizer succeeded in assassinating Lincoln. To this day there are places in the United States that shamefully celebrate Lincoln’s assassination.

Think about that for a moment. Think of how Americans are trained to react to public demonstrations. When Colin Kaepernick respectfully kneeled during the National Anthem on the advice of a retired veteran, the nation became affronted. However, at the same time, there are places in the United States that celebrate the assassination of our nation’s greatest president and nobody says anything.

Doesn’t that seem a little disproportionate?

Perhaps Lincoln would have done a better job reconciling the United States after the Civil War. Perhaps the reparations that were promised would have been distributed to the formerly enslaved.

Instead, a group of disgruntled Confederate soldiers was free to go off into the woods and form a secret club that would become the KKK. The KKK would then evolve into an organization of domestic terrorism.

During the 1920s, the KKK became the Christian morality police. They’d punish innocent people for things like not going to church. All of this is part of the legacy of the Confederate flag.

I see a lot of similarities between the KKK and today’s MAGA crowd. Many disgruntled people in the United States refuse to recognize the South lost the Civil War. Many disgruntled people in the United States refuse to recognize their candidate lost the 2020 election.

Those people marched on the Capitol. Some of those people carried the Confederate flag.

I can already anticipate that people will comment on this article and tell me to go and read a history textbook. What they don’t understand is that reading a history textbook is part of the problem. Many of the history textbooks in the United States contain the inaccurate “Lost Cause” narrative.

Instead of reading a textbook, I suggest you go and read the original documents. Go and read the true history of this country.

We can’t erase the history of what the Confederate flag stands for. I only wish more citizens of the United States of America bothered to educate themselves on the truth.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# confederate flag# History# Racism# Mississippi# Education

Comments / 633

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
16107 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: Two Years Ago, There Was an Attempt to Overthrow the Government

Today is the anniversary of one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. On January 6th, 2021, a treasonous mob assembled at our Capitol and attempted to undermine a fair election with acts of violence, destruction of property, and threats of murder.

Read full story
355 comments

Opinion: Parents Don’t Have the Right to Know the Gender Identity of Their Children

Some people say that children are indoctrinated at school. That’s kind of an extreme way to say that school provides children with the opportunity to learn new viewpoints and belief systems. It would be just as true to say that children are indoctrinated at church, or that they’re indoctrinated when they listen to right-wing radio.

Read full story
561 comments

Opinion: America Has to Be Nicer to Its Young People

One of the hardest things about living in the United States of America, particularly during the holiday season, is watching people struggle. Many young people are saddled with crushing student debt. Some people like to blame young people. They say, “Well, you should have picked a more practical subject to study.”

Read full story
142 comments
Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls Is a True Winter Wonderland

As I sit here writing this, my community is bracing for another severe winter storm. We woke up to temperatures hovering around eight below. The forecast says it’s only going to get worse with winds and snow predicted later in the day.

Read full story
19 comments

Opinion: Former Presidents Are Not Above the Law

Today, the January 6th committee will meet. They are expected to recommend criminal charges regarding the insurrection. Although this might not be an easy day for America, it should be considered a good day for democracy.

Read full story
321 comments

Opinion: Will Christians Ever Try to Cancel Santa Claus?

As I was driving through my neighborhood, I saw several signs that said, “Keep Christ in Christmas.” However, what many people don’t seem to understand is that Christianity is a religion that absorbs other traditions.

Read full story
309 comments

Opinion: Denying Gender Identity Is No Different Than Denying Religion

There have been a lot of discussions lately about the concept of gender identity. People like to make dismissive statements and say that they don’t understand pronouns. It’s not that hard to understand when you think about it in terms of any other form of identity. Identity is not a simple topic. You are more than your name. You are more than your job. You are more than the number of children you have. You are more than your religion. You are more than your sexual orientation. You are more than your gender.

Read full story
295 comments

Opinion: Teaching American Exceptionalism Is the Same as Teaching White Supremacy

Politicians have been making some odd arguments about what should be taught in schools. Some say that it’s important to teach American exceptionalism. But perhaps we should stop and consider whether it might be harmful to present students with a biased perspective on American history.

Read full story
283 comments

Opinion: “Traditional Values” Is Just Coded Language for Hatred

The Supreme Court is currently debating whether businesses should be allowed to discriminate against same-sex couples. I saw a news report on this case recently and the business owner said she had “traditional values” that came from “deeply held personal beliefs.”

Read full story
302 comments

Opinion: Why Can't Americans Recognize the Confederate Flag Is Racist?

It’s stunning how many Americans refuse to acknowledge that the Confederate flag is racist. This flag has come to represent treason against the United States. To this day, there are still places in former Confederate states that celebrate the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

Read full story
506 comments

Opinion: The Supreme Court Is Again Debating Legalized Religious Bigotry

Once again the United States Supreme court is debating whether individuals with “deeply held religious beliefs” should be allowed to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. The latest case involves a web designer who does not wish to work with same-sex couples.

Read full story
290 comments

Opinion: Calls to Terminate the Constitution Are Extremely Disturbing

A former elected official who lost his race in 2020 is still complaining about the election. His latest statement contains a call to terminate the Constitution. All Americans should be extremely troubled by this kind of language.

Read full story
386 comments

Opinion: The Seditious Conspiracy Conviction Shows January 6th Was an Insurrection

In response to many of my articles, readers try to promote the false narrative that January 6th wasn’t an insurrection. Politicians have gone on record trying to spin the disgraceful events of that day as a peaceful protest.

Read full story
422 comments

Opinion: I Feel MAGA Members Are Domestic Terrorists

The first thing people are going to say in response to this article is, “Why aren’t you mentioning Portland, Black Lives Matter, or ANTIFA?” When you see those comments, you will know that those people didn’t bother to read the article.

Read full story
481 comments

Opinion: MAGA Hate Speech Leads to Violence Against the LGBTQ Community

It’s an unfortunate fact that there has been a rise in political violence in the United States of America over the last few years. I’m fearful that young people today will think these incidents are normal.

Read full story
461 comments

Opinion: Will The 45th President Run as an Independent if He Doesn’t Win the Republican Primary?

One of the biggest issues in modern American politics is election security. There has been a lawsuit filed in response to the Arizona election for governor. Making claims of election fraud is playing with fire. There have been many instances of this since the 2020 election. In my opinion, claiming that an election was rigged without evidence is an example of weakness. It’s just making excuses for poor performance.

Read full story
142 comments

Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Hate Symbol

Americans have a weird relationship with the Confederate flag. In the United States, we’re taught to respect the national flag. However, there are parts of the country that openly fly a symbol that represents treason against our country.

Read full story
753 comments

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.

Read full story
1803 comments

Opinion: The 45th President Continues to Divide the United States

As I sit here writing this, I wonder about the people who picked their loyalty to the 45th president over their loyalty to friends and family. How are they feeling in light of the lukewarm response to the announcement that another campaign has begun?

Read full story
626 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy