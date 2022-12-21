Chippewa Falls Is a True Winter Wonderland

Photo by Walter Rhein

As I sit here writing this, my community is bracing for another severe winter storm. We woke up to temperatures hovering around eight below. The forecast says it’s only going to get worse with winds and snow predicted later in the day.

Fortunately, our community is able to survive and thrive in harsh winter weather. The holiday display at Irvine park is renowned throughout the state. Almost every tree in the park is wound with brilliant lighting, and there are also wooden displays that represent how the community has evolved over the decades.

Photo by Walter Rhein

Last week, three days of school were canceled because of heavy snowfall. Fortunately for the kids, the temperatures hung around twenty-five degrees which is great sledding weather. Some kids go sledding at Irvine Park. Some use the hill by Pumphouse Road. It seems that every hill that kids play on tends to spill out onto either a railroad track or a road, but the kids seem to manage.

Almost everyone in the neighborhood has their own snowblower. That’s convenient for when the snow piles up over your knee. You’ve got to be careful shoveling snow when the temperature is in the twenties. It gets thick, wet, and heavy.

Photo by Walter Rhein

Last week, shoveling was a full-time job. We had to go out multiple times to stay ahead of the storm. You’d finish your patch of sidewalk, turn around, and see that you needed to start all over again.

The key to living in northern Wisconsin is to embrace the beauty of the winter. My wife always says, “It looks nice outside the window.” Our house was built just after the Civil War. The glass is ancient and features ripples that add a touch of majesty and history to the view.

Photo by Walter Rhein

The heavy snow has been hard on the trees. Even now you can walk through the woods and hear the cracking of burdened boughs. The noise echoes through the silent woods. Sometimes you catch a glimpse of trees rattling in the distance. It’s like they’re being shaken by an invisible giant.

It’s best to not wear headphones when you go for a winter walk after a storm. Breaking branches give you plenty of warning before they fall. They creak and rattle and snow flurries come down all around you. But you have to pay attention because the branches can be heavy and you don’t want one of them to hit you.

Photo by Walter Rhein

I took my dog out after the storm and he perked up at every noise both alert and confused.

Northern Wisconsin is home to America’s largest cross-country ski race. It’s called The American Birkebeiner, and it’s named after a sister race in Norway. The race brings thousands of people from all over the world to participate.

It’s a 30-mile course that goes over grueling terrain. There are few flat stretches, and the climbs are steep and brutal. The race is scheduled for late February when the temperatures tend to be milder.

Photo by Walter Rhein

Anyone who lives in Wisconsin knows that there’s a big difference between the sun of late December and the sun of late February. By February, the sun has climbed higher in the sky. You get more hours of daylight and temperatures can hang around 30.

But every now and then the Birkebeiner is run in the middle of a storm. I’ve done it on days when we’ve received over a foot of snow. On those days you forget about achieving a personal best. You just put your head down and try to make it in safely.

It’s a wonderful event. Having it on the calendar inspires you to train throughout the year.

In Chippewa Falls, you can ski over at Tower Ridge, Hickory Ridge, or at Irvine Park. Tower Ridge features a beautiful chalet and even offers lighted trails so you can train after work.

Photo by Walter Rhein

Cross-country skiing is an inexpensive sport that’s perfect for the whole family. When people think of cross-country skiing, they imagine wool socks and leather boots equipped with three-pin bindings. Many people are surprised to discover that modern equipment is much more advanced, warm, and efficient.

Modern cross-country ski boots. Photo by Walter Rhein

There’s no better way to enjoy the true beauty of winter than gliding down a cross-country ski trail. If skiing isn’t your thing, you can hike with snowshoes. There are few things more wondrous than a pristine landscape of trees with sagging branches heavy with the weight of new snow.

Tomorrow we’ll be shoveling to clear off the roads so we can head to work again. It will be a big job, and regular life will go on. But it’s important to appreciate the unplanned break that a winter storm provides.

Photo by Walter Rhein

You should never curse a blizzard. Instead, gather your loved ones about you, make sure you have enough food for a couple of days, snuggle under a blanket with hot chocolate, and enjoy the company of your family.

The snow is truly beautiful. Give yourself permission to appreciate the joy it brings.





