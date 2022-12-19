Opinion: Former Presidents Are Not Above the Law

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Lqiw_0jnbpm1900
Photo byWalter Rhein

Today, the January 6th committee will meet. They are expected to recommend criminal charges regarding the insurrection. Although this might not be an easy day for America, it should be considered a good day for democracy.

Regular citizens of the United States are expected to abide by the laws. This is how we show respect for our country and our communities. This is how we show respect for our country.

However, when it comes to government officials and politicians, the line often becomes blurred. As a practical matter, police officers sometimes have to exceed the posted speed limit to apprehend a suspect. Gray areas become more complex as power increases.

Throughout various points in our nation’s history, American citizens from both parties have shown support for investigating politicians. In some recent remarks, President Biden commented on the importance of oversight.

One of the campaign slogans during the 2016 Presidential race was “Lock her up!” Hillary Clinton faced a Select Committee formed to investigate the 2012 attack in Benghazi. I don’t recall anyone calling that Committee a “kangaroo court.” I don’t recall anyone dismissing the Committee as being “politically motivated.”

I approve of investigations into all politicians. I believe our society functions better when our most powerful officials are held accountable. Our society functions better when people make decisions based on facts rather than speculation.

It’s not a valid argument to say that the Committee is somehow “illegitimate.” It would be a much stronger argument to engage the evidence the Committee has collected and disprove that if possible. There are videos. There is sworn testimony from high-ranking Republicans. It seems to me that politically motivated pundits can’t refute the evidence, so they attack the legitimacy of the Committee.

I think that is quite revealing.

If politically affiliated groups want to insist that investigations are politically motivated, then that must apply to all investigations. I think you’d be hard-pressed to find one Republican who said that Clinton should not be investigated. I assume they wanted an investigation before they “locked her up” but maybe they were crying to eliminate due process?

When cries to arrest a political opponent are fundamental to a campaign, it seems hypocritical to denounce investigations when the favored candidate of that movement is accused of wrongdoing.

Clinton’s email scandal revolved around the mishandling of classified documents. Anyone who criticized Clinton for careless handling of classified information should also criticize Republican politicians who are accused of the same.

At some point, you have to ask people what they stand for. When a political group dismisses evidence because it contradicts their beliefs, you have to wonder if they have the best interests of the country at heart.

If politicians are accused of wrongdoing then they should be investigated. You can see the difference in our political parties in the recent investigations that have taken place.

Democrats tend to submit to investigations and are cleared. Republicans tend to obstruct investigations, and significant evidence of crime is uncovered.

We should make our decisions based on facts. Politicians cannot be above the law. It’s also important for the voting public to be consistent in their beliefs. We can’t have investigations against one political party, but not the other. Both parties need to be investigated as a matter of regular oversight.

It’s hypocritical for the voting public to call an investigation “politically motivated” just because it happens to focus on a politician they support.

If you claim to support "law and order" then it's contrary to your ideology to invent reasons to dismiss the findings of investigations. America would be less divided if we put facts ahead of political ideology.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Capitol# January 6th# Insurrection# President# Law and order

Comments / 321

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
15611 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls Is a True Winter Wonderland

As I sit here writing this, my community is bracing for another severe winter storm. We woke up to temperatures hovering around eight below. The forecast says it’s only going to get worse with winds and snow predicted later in the day.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: Will Christians Ever Try to Cancel Santa Claus?

As I was driving through my neighborhood, I saw several signs that said, “Keep Christ in Christmas.” However, what many people don’t seem to understand is that Christianity is a religion that absorbs other traditions.

Read full story
304 comments

Opinion: Denying Gender Identity Is No Different Than Denying Religion

There have been a lot of discussions lately about the concept of gender identity. People like to make dismissive statements and say that they don’t understand pronouns. It’s not that hard to understand when you think about it in terms of any other form of identity. Identity is not a simple topic. You are more than your name. You are more than your job. You are more than the number of children you have. You are more than your religion. You are more than your sexual orientation. You are more than your gender.

Read full story
245 comments

Opinion: Teaching American Exceptionalism Is the Same as Teaching White Supremacy

Politicians have been making some odd arguments about what should be taught in schools. Some say that it’s important to teach American exceptionalism. But perhaps we should stop and consider whether it might be harmful to present students with a biased perspective on American history.

Read full story
273 comments

Opinion: “Traditional Values” Is Just Coded Language for Hatred

The Supreme Court is currently debating whether businesses should be allowed to discriminate against same-sex couples. I saw a news report on this case recently and the business owner said she had “traditional values” that came from “deeply held personal beliefs.”

Read full story
290 comments

Opinion: Why Can't Americans Recognize the Confederate Flag Is Racist?

It’s stunning how many Americans refuse to acknowledge that the Confederate flag is racist. This flag has come to represent treason against the United States. To this day, there are still places in former Confederate states that celebrate the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

Read full story
502 comments

Opinion: The Supreme Court Is Again Debating Legalized Religious Bigotry

Once again the United States Supreme court is debating whether individuals with “deeply held religious beliefs” should be allowed to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. The latest case involves a web designer who does not wish to work with same-sex couples.

Read full story
282 comments

Opinion: Calls to Terminate the Constitution Are Extremely Disturbing

A former elected official who lost his race in 2020 is still complaining about the election. His latest statement contains a call to terminate the Constitution. All Americans should be extremely troubled by this kind of language.

Read full story
385 comments

Opinion: The Seditious Conspiracy Conviction Shows January 6th Was an Insurrection

In response to many of my articles, readers try to promote the false narrative that January 6th wasn’t an insurrection. Politicians have gone on record trying to spin the disgraceful events of that day as a peaceful protest.

Read full story
422 comments

Opinion: I Feel MAGA Members Are Domestic Terrorists

The first thing people are going to say in response to this article is, “Why aren’t you mentioning Portland, Black Lives Matter, or ANTIFA?” When you see those comments, you will know that those people didn’t bother to read the article.

Read full story
481 comments

Opinion: MAGA Hate Speech Leads to Violence Against the LGBTQ Community

It’s an unfortunate fact that there has been a rise in political violence in the United States of America over the last few years. I’m fearful that young people today will think these incidents are normal.

Read full story
459 comments

Opinion: Will The 45th President Run as an Independent if He Doesn’t Win the Republican Primary?

One of the biggest issues in modern American politics is election security. There has been a lawsuit filed in response to the Arizona election for governor. Making claims of election fraud is playing with fire. There have been many instances of this since the 2020 election. In my opinion, claiming that an election was rigged without evidence is an example of weakness. It’s just making excuses for poor performance.

Read full story
142 comments

Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Hate Symbol

Americans have a weird relationship with the Confederate flag. In the United States, we’re taught to respect the national flag. However, there are parts of the country that openly fly a symbol that represents treason against our country.

Read full story
753 comments

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.

Read full story
1711 comments

Opinion: The 45th President Continues to Divide the United States

As I sit here writing this, I wonder about the people who picked their loyalty to the 45th president over their loyalty to friends and family. How are they feeling in light of the lukewarm response to the announcement that another campaign has begun?

Read full story
625 comments

Opinion: Supporting an Insurrectionist for President Is Disrespectful to Our Country

A few years ago, a lot of people were beside themselves when a football player elected to kneel respectfully during the national anthem. Some claimed this showed “disrespect to the military” even though a retired Green Beret told him to kneel.

Read full story
441 comments

Opinion: Laws Banning CRT Represent Government Censorship, Moderating Comments Is Not Censorship

A few days ago I wrote an article about how moderating comments on an article is not an example of censorship. Exactly as I predicted, the article was flooded with comments denouncing censorship in any form.

Read full story
198 comments

Opinion: Remove Political Bumper Stickers Before Christmas Dinners

Division over politics has gotten so bad in the United States that it stresses family relationships. There is a longstanding axiom that you shouldn’t discuss politics or religion at dinner.

Read full story
80 comments

Opinion: Deleting a Comment Is Not Censorship, It's Courtesy

There is too much entitlement in American society these days. One of the things that have been a topic of discussion lately is what constitutes censorship. Another term that’s thrown about is "cancel culture."

Read full story
47 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy