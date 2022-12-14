Opinion: Denying Gender Identity Is No Different Than Denying Religion

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHGpQ_0jiO16Y300
Photo byWalter Rhein

There have been a lot of discussions lately about the concept of gender identity. People like to make dismissive statements and say that they don’t understand pronouns.

It’s not that hard to understand when you think about it in terms of any other form of identity. Identity is not a simple topic. You are more than your name. You are more than your job. You are more than the number of children you have. You are more than your religion. You are more than your sexual orientation. You are more than your gender.

Think of how impolite it is when people try to impose a label on you. If you underestimate people, it puts you at a disadvantage. Using an oversimplification to define a person is a denial of their true complexity.

For example, maybe you got married when you were very young and the marriage ended in divorce. About half of all marriages end in divorce. Does that mean that once you find out a person has been divorced it tells you everything that you need to know about them?

Of course not.

You know nothing about a person based on only the knowledge that they are divorced. You don’t have enough information to arrive at any conclusions.

Perhaps you might consider your name as part of your identity. It might be very important for you to have people pronounce your name correctly. Unfortunately, in the culture of the United States, many groups think it’s acceptable to mispronounce names they don’t feel are “American” enough.

Mispronouncing somebody’s name is an example of forcing an identity on them. What if your name was “Michael” and somebody insisted on calling you “Mr. Stinky?”

“My name is Michael, please pronounce it correctly.”

“That’s what I said, Mr. Stinky, why are you making such a big deal about this? Mr. Stinky is how I pronounce your name, deal with it.”

That example is exaggerated for emphasis, but there are some cases where a mispronunciation might sound like an insult in another language. This is why we have to make a sincere effort to get pronunciations right. Respect used to be considered a traditional value. Correctly pronouncing somebody's name is certainly an example of showing respect.

It’s ridiculous that so many people in the United States think they aren’t doing anything wrong by mispronouncing a name. If you can’t get a name right, you’re the one being aggressive. You’re the one forcing an identity on somebody.

Your religion might be part of your identity. Perhaps you identify as Christian. What if somebody said, “I refuse to recognize you as a Christian because you’re divorced.” Or maybe they’d say, “I refuse to recognize you as Christian because you aren’t charitable to poor people.”

In that case, the person who identifies as Christian would probably feel offended. Why is it that people who identify as Christian understand this example, but they can’t see how it’s offensive to impose gender identity onto somebody else?

Life is a lot easier when we show a basic level of respect to the people around us. That means that we should learn to pronounce people’s names. That means we should not give them insulting nicknames.

We can also respect each other’s right to religious beliefs. If somebody wants to hold themselves to a religious standard, that’s perfectly fine. However, there’s often a problem in American culture where religious groups want exceptions to rules that all other citizens must follow. That represents an example of disrespectful behavior.

Just because you identify as Christian doesn't mean you have any right to make me identify as Christian. Your religion determines your behavior. It has nothing to do with the behavior of the people around you.

If your religion preaches discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community, then it’s bigotry. It’s not a justification to say, “Those are just my religious beliefs.” Religious beliefs are not a justification for all unlawful behavior. Remember, it’s still murder if you sacrifice a human being to appease your deity.

However, you do have a right to expect the people around you to accept that you identify as a Christian.

The same is true for gender identity. It’s simply a matter of respect. You don’t have any right to ask people to prove their gender. That’s none of your business.

When somebody says, “Refer to me as ‘she/her’” then use those pronouns. It’s simple. Show respect. This doesn’t have to be complicated.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# LGBTQ# Christianity# Respect# Traditional Values# Georgia

Comments / 240

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
15541 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: Former Presidents Are Not Above the Law

Today, the January 6th committee will meet. They are expected to recommend criminal charges regarding the insurrection. Although this might not be an easy day for America, it should be considered a good day for democracy.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Will Christians Ever Try to Cancel Santa Claus?

As I was driving through my neighborhood, I saw several signs that said, “Keep Christ in Christmas.” However, what many people don’t seem to understand is that Christianity is a religion that absorbs other traditions.

Read full story
280 comments

Opinion: Teaching American Exceptionalism Is the Same as Teaching White Supremacy

Politicians have been making some odd arguments about what should be taught in schools. Some say that it’s important to teach American exceptionalism. But perhaps we should stop and consider whether it might be harmful to present students with a biased perspective on American history.

Read full story
273 comments

Opinion: “Traditional Values” Is Just Coded Language for Hatred

The Supreme Court is currently debating whether businesses should be allowed to discriminate against same-sex couples. I saw a news report on this case recently and the business owner said she had “traditional values” that came from “deeply held personal beliefs.”

Read full story
290 comments

Opinion: Why Can't Americans Recognize the Confederate Flag Is Racist?

It’s stunning how many Americans refuse to acknowledge that the Confederate flag is racist. This flag has come to represent treason against the United States. To this day, there are still places in former Confederate states that celebrate the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

Read full story
501 comments

Opinion: The Supreme Court Is Again Debating Legalized Religious Bigotry

Once again the United States Supreme court is debating whether individuals with “deeply held religious beliefs” should be allowed to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. The latest case involves a web designer who does not wish to work with same-sex couples.

Read full story
281 comments

Opinion: Calls to Terminate the Constitution Are Extremely Disturbing

A former elected official who lost his race in 2020 is still complaining about the election. His latest statement contains a call to terminate the Constitution. All Americans should be extremely troubled by this kind of language.

Read full story
385 comments

Opinion: The Seditious Conspiracy Conviction Shows January 6th Was an Insurrection

In response to many of my articles, readers try to promote the false narrative that January 6th wasn’t an insurrection. Politicians have gone on record trying to spin the disgraceful events of that day as a peaceful protest.

Read full story
422 comments

Opinion: I Feel MAGA Members Are Domestic Terrorists

The first thing people are going to say in response to this article is, “Why aren’t you mentioning Portland, Black Lives Matter, or ANTIFA?” When you see those comments, you will know that those people didn’t bother to read the article.

Read full story
481 comments

Opinion: MAGA Hate Speech Leads to Violence Against the LGBTQ Community

It’s an unfortunate fact that there has been a rise in political violence in the United States of America over the last few years. I’m fearful that young people today will think these incidents are normal.

Read full story
459 comments

Opinion: Will The 45th President Run as an Independent if He Doesn’t Win the Republican Primary?

One of the biggest issues in modern American politics is election security. There has been a lawsuit filed in response to the Arizona election for governor. Making claims of election fraud is playing with fire. There have been many instances of this since the 2020 election. In my opinion, claiming that an election was rigged without evidence is an example of weakness. It’s just making excuses for poor performance.

Read full story
142 comments

Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Hate Symbol

Americans have a weird relationship with the Confederate flag. In the United States, we’re taught to respect the national flag. However, there are parts of the country that openly fly a symbol that represents treason against our country.

Read full story
753 comments

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.

Read full story
1678 comments

Opinion: The 45th President Continues to Divide the United States

As I sit here writing this, I wonder about the people who picked their loyalty to the 45th president over their loyalty to friends and family. How are they feeling in light of the lukewarm response to the announcement that another campaign has begun?

Read full story
625 comments

Opinion: Supporting an Insurrectionist for President Is Disrespectful to Our Country

A few years ago, a lot of people were beside themselves when a football player elected to kneel respectfully during the national anthem. Some claimed this showed “disrespect to the military” even though a retired Green Beret told him to kneel.

Read full story
441 comments

Opinion: Laws Banning CRT Represent Government Censorship, Moderating Comments Is Not Censorship

A few days ago I wrote an article about how moderating comments on an article is not an example of censorship. Exactly as I predicted, the article was flooded with comments denouncing censorship in any form.

Read full story
198 comments

Opinion: Remove Political Bumper Stickers Before Christmas Dinners

Division over politics has gotten so bad in the United States that it stresses family relationships. There is a longstanding axiom that you shouldn’t discuss politics or religion at dinner.

Read full story
80 comments

Opinion: Deleting a Comment Is Not Censorship, It's Courtesy

There is too much entitlement in American society these days. One of the things that have been a topic of discussion lately is what constitutes censorship. Another term that’s thrown about is "cancel culture."

Read full story
47 comments

Opinion: I Feel the “Build the Wall” Chant Is Racist

People say they’re worried about border security. If that’s the case, they should be chanting “We want border security.” But that’s not what they say and there’s a reason they chanted “build the wall” instead.

Read full story
137 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy