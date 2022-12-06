Opinion: The Supreme Court Is Again Debating Legalized Religious Bigotry

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EnhxX_0jZ2Wpgv00
Photo byWalter Rhein

Once again the United States Supreme court is debating whether individuals with “deeply held religious beliefs” should be allowed to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. The latest case involves a web designer who does not wish to work with same-sex couples.

Whenever cases like this come up in the media, they are usually discussed in terms of “traditional values.” However, too often that is nothing more than a code word for bigotry.

The idea of a religious exemption to our laws is not in the Constitution. Religious exemption started to gain prominence in American politics after the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

When you stop and think about it, the concept of a religious exemption doesn’t make any sense. Why not create a new religion that has an objection to paying taxes? Everybody knows that churches already have exemptions to paying taxes. But what if they took it even further?

What if members of religious groups said it was against their “deeply held beliefs” to pay income, property, or sales tax? I bet everyone in the country would join that religion just for tax benefits. They wouldn’t attend church or engage in any charitable works, but that’s commonplace among religious people anyway.

There are people in the United States who claim they stand for law and order. However, if you want the privilege of an exception to the law, you don’t stand for law and order. Laws only work if they apply to everybody.

Having laws that apply to everyone is fundamental to a functioning society. That’s what the rule of law means. When religious groups bring case after case to the Supreme Court demanding that they should receive exemptions from the laws, they’re undermining the fabric of our whole society.

It’s problematic that the media rarely discusses the potential consequences of these exemptions.

For one thing, why are these businesses able to turn away so many potential customers? The desire for profit is the fundamental mechanism that is supposed to make a free market system function. I used to own a business. We never turned customers away for any reason. What happened to, “The customer is always right?”

When a business is content to turn away customers and beg the government for special protections, the rest of society has to make up the difference. We want less government intrusion, not more.

Another aspect that the media tends to overlook is that an exemption to discrimination laws would deny the LGBTQ community access to the same free market as everyone else. If certain businesses are allowed to deny service based on sexual orientation, then the members of that community might encounter price gouging at other businesses.

Why does American society think it’s fair to hand out exceptions to laws to one group but not another? For example, if the government elects to deny the LGBTQ community access to the free market, perhaps they should be granted something in return. Maybe it would be fair that members of the LGBTQ community shouldn’t have to pay taxes just like the church.

At the end of the day, all Americans should be concerned about any government action that serves to deny rights to any group. Any erosion of Constitutional protections is a threat to all of our rights.

Ultimately, there is an easy solution to this whole controversy. There is nothing stopping people who run businesses who do not wish to do business with the LGBTQ community from placing a prominent note on their propaganda.

They can declare that they’re legally required to provide service to everyone, but then they can offer a list of the groups that they hate.

I would appreciate it if businesses put notes like this on their web pages because it would help me avoid doing business with bigots.

It seems to me that what members of the religious community want is to practice their discrimination in secret. They want to quietly deny service to certain people that they despise, and they don’t want other decent people in the community to know about it.

I’d rather live in a society where all human beings were treated with the same tolerance and respect for human dignity. The latest Supreme Court case shows that we’re a long way from achieving that society.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# LGBTQ# Woke# Supreme Court# Constitution# Christianity

Comments / 280

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
15066 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: Why Can't Americans Recognize the Confederate Flag Is Racist?

It’s stunning how many Americans refuse to acknowledge that the Confederate flag is racist. This flag has come to represent treason against the United States. To this day, there are still places in former Confederate states that celebrate the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

Read full story
356 comments

Opinion: Calls to Terminate the Constitution Are Extremely Disturbing

A former elected official who lost his race in 2020 is still complaining about the election. His latest statement contains a call to terminate the Constitution. All Americans should be extremely troubled by this kind of language.

Read full story
367 comments

Opinion: The Seditious Conspiracy Conviction Shows January 6th Was an Insurrection

In response to many of my articles, readers try to promote the false narrative that January 6th wasn’t an insurrection. Politicians have gone on record trying to spin the disgraceful events of that day as a peaceful protest.

Read full story
421 comments

Opinion: I Feel MAGA Members Are Domestic Terrorists

The first thing people are going to say in response to this article is, “Why aren’t you mentioning Portland, Black Lives Matter, or ANTIFA?” When you see those comments, you will know that those people didn’t bother to read the article.

Read full story
481 comments

Opinion: MAGA Hate Speech Leads to Violence Against the LGBTQ Community

It’s an unfortunate fact that there has been a rise in political violence in the United States of America over the last few years. I’m fearful that young people today will think these incidents are normal.

Read full story
459 comments

Opinion: Will The 45th President Run as an Independent if He Doesn’t Win the Republican Primary?

One of the biggest issues in modern American politics is election security. There has been a lawsuit filed in response to the Arizona election for governor. Making claims of election fraud is playing with fire. There have been many instances of this since the 2020 election. In my opinion, claiming that an election was rigged without evidence is an example of weakness. It’s just making excuses for poor performance.

Read full story
138 comments

Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Hate Symbol

Americans have a weird relationship with the Confederate flag. In the United States, we’re taught to respect the national flag. However, there are parts of the country that openly fly a symbol that represents treason against our country.

Read full story
752 comments

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.

Read full story
1563 comments

Opinion: The 45th President Continues to Divide the United States

As I sit here writing this, I wonder about the people who picked their loyalty to the 45th president over their loyalty to friends and family. How are they feeling in light of the lukewarm response to the announcement that another campaign has begun?

Read full story
624 comments

Opinion: Supporting an Insurrectionist for President Is Disrespectful to Our Country

A few years ago, a lot of people were beside themselves when a football player elected to kneel respectfully during the national anthem. Some claimed this showed “disrespect to the military” even though a retired Green Beret told him to kneel.

Read full story
441 comments

Opinion: Laws Banning CRT Represent Government Censorship, Moderating Comments Is Not Censorship

A few days ago I wrote an article about how moderating comments on an article is not an example of censorship. Exactly as I predicted, the article was flooded with comments denouncing censorship in any form.

Read full story
195 comments

Opinion: Remove Political Bumper Stickers Before Christmas Dinners

Division over politics has gotten so bad in the United States that it stresses family relationships. There is a longstanding axiom that you shouldn’t discuss politics or religion at dinner.

Read full story
80 comments

Opinion: Deleting a Comment Is Not Censorship, It's Courtesy

There is too much entitlement in American society these days. One of the things that have been a topic of discussion lately is what constitutes censorship. Another term that’s thrown about is "cancel culture."

Read full story
47 comments

Opinion: I Feel the “Build the Wall” Chant Is Racist

People say they’re worried about border security. If that’s the case, they should be chanting “We want border security.” But that’s not what they say and there’s a reason they chanted “build the wall” instead.

Read full story
137 comments

Opinion: The American Concept of "Left, Right, Center" Is Inaccurate

Another election has come and gone, and here I am guessing that we’re all going to be stuck dealing with more of the same. The voting public handed our politicians just enough power so that they can block each other from doing anything. Maybe that’s for the best, or maybe it’s not, who knows?

Read full story
96 comments

Opinion: Americans Make Their Decisions Based on Incorrect Information

Today is election day. It’s scary to think how many Americans will go out and vote based on what they’ve heard in political ads. In modern society, too many Americans get their information from digital devices rather than reliable sources.

Read full story
121 comments

Opinion: It's Important to Think About Your Family When You Vote

I think it’s weird when people say you shouldn’t let politics get in the way of your relationships with family or friends. Everything you do in life has consequences. If you do something that hurts a friend or a family member, you deserve to lose that relationship.

Read full story
233 comments

Opinion: Integrity Is Important in School and In Politics

Imagine you’re a teacher. You’re teaching your children basic mathematics. You give a test on Friday, grade it on Saturday, and hand it back to the class on Monday. One student fails. You hand him his paper.

Read full story
65 comments

Opinion: Politicians Who Are Gracious in Defeat Help to Unite America

I remember a time when sportsmanship still mattered. When an individual got beat in any form of contest, he congratulated a superior opponent. Being gracious in defeat shows character. Unfortunately, integrity is in short supply these days.

Read full story
90 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy