Opinion: Calls to Terminate the Constitution Are Extremely Disturbing

Photo by Walter Rhein

A former elected official who lost his race in 2020 is still complaining about the election. His latest statement contains a call to terminate the Constitution. All Americans should be extremely troubled by this kind of language.

One response would be, “If you don’t like America, then why don’t you move somewhere else?” This is an argument that has been used by various politicians throughout the years.

However, it’s childish to tell people to move when they don’t like something. We live in a representative democracy. Our Constitution protects our right to say that we don’t like things about our country. Therefore, you could argue that people who tell you to “love it or leave it” should be the ones who leave.

Our Constitution also protects our right to own guns. Therefore, the attack on parts of the Constitution should be of concern to individuals who support the Second Amendment as well. Remember, it was the 45th president who banned bump stocks. That was a direct infringement on Second Amendment rights.

The fact is that the Constitution is not a perfect document. Even the Founding Fathers understood that we would need a process to make adjustments. That’s why we have amendments.

There’s nothing “disrespectful” to the country about suggesting we should go through the amendment process. There is also nothing “disrespectful” about investigating politicians when there is the possibility of misconduct.

It’s troubling how many Americans seem to believe that some people in our country are above the law. This idea extends to troubling concepts like religious exemptions. The only reason our nation works at all is that we have the rule of law. We shouldn’t have mechanisms that allow special people to be held to a different standard.

When I was growing up, personal honor was a point of emphasis. We called it “giving your word.” We said that a person “was only as good as his word.” Those were the values that we thought were important.

For some reason, modern politicians don’t seem to hold themselves to this level of conduct. The worst part is that these politicians are from older generations that should know better. Perhaps things seem to be getting worse in our country because older generations refuse to call out people who go back on their oaths.

Everybody should take a moment to review the Presidential Oath of Office. When a president is sworn in, he or she must say he or will protect the Constitution.

This oath doesn’t mean a president may not criticize the Constitution. Again, the United States of America is a country that is designed to encourage healthy debate. When people say, “If you don’t like it you can move” they are disrespecting the Constitution.

However, we should not have an unhealthy debate.

In healthy debate, people propose making changes following our defined legal process.

In unhealthy debate, people demand that they are given exceptions to our rules. They call for the Constitution to be “terminated.”

The United States is heading into some dangerous territory. Radical groups are using disrespectful language regarding the concepts of freedom and democracy. Former politicians are going back on their oaths.

The people of the United States of America cannot remain silent when our freedoms are threatened. Suggestions that we should “terminate” parts of the Constitution are like pulling on a loose thread. If we let these efforts succeed, the whole structure could be quickly undone.

It’s time that everyone in the United States of America showed a commitment to the traditional value of personal honor. Our country is not perfect, but we can’t throw the whole thing in the garbage just because somebody lost a fair election.

All Americans should be united in defending our Constitution. I don’t see why that should be a controversial statement.