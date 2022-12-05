Opinion: Calls to Terminate the Constitution Are Extremely Disturbing

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHtrW_0jXjgWOI00
Photo byWalter Rhein

A former elected official who lost his race in 2020 is still complaining about the election. His latest statement contains a call to terminate the Constitution. All Americans should be extremely troubled by this kind of language.

One response would be, “If you don’t like America, then why don’t you move somewhere else?” This is an argument that has been used by various politicians throughout the years.

However, it’s childish to tell people to move when they don’t like something. We live in a representative democracy. Our Constitution protects our right to say that we don’t like things about our country. Therefore, you could argue that people who tell you to “love it or leave it” should be the ones who leave.

Our Constitution also protects our right to own guns. Therefore, the attack on parts of the Constitution should be of concern to individuals who support the Second Amendment as well. Remember, it was the 45th president who banned bump stocks. That was a direct infringement on Second Amendment rights.

The fact is that the Constitution is not a perfect document. Even the Founding Fathers understood that we would need a process to make adjustments. That’s why we have amendments.

There’s nothing “disrespectful” to the country about suggesting we should go through the amendment process. There is also nothing “disrespectful” about investigating politicians when there is the possibility of misconduct.

It’s troubling how many Americans seem to believe that some people in our country are above the law. This idea extends to troubling concepts like religious exemptions. The only reason our nation works at all is that we have the rule of law. We shouldn’t have mechanisms that allow special people to be held to a different standard.

When I was growing up, personal honor was a point of emphasis. We called it “giving your word.” We said that a person “was only as good as his word.” Those were the values that we thought were important.

For some reason, modern politicians don’t seem to hold themselves to this level of conduct. The worst part is that these politicians are from older generations that should know better. Perhaps things seem to be getting worse in our country because older generations refuse to call out people who go back on their oaths.

Everybody should take a moment to review the Presidential Oath of Office. When a president is sworn in, he or she must say he or will protect the Constitution.

This oath doesn’t mean a president may not criticize the Constitution. Again, the United States of America is a country that is designed to encourage healthy debate. When people say, “If you don’t like it you can move” they are disrespecting the Constitution.

However, we should not have an unhealthy debate.

In healthy debate, people propose making changes following our defined legal process.

In unhealthy debate, people demand that they are given exceptions to our rules. They call for the Constitution to be “terminated.”

The United States is heading into some dangerous territory. Radical groups are using disrespectful language regarding the concepts of freedom and democracy. Former politicians are going back on their oaths.

The people of the United States of America cannot remain silent when our freedoms are threatened. Suggestions that we should “terminate” parts of the Constitution are like pulling on a loose thread. If we let these efforts succeed, the whole structure could be quickly undone.

It’s time that everyone in the United States of America showed a commitment to the traditional value of personal honor. Our country is not perfect, but we can’t throw the whole thing in the garbage just because somebody lost a fair election.

All Americans should be united in defending our Constitution. I don’t see why that should be a controversial statement.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Constitution# History# Patriotism# Values# Honor

Comments / 376

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
15077 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: “Traditional Values” Is Just Coded Language for Hatred

The Supreme Court is currently debating whether businesses should be allowed to discriminate against same-sex couples. I saw a news report on this case recently and the business owner said she had “traditional values” that came from “deeply held personal beliefs.”

Read full story
208 comments

Opinion: Why Can't Americans Recognize the Confederate Flag Is Racist?

It’s stunning how many Americans refuse to acknowledge that the Confederate flag is racist. This flag has come to represent treason against the United States. To this day, there are still places in former Confederate states that celebrate the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

Read full story
438 comments

Opinion: The Supreme Court Is Again Debating Legalized Religious Bigotry

Once again the United States Supreme court is debating whether individuals with “deeply held religious beliefs” should be allowed to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. The latest case involves a web designer who does not wish to work with same-sex couples.

Read full story
281 comments

Opinion: The Seditious Conspiracy Conviction Shows January 6th Was an Insurrection

In response to many of my articles, readers try to promote the false narrative that January 6th wasn’t an insurrection. Politicians have gone on record trying to spin the disgraceful events of that day as a peaceful protest.

Read full story
421 comments

Opinion: I Feel MAGA Members Are Domestic Terrorists

The first thing people are going to say in response to this article is, “Why aren’t you mentioning Portland, Black Lives Matter, or ANTIFA?” When you see those comments, you will know that those people didn’t bother to read the article.

Read full story
481 comments

Opinion: MAGA Hate Speech Leads to Violence Against the LGBTQ Community

It’s an unfortunate fact that there has been a rise in political violence in the United States of America over the last few years. I’m fearful that young people today will think these incidents are normal.

Read full story
459 comments

Opinion: Will The 45th President Run as an Independent if He Doesn’t Win the Republican Primary?

One of the biggest issues in modern American politics is election security. There has been a lawsuit filed in response to the Arizona election for governor. Making claims of election fraud is playing with fire. There have been many instances of this since the 2020 election. In my opinion, claiming that an election was rigged without evidence is an example of weakness. It’s just making excuses for poor performance.

Read full story
138 comments

Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Hate Symbol

Americans have a weird relationship with the Confederate flag. In the United States, we’re taught to respect the national flag. However, there are parts of the country that openly fly a symbol that represents treason against our country.

Read full story
752 comments

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.

Read full story
1572 comments

Opinion: The 45th President Continues to Divide the United States

As I sit here writing this, I wonder about the people who picked their loyalty to the 45th president over their loyalty to friends and family. How are they feeling in light of the lukewarm response to the announcement that another campaign has begun?

Read full story
624 comments

Opinion: Supporting an Insurrectionist for President Is Disrespectful to Our Country

A few years ago, a lot of people were beside themselves when a football player elected to kneel respectfully during the national anthem. Some claimed this showed “disrespect to the military” even though a retired Green Beret told him to kneel.

Read full story
441 comments

Opinion: Laws Banning CRT Represent Government Censorship, Moderating Comments Is Not Censorship

A few days ago I wrote an article about how moderating comments on an article is not an example of censorship. Exactly as I predicted, the article was flooded with comments denouncing censorship in any form.

Read full story
195 comments

Opinion: Remove Political Bumper Stickers Before Christmas Dinners

Division over politics has gotten so bad in the United States that it stresses family relationships. There is a longstanding axiom that you shouldn’t discuss politics or religion at dinner.

Read full story
80 comments

Opinion: Deleting a Comment Is Not Censorship, It's Courtesy

There is too much entitlement in American society these days. One of the things that have been a topic of discussion lately is what constitutes censorship. Another term that’s thrown about is "cancel culture."

Read full story
47 comments

Opinion: I Feel the “Build the Wall” Chant Is Racist

People say they’re worried about border security. If that’s the case, they should be chanting “We want border security.” But that’s not what they say and there’s a reason they chanted “build the wall” instead.

Read full story
137 comments

Opinion: The American Concept of "Left, Right, Center" Is Inaccurate

Another election has come and gone, and here I am guessing that we’re all going to be stuck dealing with more of the same. The voting public handed our politicians just enough power so that they can block each other from doing anything. Maybe that’s for the best, or maybe it’s not, who knows?

Read full story
96 comments

Opinion: Americans Make Their Decisions Based on Incorrect Information

Today is election day. It’s scary to think how many Americans will go out and vote based on what they’ve heard in political ads. In modern society, too many Americans get their information from digital devices rather than reliable sources.

Read full story
121 comments

Opinion: It's Important to Think About Your Family When You Vote

I think it’s weird when people say you shouldn’t let politics get in the way of your relationships with family or friends. Everything you do in life has consequences. If you do something that hurts a friend or a family member, you deserve to lose that relationship.

Read full story
233 comments

Opinion: Integrity Is Important in School and In Politics

Imagine you’re a teacher. You’re teaching your children basic mathematics. You give a test on Friday, grade it on Saturday, and hand it back to the class on Monday. One student fails. You hand him his paper.

Read full story
65 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy