Opinion: Supporting an Insurrectionist for President Disrespects America

Image by Walter Rhein

A few years ago, a lot of people were beside themselves when a football player elected to kneel respectfully during the national anthem. Some claimed this showed “disrespect to the military” even though a retired Green Beret told him to kneel.

But the facts mean nothing when people decide that somebody has stepped on their patriotism. They scream and yell. They rant and rave. They post long diatribes on Facebook that nobody reads.

The truth is that kneeling during the national anthem doesn’t break any laws. It’s not violent. Kneeling is a show of respect. You kneel to pray. You kneel to propose. You kneel to pledge your loyalty.

On the other hand, using social media to organize and execute an attack on the government is against the law. It’s also against the law to break windows. Somehow, the Capitol rioters knew which windows were reinforced and which were vulnerable. It’s against the law to threaten people’s lives. It’s against the law to violently attack police officers.

But here’s the weird part, many of the people who were hysterical over a peaceful act of kneeling went on to defend the violent attack on the Capitol. For almost a year, many pundits tried to present the Capitol Insurrection as something other than it was.

It shouldn’t be controversial to say that anyone who raises their hand in violence against our government lacks honor. Anyone who calls for violence against our politicians has betrayed our nation.

You don’t have to agree with our politicians or even like them. However, everyone in this country, including the president, has to respect and obey the rule of law.

People will try to claim that investigating a politician is equivalent to launching an insurrection. That’s not true. Investigations are part of a reasonable oversight process.

The United States has peaceful means of addressing issues. The citizens are allowed to vote. Administrations must be investigated to make sure they comply with laws.

The thing that nobody is allowed to do is break the laws or deny elections without evidence. Once you raise your hand in violence against our nation you strip yourself of all honor.

Again, you don’t have to like the choices of our politicians. You’re allowed to peacefully protest those choices. You can peacefully kneel for the national anthem. All of that is completely acceptable. But you cannot engage in violence or break our laws.

Keep that in mind the next time you see a yard sign that shows somebody in your community supports an insurrectionist candidate. The presence of those signs shows an enormous disrespect for our country.

Keep that in mind when you read the comments in this article. Anonymous people are likely to accuse me of all sorts of strange things. That being the case, let me summarize my message so that it’s clear.

We must respect our country.

We must respect our politicians.

We must respect our laws.

We must respect our elections.

We must not engage in violence.

We must not engage in lawless behavior.

What part of any of that do you disagree with?

Finally, let me also say that I wrote this whole article entirely in general terms. I did not mention one name. However, people will comment and tell me that I’m wrong. What does that tell you?

To me, it tells me that they know who is guilty of all the things I’m talking about. Deep in their hearts, they know that there is a presidential candidate who did these things. They know there is a presidential candidate who broke the law. They know there is a presidential candidate who tried to overthrow the government.

I don’t even have to write his name. The public already knows who it is. Let that sink in.

I'd like to go back to a time when the United States respected law and order. We won't have that if we support a candidate who tried to overthrow the government. I can't think of anything that shows more disrespect to our country than supporting an insurrectionist for president.