Opinion: Millions of Americans Make Their Decisions Based on Bad Information

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMl14_0j2ygSrn00
Image by Walter Rhein

Today is election day. It’s scary to think how many Americans will go out and vote based on what they’ve heard in political ads. In modern society, too many Americans get their information from digital devices rather than reliable sources.

We probably all know somebody who spends all of his time staring at the tiny screen he carries around in his hand. He scrolls through social media. He sees hysterical information. He makes his decision on fear instead of reason. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of misinformation on social media.

Few people deny that America is very divided. A divided nation is a weak nation. It should be clear to every concerned citizen that we need to do something to make our society more respectful.

Driving around with huge banners or stickers that use vulgar or racist language to deride a political candidate isn’t a show of respect. Rioting at the Capitol is not a show of respect. Any use of violence is not a show of respect.

Perhaps the best thing Americans can do is try to make their decisions based on facts. Don’t just listen to political ads. Don’t just get your information on social media. Instead, go to fact-checking websites.

Unfortunately, Americans don’t like to read. Sometimes it feels like any form of education is regarded with suspicion. It seems to me that the people who have the discipline and the drive to get an education are the people we should respect and admire. Perhaps we should vote the same way educated people vote.

More than ever before, everybody has a chance to make their voice heard. They can post on social media. They can leave comments, threats, and hate speech. Everyone is making noise. Few people have anything reasonable to say.

It’s my impression that fear seems to drive a lot of behavior in the United States. People are afraid for the future, and they should be. It’s important to remember that everybody cares for the future of their children. Some of us want our children to inherit a planet that’s capable of sustaining life.

Political candidates from both sides of the aisle use fear to get you to vote for them. The problem is that some candidates use fear that’s based on fact, and some use fear that’s based on misinformation.

Every election is critical in the United States of America. Voting is our most sacred franchise. It’s scary to think of how many people will find election deniers on their ballots. The worst part is that it doesn’t feel like Americans recognize the danger of voting for people who deny election results.

Do you think candidates who deny election results are going to protect our right to vote? Denying election results is the opposite of protecting our votes. If a candidate does not respect that he or she lost an election, then they do not respect the will of the people.

Today, Americans will make a decision. Thankfully, the power to choose the direction of our country still rests in the hands of the public. I’m not sure that the Founding Fathers ever anticipated a general population that would willingly work to erode the power of free elections.

Your right to vote is on the ballot today. Make an informed choice. Make a good choice.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# voting# Constitution# History# Midterms# January 6th

Comments / 90

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
13703 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: Deleting a Comment Is Not Censorship

There is too much entitlement in American society these days. One of the things that have been a topic of discussion lately is what constitutes censorship. Another term that’s thrown about is "cancel culture."

Read full story
38 comments

Opinion: I Always Felt the “Build the Wall” Chant Was Racist

People say they’re worried about border security. If that’s the case, they should be chanting “We want border security.” But that’s not what they say and there’s a reason they chanted “build the wall” instead.

Read full story
131 comments

Opinion: The Election Is Over and Nobody Is Happy

Another election has come and gone, and here I am guessing that we’re all going to be stuck dealing with more of the same. The voting public handed our politicians just enough power so that they can block each other from doing anything. Maybe that’s for the best, or maybe it’s not, who knows?

Read full story
88 comments

Opinion: If Family Is More Important than Politics, Change How You Vote

I think it’s weird when people say you shouldn’t let politics get in the way of your relationships with family or friends. Everything you do in life has consequences. If you do something that hurts a friend or a family member, you deserve to lose that relationship.

Read full story
226 comments

Opinion: Politicians Make it Difficult to Teach Children About Integrity

Imagine you’re a teacher. You’re teaching your children basic mathematics. You give a test on Friday, grade it on Saturday, and hand it back to the class on Monday. One student fails. You hand him his paper.

Read full story
65 comments

Opinion: Will Anyone Be Gracious in Defeat This Election Cycle?

I remember a time when sportsmanship still mattered. When an individual got beat in any form of contest, he congratulated a superior opponent. Being gracious in defeat shows character. Unfortunately, integrity is in short supply these days.

Read full story
73 comments

Opinion: It’s A Cheap Shot to Accuse Political Opponents of “Hating America”

Few people deny that America is divided. That’s at least something to build on. Unfortunately, too many Americans deny that there was an attempt to overthrow the government after the previous presidential election.

Read full story
138 comments

Opinion: Why Don’t More Americans Want to Protect Social Security?

Imagine you work hard all your life. Imagine if every time you’re paid, your employer takes out some of your compensation and puts it in a retirement account. You work for years and years. Slowly, that account builds. It’s your money. Every penny in that account was earned by your time, knowledge, skill, and effort.

Read full story
129 comments

Opinion: I Won’t Suffer the Company of Family Members Who Disagree with Me Politically

Reasonable people understand that there have to be basic limitations on certain concepts. For example, I believe in freedom of speech. However, I don’t believe that freedom extends to people threatening my family with violence.

Read full story
188 comments

Opinion: Calling Homophobia Part of Your Religion Doesn’t Make it Right

I’m always stunned by the number of people who spew hatred in our society that’s based on their religion. Homosexuality is often a target of attack. The simple truth of the United States of America is that homosexuality is not a crime. However, when people say “god, country, family” they always make an effort to put god first. That’s concerning.

Read full story
886 comments

Opinion: Christian Homophobia Is Dividing the Country

The United States of America is too divided and it’s making our country weak. One of the main problems facing our society is the open hostility the Christian community shows to the LGBTQ community.

Read full story
355 comments

Opinion: America Has Failed at Sending the Proper Message Concerning Reproductive Healthcare

Everybody is ready for the election to be over. I know that I’m tired of all the deceitful political ads that are often major distortions of the truth. On the issue of reproductive healthcare, one candidate claims to protect access to life-saving treatments. The other candidate says he will put government restrictions in place.

Read full story
102 comments

Opinion: Americans Need to Cultivate More Respect for Education

It’s pretty discouraging to look at the desolation of America’s political landscape. It would be nice if everyone took a moment to look at themselves in the mirror and ask, “What are we doing?”

Read full story
190 comments

Opinion: Voters Must Not Allow Themselves to Be Duped By Deceitful Political Ads

Even those of you who don’t like me can probably agree that it will be a relief when the election is over. I know I’m tired of getting phone calls. I’m tired of watching deceitful political ads. I’m tired of millionaires asking me for money.

Read full story
103 comments

Opinion: I Don’t Want Ignorant Parents Dictating the Curriculum of Public Schools

There have been a lot of discussions lately about something called a parental bill of rights. There are various forms of this legislation that have been proposed at both the state and federal levels throughout our country.

Read full story
310 comments

Opinion: Americans Need to Accept that the Founding Fathers Were Racists

I find it kind of odd when Americans become hostile at the suggestion that the white men who founded this country were racists. We’re talking about men who felt entitled to own other human beings as property based on their race. That’s essentially the definition of racism.

Read full story
435 comments

Opinion: Insurrectionist Candidates Are a Threat to The American Way of Life

The 2020 midterms are approaching and it’s stunning to look out at the political landscape and see the low-quality candidates that are running for office. I thought this was a country that respected the Constitution. I thought this was a country that respected law and order. Why then are we allowing candidates to run who supported the January 6th insurrection?

Read full story
205 comments

Opinion: You Can’t Erase History by Defending the Treason of the Confederacy

It’s deplorable how citizens of the United States of America rise in huge numbers to defend the treachery of the Confederacy. For some reason, people who aren’t motivated to make a productive contribution to society find the motivation to insist the Civil War was about “states’ rights.”

Read full story
387 comments

Opinion: The Civil War Was About White Supremacy and the ‘Cornerstone Speech’ Proves It

Americans have many appalling and entitled misconceptions about the nation’s history. The subject of the Civil War remains contentious even though there are many historical documents that demonstrate the truth of the matter.

Read full story
500 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy