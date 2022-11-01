Opinion: Calling Homophobia Part of Your Religion Doesn’t Make it Right

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZW90_0iuHV8K000
Image by Walter Rhein

I’m always stunned by the number of people who spew hatred in our society that’s based on their religion. Homosexuality is often a target of attack.

The simple truth of the United States of America is that homosexuality is not a crime. However, when people say “god, country, family” they always make an effort to put god first. That’s concerning.

The United States of America is a representative democracy. That means that we make our laws based on the will of the majority of the people. The fact that homosexuality is legal shows that the majority of people wish it to be legal.

Why is it that so many Americans have such a problem with loving relationships between consenting adults? This is an act of blatant prejudice. In the United States, it’s illegal to discriminate because of sexual orientation.

Many people will justify this by saying it is an example of “religious freedom.” However, that’s not how religious freedom works.

There is a concept in the United States called a religious exemption. This idea is widely misunderstood. Naturally, there is going to be some overlap between government leadership and religious leadership in our country. But, as a society, we should be careful about exempting religious groups from our laws.

It seems as if many religious groups feel as if they can justify any behavior by calling it part of their religion. That’s not the case.

For example, there is no religious exemption that allows religious groups to perform a human sacrifice to appease their god. That would be an act of murder.

That is an extreme example, but it demonstrates the flaw in the whole concept of religious exemption. I’m not sure our country has established clear boundaries as to where religious exemption should end. Perhaps we should be discussing the possibility of discontinuing any form of religious exemption.

If we are to have a lawful society, we need all of our citizens to obey the same rules. The rule of law is one of the fundamental concepts of the Constitution. It’s concerning how many groups, particularly religious groups, seem to feel they are exempt from the laws the rest of us must obey.

There is simply too much entitlement in the religious community in the United States. Why should religious groups be held to a different standard than everyone else?

Anyone in the United States can choose what kind of relationship they prefer. If you are heterosexual, have a heterosexual relationship. If you are homosexual, have a homosexual relationship. But nobody has a right to tell other people what kind of relationship to have. It doesn’t matter what your religion says. Your religion does not mean you get to pick and choose which laws to obey.

This idea is also supported by scripture. Jesus specifically says that you shouldn’t throw stones. What I interpret that line to mean is that you should look at yourself before you look at anyone else. When you’re perfect, then you can start criticizing others, not before.

Nobody is perfect so nobody has the authority to criticize.

You have religious freedom in the United States. That doesn’t give you the right to shove your religious beliefs into anyone’s face. Religious freedom doesn’t give you the right to break the law. Your religious freedom means you can make your own choices based on your religion, you can’t impose your religious choices onto anyone else.

The United States is too divided and that makes our country weak. What our religious community needs to do is become an example of respectful treatment. Let’s embrace a philosophy of love and tolerance. That will make for a stronger, better society.

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
13213 followers

