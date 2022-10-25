Opinion: I Don’t Want Ignorant Parents Dictating the Curriculum of Public Schools

Image by Walter Rhein

There have been a lot of discussions lately about something called a parental bill of rights. There are various forms of this legislation that have been proposed at both the state and federal levels throughout our country.

Our educational system has worked effectively for decades. I’m not sure why, all of a sudden, parents feel a need to make major changes to the way children learn at school.

In the old days, parents used to teach children to have respect for their teachers. When I was growing up, if I didn’t do well at school my mom made sure I got my act together.

Today, parents are more likely to storm into the school to scream and yell at the teacher if their child is failing. What happened? When did parents start developing this level of entitlement? It’s as if they think all kids deserve a participation trophy for their classwork whether or not they learn the class material.

There has been a dramatic shift in the attitude of the people of the United States in recent years. There used to be a general sense of respect for individuals who knew how to work hard and study. Individuals who took the time to get their degrees were afforded a certain level of respect in our community.

Now, everybody seems to think that their opinion is of equivalent value even if they never showed the discipline or work ethic necessary to pursue advanced education.

It’s even more concerning that many states find themselves with such a teacher shortage that they’re lowering job requirements. If parents want something to be outraged about, they should be outraged about that.

We shouldn’t allow individuals into the classroom who don’t have the required qualifications. It’s as simple as that. There’s a reason that society has adopted the practice of requiring qualifications. It’s because ignorant people without an education aren’t effective at their jobs.

Look around our society. Where else is there the precedent that businesses hire people that aren’t qualified? Is your local hospital going to hire a bunch of uneducated people and call them doctors or nurses?

No, of course not. If they did that people would get killed.

Is it any less dangerous to allow ignorant people into the classroom? What are they going to tell your child? What traumas are your children going to have to endure for the rest of their lives as a result of this irresponsible behavior?

The problem is that the media and various politicians divide the media and get the population all worked up over fabricated fears. Modern America lives in terror of people who are educated. Yet, there is almost no fear of the influence of uneducated people. Go onto YouTube and watch some "fail" videos. That gives you an idea of how uneducated people think.

What the United States of America needs is greater respect for higher education. It’s shameful that the richest country in the world does not offer higher education to all its citizens. Access to free education would make our society better, and it would be a convenient way to guarantee good behavior.

Imagine a society where education was free provided you treated your teachers with respect, passed your classes, and never got into any legal trouble. Wouldn't that work better than jail? It would probably cost less.

I think our society is far too tolerant of disrespectful kids. I remember sitting in class with disruptive kids who didn’t have the discipline or work ethic to learn. Now those kids grew up to be resentful parents who want to influence the public curriculum.

Hardworking kids who care about their future should be protected against ignorant people who want to erode the quality of their education. It’s time for the United States to show more respect to educated people. If you don’t like what public schools teach, you always have the option to keep your children at home.



