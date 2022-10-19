Opinion: The Civil War Was About White Supremacy and the ‘Cornerstone Speech’ Proves It

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lk6rq_0iepgx3X00
Image by Walter Rhein

Americans have many appalling and entitled misconceptions about the nation’s history. The subject of the Civil War remains contentious even though there are many historical documents that demonstrate the truth of the matter.

One of the most important documents that demonstrate the mindset of the Confederate States of America (CSA) is the Cornerstone Speech. The Cornerstone Speech was given by Alexander H. Stephens, who would serve as the vice president for the confederacy.

In the Cornerstone Speech, Stephens claims that the Confederacy is a superior form of government because it operates on the assumption of white superiority. In fact, he indicates that white supremacy is the “cornerstone” of the Confederacy. That’s why it’s called the Cornerstone Speech.

You can read more about the Cornerstone Speech here.

In my opinion, the Cornerstone Speech is one of the most appallingly racist things that has ever been written. Of course, Stephens attempts to justify his racism with Biblical passages.

After reading the Cornerstone Speech, it’s laughable to think that some Americans still insist the Civil War was not about slavery. They try to claim that the Civil War was about states’ rights, but that is a dishonest argument because the “states' rights” they’re referring to is the right to own slaves.

Other historical documents you can reference to verify this are the declaration letters from seceding states. Many of them specifically mention slavery within the first few paragraphs.

The problem is that a lot of lies are told about the Civil War and they have found their way into textbooks. One of the problems is that Texas is one of the largest single markets for textbooks so they have a huge influence on what is taught throughout the country.

There have been a lot of items in the news recently that relate to general American ignorance of our country’s true history. There’s a controversy about critical race theory, even though that’s not taught in public schools anywhere to my knowledge. The reality is that talking about critical race theory has become a code word to prevent teaching the truth about our nation’s history.

I guess it’s embarrassing for southern states to admit their forebears participated in a war against humanity because that’s what you have to call it. The Civil War was about men picking up guns and killing other human beings because they believed in their own racial superiority.

That kind of thinking is an embarrassment to our country, and it still has negative consequences even to this day. The idea that there are still statues of Confederate leaders throughout our country is shameful. Why would we celebrate individuals who tried to assassinate our greatest president and overthrow our government?

When you watch the video from the January 6th insurrection, you see people storming the Capitol while carrying Confederate flags. When I see something like that, I have to wonder if the people who carry those flags truly know what it represents.

Do they believe the nonsensical rewriting of history that tries to falsely present the Confederacy as something honorable? Or have they read the Cornerstone Speech and therefore know that the Confederacy was founded on a contorted notion of white supremacy?

You can’t erase history. The truth about the Civil War is that it was fought over a betrayal of basic humanity.

I’ve often wondered if teachers would get in trouble if they taught the Cornerstone Speech in a public school. Would anyone claim that represented critical race theory? It’s not, but dishonest people always misuse the term. Why shouldn’t you expect them to apply it to anything they don’t like?

People get mad over the idea of removing statues of confederate figures. There are statues of Alexander H. Stephens on display in our country. Does it make sense that children should have to look at those statues, but not know that he wrote perhaps the most racist speech in American history?

Some people say that our schools shouldn’t teach things that make students feel embarrassed about our country. To me, that kind of sounds like handing every kid a participation trophy whether or not they win.

“Oh, it’s okay that you finished in last place in the Civil War, here’s a gold medal so you feel good about yourself!”

When people do something bad, maybe they should feel embarrassed about it. What good does it do to try to erase history and pretend that racism and crimes against humanity never took place in our country?

In my opinion, we’ve seen the result of that. The result is that people pick up the banners of traitors and try to overthrow our country again. Maybe that wouldn’t have happened if we’d treated our history responsibly in our public schools.

Many Americans don’t understand that the institution of slavery in the United States differed from slavery throughout the world. Often, slavery was a punishment for a crime. In fact, it still is a punishment for a crime in the United States.

In the United States, the institution of slavery was determined by race. That’s what led to the Cornerstone Speech.

During his presidency, Thomas Jefferson abolished the slave trade with the hope that slavery would go away naturally. The idea was that without being replenished, the slave population would eventually die out.

But that’s not what happened. Instead, the southern states put a breeding program into place. Most Americans simply have no awareness of how horrible this sequence of events that took place over decades actually was.

We should be teaching this in schools.

Instead, most Americans like to put their heads in the sand and take on an attitude of entitled denial. They pick up their Confederate flags and insist it stands for something other than what it truly stands for.

The Civil War was an act of treason. It wasn’t just an act of treason against our country, it was an act of treason against basic humanity. It was an act of treason against common decency.

At some point, the United States of America has to adopt a responsible attitude about its past and make amends for its mistakes. We could start by teaching the Cornerstone Speech in schools and put to rest the absurd lies that are currently taught about the Civil War.

Wouldn’t it be great if citizens of the United States acted like responsible adults? Let's quits quit denying the fact and embrace the truth. Our children have a right to hear it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Christianity# Racism# Education# Truth

Comments / 402

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
12530 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: Insurrectionist Candidates Are a Threat to The American Way of Life

The 2020 midterms are approaching and it’s stunning to look out at the political landscape and see the low-quality candidates that are running for office. I thought this was a country that respected the Constitution. I thought this was a country that respected law and order. Why then are we allowing candidates to run who supported the January 6th insurrection?

Read full story
164 comments

Opinion: You Can’t Erase History by Defending the Treason of the Confederacy

It’s deplorable how citizens of the United States of America rise in huge numbers to defend the treachery of the Confederacy. For some reason, people who aren’t motivated to make a productive contribution to society find the motivation to insist the Civil War was about “states’ rights.”

Read full story
330 comments

Opinion: Society Must Pressure the White Christian Community to Help Fight Racism

Racism is a major problem in the United States of America. Shamefully, some people deny that the problem even exists. There is a lot of denial in the United States. People deny the outcome of the 2020 election. People deny that climate change is a problem. People deny that the national debt is becoming an overwhelming concern. People deny that massive tax cuts to the rich caused inflation. People deny that the Civil War was fought over white supremacy.

Read full story
142 comments

Opinion: Members of the White Christian Community Must Work to Protect Our Children

I think it’s unfortunate how the concept of child abuse is leveraged for political gain in the United States of America. It’s my impression that the people who act like they’re most concerned about it are the ones who are perpetuating most of the abuse.

Read full story
205 comments

Opinion: White Christian Private Schools Should Not Receive Taxpayer Money

A few months ago I sat down with the superintendent of a local school district. I had considered going back into education and this district was eager to offer me a job. We had an hour-long conversation over lunch. At one point the superintendent said, “If people knew how much taxpayer money went to private schools, they’d be furious.”

Read full story
282 comments

Opinion: I Blame Inflation on the Rich

It seems as if American citizens are very easy to fool. When I go out in public, I often hear people complaining about “people who don’t work.” There is this perception that all the problems of our country are due to a small population of people who get government money and don’t do anything.

Read full story
131 comments

Opinion: Christians Are Wrong to Suggest America Was Founded on Christian Beliefs

I see the statement all the time in response to my articles. “Well, America was founded on Christian beliefs, therefore we should have prayer in school!”. There are many different forms of this statement that are deployed for many different purposes. However, I never see the argument deployed in defense of programs that are meant to heal the sick or feed the hungry.

Read full story
504 comments

Opinion: Why Are American Christian Churches Allowed to Discriminate Against Women?

There are anti-discrimination laws in the United States of America. That means that employers are not legally allowed to disqualify an applicant for a position based on things like gender.

Read full story
221 comments

Opinion: I’m Fearful American Christians Want to Establish a “Morality Police” Here

There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.

Read full story
235 comments

Opinion: The Christian Community Creates Conflict with the LGBTQ Community

Sometimes people harbor stunning misconceptions about the way the world works. First of all, same-sex marriage is legal in the United States of America. That’s the law and everybody needs to respect the law.

Read full story
254 comments

Opinion: Do You Really Want Christian Intolerance in the Classroom?

Normally I wouldn’t use the word “perversion,” but I see it coming up often in response to my articles from members of the Christian community. If the Christian community is going to use language like this, I feel it's necessary to respond.

Read full story
352 comments

Opinion: The Christian Community Isn’t Oppressed, They Are the Oppressors

We need to be clear about the fact that the Christian community is the dominant religious community in the United States. They have been for a long time. Their influence extends to every branch of our state and local governments.

Read full story
406 comments

Opinion: The Christian Community Spreads Hate Against the LGBTQ Community

We need to work for a society that shows tolerance and respect for every social group. That shouldn't be a controversial thing to say. Therefore, we have to call out communities that spread lies and misinformation to malign other communities.

Read full story
211 comments

Opinion: False Accusations from White American Christians Are Nothing New

Yesterday I received a private message from a Lutheran pastor who thanked me for my articles. “It’s about time somebody called out the false Christians who do not follow Biblical Christianity.” I am encouraged when I receive messages like this because I know there is a silent majority that thinks the same way as I do.

Read full story
250 comments

Opinion: White American Christians Have to Take More Responsibility for the Division in our Society

White American Christians like to claim that our nation was founded on Christian beliefs. However, this assertion overlooks the historical fact that some of the Founding Fathers were atheists.

Read full story
242 comments

Opinion: White Christians Want to Crucify Me, But They Know Not What They Do

The singular purpose of everything I write is to work towards a society that places greater importance on kindness and tolerance. Unfortunately, we don’t get there by telling people that everything they’re doing is “perfect” or that they are not without flaws.

Read full story
148 comments

Opinion: I’m Tired of Being Judged by White Christians

I have a friend who is in a conflict with his father over religion. My friend left his father's religion. His father hasn’t spoken to him since. The last thing the father said was, “Why don’t you want to spend eternity with me?”

Read full story
250 comments

Opinion: All White Christians Should Be Judged Together As a Group

To have a productive, non-divided society, I believe we must evaluate every entity that influences our community. There can be no groups that are “above criticism” because nefarious entities will use the cover of those groups for malicious purposes.

Read full story
602 comments

Opinion: The American "Christian Agenda" Does Not Follow the Teachings of Christ

Everybody should be allowed to believe whatever they want provided those beliefs don’t cause harm to anyone. Unfortunately, the United States of America has become a hostile and divided country. The “Christian agenda” is only furthering this hostility and division.

Read full story
186 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy