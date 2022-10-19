Opinion: The Civil War Was About White Supremacy and the ‘Cornerstone Speech’ Proves It

Image by Walter Rhein

Americans have many appalling and entitled misconceptions about the nation’s history. The subject of the Civil War remains contentious even though there are many historical documents that demonstrate the truth of the matter.

One of the most important documents that demonstrate the mindset of the Confederate States of America (CSA) is the Cornerstone Speech. The Cornerstone Speech was given by Alexander H. Stephens, who would serve as the vice president for the confederacy.

In the Cornerstone Speech, Stephens claims that the Confederacy is a superior form of government because it operates on the assumption of white superiority. In fact, he indicates that white supremacy is the “cornerstone” of the Confederacy. That’s why it’s called the Cornerstone Speech.

You can read more about the Cornerstone Speech here.

In my opinion, the Cornerstone Speech is one of the most appallingly racist things that has ever been written. Of course, Stephens attempts to justify his racism with Biblical passages.

After reading the Cornerstone Speech, it’s laughable to think that some Americans still insist the Civil War was not about slavery. They try to claim that the Civil War was about states’ rights, but that is a dishonest argument because the “states' rights” they’re referring to is the right to own slaves.

Other historical documents you can reference to verify this are the declaration letters from seceding states. Many of them specifically mention slavery within the first few paragraphs.

The problem is that a lot of lies are told about the Civil War and they have found their way into textbooks. One of the problems is that Texas is one of the largest single markets for textbooks so they have a huge influence on what is taught throughout the country.

There have been a lot of items in the news recently that relate to general American ignorance of our country’s true history. There’s a controversy about critical race theory, even though that’s not taught in public schools anywhere to my knowledge. The reality is that talking about critical race theory has become a code word to prevent teaching the truth about our nation’s history.

I guess it’s embarrassing for southern states to admit their forebears participated in a war against humanity because that’s what you have to call it. The Civil War was about men picking up guns and killing other human beings because they believed in their own racial superiority.

That kind of thinking is an embarrassment to our country, and it still has negative consequences even to this day. The idea that there are still statues of Confederate leaders throughout our country is shameful. Why would we celebrate individuals who tried to assassinate our greatest president and overthrow our government?

When you watch the video from the January 6th insurrection, you see people storming the Capitol while carrying Confederate flags. When I see something like that, I have to wonder if the people who carry those flags truly know what it represents.

Do they believe the nonsensical rewriting of history that tries to falsely present the Confederacy as something honorable? Or have they read the Cornerstone Speech and therefore know that the Confederacy was founded on a contorted notion of white supremacy?

You can’t erase history. The truth about the Civil War is that it was fought over a betrayal of basic humanity.

I’ve often wondered if teachers would get in trouble if they taught the Cornerstone Speech in a public school. Would anyone claim that represented critical race theory? It’s not, but dishonest people always misuse the term. Why shouldn’t you expect them to apply it to anything they don’t like?

People get mad over the idea of removing statues of confederate figures. There are statues of Alexander H. Stephens on display in our country. Does it make sense that children should have to look at those statues, but not know that he wrote perhaps the most racist speech in American history?

Some people say that our schools shouldn’t teach things that make students feel embarrassed about our country. To me, that kind of sounds like handing every kid a participation trophy whether or not they win.

“Oh, it’s okay that you finished in last place in the Civil War, here’s a gold medal so you feel good about yourself!”

When people do something bad, maybe they should feel embarrassed about it. What good does it do to try to erase history and pretend that racism and crimes against humanity never took place in our country?

In my opinion, we’ve seen the result of that. The result is that people pick up the banners of traitors and try to overthrow our country again. Maybe that wouldn’t have happened if we’d treated our history responsibly in our public schools.

Many Americans don’t understand that the institution of slavery in the United States differed from slavery throughout the world. Often, slavery was a punishment for a crime. In fact, it still is a punishment for a crime in the United States.

In the United States, the institution of slavery was determined by race. That’s what led to the Cornerstone Speech.

During his presidency, Thomas Jefferson abolished the slave trade with the hope that slavery would go away naturally. The idea was that without being replenished, the slave population would eventually die out.

But that’s not what happened. Instead, the southern states put a breeding program into place. Most Americans simply have no awareness of how horrible this sequence of events that took place over decades actually was.

We should be teaching this in schools.

Instead, most Americans like to put their heads in the sand and take on an attitude of entitled denial. They pick up their Confederate flags and insist it stands for something other than what it truly stands for.

The Civil War was an act of treason. It wasn’t just an act of treason against our country, it was an act of treason against basic humanity. It was an act of treason against common decency.

At some point, the United States of America has to adopt a responsible attitude about its past and make amends for its mistakes. We could start by teaching the Cornerstone Speech in schools and put to rest the absurd lies that are currently taught about the Civil War.

Wouldn’t it be great if citizens of the United States acted like responsible adults? Let's quits quit denying the fact and embrace the truth. Our children have a right to hear it.