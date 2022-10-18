Opinion: Society Must Pressure the White Christian Community to Help Fight Racism

Image by Walter Rhein

Racism is a major problem in the United States of America. Shamefully, some people deny that the problem even exists.

There is a lot of denial in the United States. People deny the outcome of the 2020 election. People deny that climate change is a problem. People deny that the national debt is becoming an overwhelming concern. People deny that massive tax cuts to the rich caused inflation. People deny that the Civil War was fought over white supremacy.

Everywhere you look, people are in denial. However, denial does not change the facts.

As we approach another election, the media is full of political ads designed to terrify the general population. Candidates talk about things like crime and “law and order.” They act as if their political opponents are out on the street performing criminal acts themselves.

Unfortunately, the American public seems to be vulnerable to attack ads designed to cultivate fear. I don’t know if these ads are meant to be warnings or threats. Many of them seem to have the implied message of “vote for me... or else.”

The one thing almost everyone can agree on is that our society is divided. Again, they differ on who is responsible for the division. Everybody wants to blame everyone else.

We can get around that, however, by resolving to work on the problem rather than argue about it.

The rise of Christian nationalism has also added anxiety and anger to our community. Christian nationalists tend to direct anger against non-white citizens and immigrants.

There is a real problem in the American psyche that makes it easy for opportunists to connect race with patriotism. Any attempt to make this connection is in defiance of human decency.

To be a united nation rather than a divided nation, we have to speak out against racism. Anyone who is a good person in the United States, or anywhere in the world, has to fundamentally recognize that all races are equal and have the same right to life.

Some Americans will read that last paragraph and scoff. That’s the essence of the problem in our country.

Why is it so controversial to ask religious groups to stand up and fight for the rights of all people? Why can’t we ask white Christians to work to show tolerance, love, and acceptance for all people? They are one of the most powerful groups in this country and they could do a lot of good.

When I write a sentence like that, I know I have to brace myself for insults and threats of violence. That, more than anything, represents the entitled and problematic attitude of white Christians. Under no circumstances should anyone be sending insults and death threats. Yet, here we are.

Racism is always thinly disguised in the United States. You don’t have to look very far to find it. There is always talk about “securing our border.” However, the reality is that most people here without a proper visa come in through airports.

Politicians and the media like to become fixated on the southern border. However, in many ways, the southern border isn’t statistically relevant. Every airport in the United States represents the border as does every coast.

I believe that the reason our country is fixated on the southern border is that the people who cross that border are non-white and they’re poor. I believe fixation on the southern border is an example of America’s blatant racism, not to mention poverty shaming.

This is where white American Christians need to speak up. In the Bible, there are various stories of poor immigrants fleeing persecution. I don’t understand why religion can be such a major topic in the United States, yet religious people don’t accept immigrants with open arms in this country.

What’s the point of reading the Bible if you’re not going to pay attention to the stories?

Some people are quick to point out that god chooses imperfect people to send his messages. Well, why can’t we presume that god is sending a message by encouraging people to cross the southern border?

The United States does have a lot of problems. However, the problems of our country are not caused by innocent children who are so desperate that they’re willing to walk a hundred miles for the chance of a better life.

The citizens of the United States constantly feel the pinch of economic difficulty, but that’s not because of non-white people.

The United States of America is the richest country in the world. Not too long ago, the wealthiest people in our country received a historic tax cut that added trillions of dollars to the national debt. It seems as if every time the United States sees an opportunity, it shovels more free money over to the people who need it the least.

Decades and decades of this behavior have created an untenable situation. Our national debt is out of control. At some point, you can’t print up money anymore. The wealthiest people in our country control so much that society almost cannot function.

It’s time to end the hostile and offensive attacks on non-white people who live in desperation. They aren’t the ones that are hurting us. People who claim to be Christians should consider the words Jesus Christ spoke on the subject of poverty.

The United States of America has been doing the same thing for a long time. The philosophy has been to provide as much government help and funding to rich people as possible at the expense of everyone else. This philosophy is not working.

It’s time everyone got a little bit smarter and stopped falling for the lies of politicians or the dramatic videos that are constantly shown by the media. Nobody is coming to “replace” you.

America is a nation that was founded by immigrants. We need to accept new immigrants with open arms. They are not the ones who have driven up the debt, created inflation, and made life difficult for every hard-working American.

It’s not the immigrants causing the problems.

White Christians need to embrace programs that provide a helping hand to people who are struggling. We need to spend more on education. We need to reduce healthcare costs. We don’t need a militarized police force.

Why is it so controversial to say that our country needs to find a new dedication to love, tolerance, peace, and basic humanity? That’s my message.

Of course, it’s revealing that when you scroll through the hundreds of comments my articles receive, you’ll find death threats and people accusing me of being “Hitler.” Those comments prove my point. They show the problematic entitlement of white American Christians better than I ever could.

We need decent people to speak up against the negative influence of hostile individuals. White American Christians need to become allies in the fight against racism. They need to speak out for love and tolerance. That shouldn’t be controversial to say.

