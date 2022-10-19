Opinion: Members of the White Christian Community Must Work to Protect Our Children

Image by Walter Rhein

I think it’s unfortunate how the concept of child abuse is leveraged for political gain in the United States of America. It’s my impression that the people who act like they’re most concerned about it are the ones who are perpetuating most of the abuse.

In my state, political attack ads attempt to cover up the January 6th insurrection and create the impression that the other side is releasing dangerous criminals from jail. Many candidates running for office will say “Biden is the president” but who refuse to say “Biden won the 2020 election.”

That is ridiculous.

Candidates that participated in the insurrection shouldn’t receive votes from people who claim to care about law and order or the future of our children. We can’t have politicians inciting violence. That’s bad for our country.

If you look at any actual statistics, it’s clear that the faith community does not serve our children. We’ve all heard of the various child abuse scandals that are associated with religion.

For too long, the prevailing attitude in the United States has been that Christianity is “sacred” and cannot be criticized. It has gotten to the point that members of the faith community feel entitled to become hostile and violent in response to polite criticism.

Christian influence on our society often puts children at risk. For example, a disproportionate amount of homeless children are members of the LGBTQ+ community. This is because LGBTQ+ are frequently rejected by their religious families.

What kind of philosophy causes mothers and fathers to turn their backs on their children? I consider that the worst form of betrayal. I consider that a clear example of child abuse.

Imagine getting to the end of your life and confronting your creator. Imagine having to admit that you condemned your child to the street because of his or her sexual orientation.

I frequently get comments on my articles from people who tell me that I’m going to “burn.” First of all, I think those comments represent threatening language that’s inappropriate for anyone who claims to care about human decency.

Second of all, I find it bizarre that people incite themselves into a rage over an intellectual argument, but they remain silent about the cruel acts that are commonplace in our society.

When you kick a child out of your house, that becomes a social problem. What about them? What about their lives? Who is going to take care of them?

I believe that the indifference to human life that’s directed at the LGBTQ+ community has an impact on our society as a whole. I believe it adds cruelty and intolerance at every level of our society.

The simple fact is, too often the white Christian community allows itself to be worked up into a rage. We see too many examples of rage in our society. We saw an example of rage when insurrectionists attacked our Capitol on January 6th. We see examples of rage every time people claim there was election fraud in 2020 without offering any evidence.

Our society is better when people constrain themselves to polite discourse. It doesn’t do our children any good to have adults ranting and raving and breaking things. You’ll be able to scroll through the comments on this article and see examples of hostility, anger, and threats of violence.

I believe that the fraudulent concept that some institutions are “above the law” leads to the kind of entitlement that cultivates violence in our society. I’m perfectly within my legal rights to say I don’t believe in the religion other people choose to follow. They have no right to become angry about that.

Following a religion doesn’t give anyone the right to kick their children out onto the street. That’s child abuse and the people who do that should be held accountable.

Religion has a detrimental impact on our children in several ways. Another example is how voucher programs sometimes divert money from public schools and send it to private religious schools.

Why do we allow this?

Decent people should speak up against any program that takes money from disadvantaged children and sends it to privileged children. Unfortunately, that’s a theft that goes on in plain sight often unopposed.

There are political ads that object to the proposal to eliminate cash bail. Why should people who have been accused of a crime have to sit in jail simply because they lack the financial flexibility to afford bail? That seems like poverty shaming to me.

The concept of bail doesn’t prevent release for rich people who have been accused of violent crimes. I would argue that rich people who have been accused of crimes represent a more imminent risk to our society. Rich people have the power and the resources to inflict more damage.

It’s extremely frustrating how so many of the policies in our society that are detrimental to our children are supported by the white Christian community. They are the first ones to work up a few crocodile tears any time we discuss the plight of our children. However, many of their actions only contribute to that plight.

We need to reject the appalling division that has settled over our political landscape. The attack ads of political campaigns are not helping. Unfortunately, dishonest candidates can gain an advantage by accusing their opponents of lawlessness.

If we want to stop child abuse, then we should provide more resources to our public schools. If we want to stop child abuse, we have to adopt an attitude of greater tolerance towards the LGBTQ+ community. If we want to stop child abuse, we have to hold religious institutions that have enabled child abuse accountable.

I’ve seen enough hatred and entitlement in the responses to my articles that I would never trust any religious community with my children. Anyone willing to threaten you with “burning” is unlikely to hold themselves to a basic standard of decency.

The world can be a harsh place filled with many dangers. It’s troubling how often the people who claim they oppose the dangers are the ones perpetuating the risks.

The first thing we need to do to ensure a better future for our children is to stop lying. We have to stop the hostility. We have to stop the threats of violence. We have to stop religious entitlement.

In the United States of America, you’re allowed to participate in whatever religion you want. However, your right to religious freedom does not extend to the point where you can cause harm to anyone because of your religion.

Let’s step back from the affronted attitude that comes from having a reasonable discussion about religion, and move on to a responsible attitude that shows consideration for our children.