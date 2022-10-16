Opinion: White Christian Private Schools Should Not Receive Taxpayer Money

Image by Walter Rhein

A few months ago I sat down with the superintendent of a local school district. I had considered going back into education and this district was eager to offer me a job.

We had an hour-long conversation over lunch. At one point the superintendent said, “If people knew how much taxpayer money went to private schools, they’d be furious.”

When you look around the political landscape, the issue of funding public education is always on the ballot. Some candidates insist that we spend too much on education, and they support plans to further divert taxpayer money away from public schools.

In many cases, this money is diverted under the cover of Christianity. This represents one of the major encroachments of white Christianity on our society and it has a huge negative impact on the lives of our children.

Freedom of religion means that people can believe any religion they want, but religion cannot be a component of state-funded programs.

That is a perfectly reasonable and acceptable perspective in a country that has historically welcomed immigrants and their diverse belief systems from all over the world.

For the most part, everybody is willing to abide by these rules. The one exception can be found among white Christians.

It seems like white Christians always want to break the rules. They changed the national motto. They inserted “under God” into the pledge. They constantly fight to get prayer into schools. But perhaps their most malicious act is to work to defund public schools through voucher programs.

Controlling education is one of the best ways to control the population. If you keep people ignorant and illiterate, those people will remain oppressed throughout their lifetime.

At some point, American citizens have to wake up and recognize attacks on education for what they truly are. Everybody is aware that we have malicious forces at work in our society. Too often, the focus is on petty crimes such as burglary or vandalism.

Yes, we need to pay attention to those crimes, but not at the expense of more malicious crimes.

There are other forms of crime that nobody seems to worry about. What about the crimes of powerful people who hold political office? What about crimes of diverting money away from disadvantaged children to appease the insatiable hunger of the rich?

It's not to appease the rich. That money is diverted to torment the poor.

We’re hyper-focused on people who commit crimes just to survive. We’re indifferent to privileged people who act to intentionally exploit the vulnerable.

The system should be easy. If parents want a religious education for their children, they can choose to pay for a private school. They are free to make that choice.

But that’s not good enough for white Christians. In addition to sending their children to private schools, they also work to divert public funds to their areas.

We’ve all seen the photo of US Marshals accompanying Ruby Bridges after courts determined segregation had to be stopped. However, like most things in America, that photo represents the beginning of the story, not the end.

It’s not as if racists ever take anything laying down. They don’t accept agreements. They don’t abide by the rules. To this day, a significant portion of our society is still fighting the Civil War. They delusionally insist that the South “didn’t lose.” Other prominent individuals in modern society don’t have the decency to admit it when they are defeated by better men.

The response to desegregation was a surge in the establishment of Christian private schools. The whole point of these schools was to keep segregation alive by making it financially impossible for black students to attend.

A lot of bad things can happen under the argument of the "right to religious freedom."

Sure, many white Christian schools try to maintain appearances by offering the occasional scholarship to a few underprivileged kids. I'm sure that some of them are legitimate and have good intentions. However, I’m fearful that many children who receive these scholarships are not treated as well as students from wealthy families.

A colleague of mine worked as a family services facilitator in the local school district. She worked with non-English speaking students. Every year, one of the moms would be approached by the local white Christian school and offered a place for the year.

My colleague always told them to reject the request, but the mothers didn’t listen.

After only a few weeks, the mothers would come back and beg to return their children to the public school because they weren’t treated well at the private school.

This happened every year and my colleague found it very frustrating.

It’s also frustrating that this issue rarely gets any attention in the media. White Christians become hostile, insulting, and sometimes even violent when you offer even polite criticism.

Recently there has been a disturbing rise in Christian nationalism. Christians are exerting a stronger influence to create morality-based legislation. As a result, women have to live in a society where they no longer have free access to potentially life-saving reproductive healthcare.

On top of that, white Christians exert their influence to establish programs that divert taxpayer funds from public schools. In many cases, these programs effectively take money from disadvantaged children.

You need to think about this reality the next time a political candidate expresses his intention to cut educational funding. Remember that they always frame their argument in a way that sounds reasonable.

They’ll say that they are worried about the budget or that spending needs to be cut or they’ll talk about the rights of parents. All of these statements are designed to keep the general public from recognizing what’s going on.

Everybody should be able to agree that it’s fair to have local tax dollars go to local schools.

The problem with many voucher programs is that they take money from local districts and send it to people who don’t need the money. In some cases, these programs are designed to intentionally hurt disadvantaged children.

It’s really unfortunate to see the way that Christianity has been turned into a weapon that’s wielded against impoverished people in the United States. What’s going on with white private Christian school funding is contrary to the teachings of Christ.

Most people are too occupied with the stresses and obligations of their day-to-day life to recognize this is happening. Of course, this doesn’t apply to all schools, but it is a trend. If your local white private Christian school receives funding in the form of taxpayer money, that means that money was likely diverted from another school.

Why can’t we live in a society that works to provide a good education to all children? We don’t live in that society.

We live in a society that intentionally takes money from disadvantaged kids for no other purpose than to make it harder for them to get ahead in life. Christ wouldn’t approve of that.

