Opinion: I Blame Inflation on the Rich

Walter Rhein

Image by Walter Rhein

It seems as if American citizens are very easy to fool. When I go out in public, I often hear people complaining about “people who don’t work.” There is this perception that all the problems of our country are due to a small population of people who get government money and don’t do anything.

Well, that’s true. The thing is, it’s rich people who receive money for nothing, not poor people.

Think about it for a second. Why is the general public so quick to believe that people living in poverty are getting huge amounts of money from the government? Once a person gets a government check for a million dollars, they no longer have to sleep in their car.

The people getting the most money from the government are the ones who live in mansions. People who get free money from the government are the ones who have massive bank accounts.

All you need to do is follow the money. It’s not rocket science.

When Trump passed his infamous tax cuts for the rich, many economists predicted the result would be massive inflation. When is the American public going to learn that the insatiable greed of the rich is unsustainable?

When poor people have access to money, it stimulates the economy. The reason is that poor people spend their money.

When rich people have more money, they dump it into safe accounts and effectively take it out of the economy.

Money is the lubrication that allows the motor of our economy to run. Money needs to flow from place to place for commerce to occur. If all the money gets drawn into a reservoir from which there is no return, the economy grinds to a halt.

Do you understand yet? Rich people are the reservoir. They’re the ones grinding our economy to a halt.

People always complain about “socialism” in the United States. However, few people seem willing to recognize that our system represents socialism for the rich.

If rich people are so great at business, why do they periodically need trillions of dollars to bail out their failing businesses?

The reason we have a massive national debt is that the government always dumps unearned money into the hands of wealthy people. It’s not that hard to figure out. Just look at where the money is.

It’s offensive the way that so many people engage in poverty shaming in the United States. They always want to blame poor people for every problem. This attitude is contrary to the teachings of Christ.

The truth is that poor people in our country are the ones who do all the work. It has always been that way. Everybody likes to say that in the United States you can work hard and become anything you want. However, it’s increasingly obvious that isn’t true.

The only ones who seem to advance in the United States are the people who were born rich. Those people can depend on massive government checks to bail them out every time they make a mistake. Poor people can’t even hope to work for a decent minimum wage.

The United States has been operating on the same philosophy for decades and it has brought our country to the brink of ruin. Nobody is allowed to breathe even a hint of criticism against the obscenely rich.

The general public has been trained to scream and yell about a program that offers a hard-boiled egg to a hungry child. But they say nothing about a program that gives a billion dollars to a business that mistreats its employees.

It doesn’t make sense.

Many politicians are running on the promise of cutting social security. I simply can’t understand how the general public is willing to stand for that. Don’t people look at their pay stubs? Don’t they see that every time they’ve been paid in their life, money has been taken out for social security?

That’s your money. Why are people who work for a living willing to support a candidate that will take money that they’ve earned?

There’s a very easy solution to ending the out-of-control spending of the United States. That solution is to stop handing out money to rich people who are failing at their businesses.

If you look into it, you’ll see that there are a stunning number of programs that involve funneling money to rich people. Of course, many of these programs are because our system of financing campaigns is also broken.

The government has the power to simply print up money. So, politicians send billions to companies, and those companies send millions back to that politician in the form of campaign contributions. This isn’t illegal. The politicians made it legal.

Then, with those millions of dollars in campaign contributions, politicians can launch attack ads blaming the poor.

The voting public has to be smarter. The reason our country is going bankrupt isn’t that a single mother gets a couple of bucks every month to buy food for her kids. Our country is going bankrupt because some rich kid gets a few million every week to buy himself a new sports car.

Cutting social benefit programs to poor people isn’t going to solve the problems of our country. The only way to solve our problems is to stop handing over huge sums of unearned money to people who are already obscenely rich.

Think about that the next time you hear somebody complaining about “People on welfare.”

The truth is that we have to cultivate more respect for hard-working people who are struggling to get by. You know that poor people aren’t gaming the system because they’re still poor. However, the moment a person moves out of a car and into a mansion the general public stops being suspicious.

I suppose it’s an example of bullying. Loudmouths are willing to approach a single mother using food stamps to buy baby food. They aren’t willing to approach a millionaire cashing a government check.

It’s time for the citizens of the United States of America to change their attitude and show a little more intelligence. If we turn over the majority of the money the government prints to rich people, there’s going to be inflation. Eventually, there won’t be enough money in the economy to function at all. That will mean social collapse.

All we have to do is go back to the tax codes of the 1950s. The strength of America is a robust middle class. For decades, the focus of our country has been to make it easier for the rich and that policy has brought our country to the brink of ruin.

