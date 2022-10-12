Opinion: Why Are American Christian Churches Allowed to Discriminate Against Women?

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYGXW_0iVfVcWE00
Image by Walter Rhein

There are anti-discrimination laws in the United States of America. That means that employers are not legally allowed to disqualify an applicant for a position based on things like gender.

Yet, American Christianity does this all the time. Women are not allowed to be ordained as priests.

I often bring this up to women I know who regularly attend church. “What is your opinion on the fact that your church believes a woman should not be allowed to have a position of authority? How do you justify that?”

I think this is a completely fair question to ask. However, much of the time these women become offended. They act like this is an injustice that they are aware of, but which they would prefer not to talk about.

Our society is better when responsible citizens take action against lawless institutions. Why is it acceptable that every other corporation in the United States must obey a set of anti-discrimination laws, but the church is allowed to be exempt?

We often talk about the problem of “lawlessness” in our country. Well, doesn’t it cultivate lawlessness when one of the major institutions of authority in our country flaunts a blatant disrespect for our laws?

Why should the church have an exemption from laws against discrimination?

American voters elected politicians to put anti-discrimination laws in place. We did this because our society evolved enough to understand discriminating against people was an affront to humanity. Yet, the church continues to engage in this deplorable behavior.

It’s hard to consider the church a symbol of morality when they engage in blatant practices of discrimination. They don’t only discriminate against women either. They also often discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. That discrimination should also be illegal.

I think discrimination is immoral behavior. It shows prejudice. It shows malice. I find it deeply concerning when well-funded institutions in our country engage in such practices.

The reason we need women in positions of authority is that they understand women’s issues better than men. It is not to the benefit of our society when we make laws that only serve one gender. That’s an unsustainable way to govern.

It’s vital to have the perspective of both genders involved in making every decision, and that includes moral decisions. The idea that women are somehow “less” in the eyes of religion is extremely offensive.

Why do women tolerate it?

I don’t understand why a mother would bring her daughter to church, sit her down, and allow some many to tell her, “What I’m doing right now is something you’ll never be allowed to do.”

Imagine saying that to your children. The message is clear even if you don’t say the words directly. Anyone who brings their daughters to church is underscoring that message. You’re telling your daughters they aren’t good enough. You’re telling them that they must submit to the rule of men.

When has that ever worked out for women?

In recent times there has been a greater push to get government-mandated prayers in schools. What will be the consequences of that? Churches don’t believe women should be ordained. Will that extend to other positions of society? Will churches also decide that women are unfit to be teachers or politicians?

Anti-discrimination laws are to the benefit of all humanity. Laws only work if they apply to everybody. We can’t have exemptions to laws that we know are morally correct.

Should we provide exemptions to laws against murder because a church wants to engage in a human sacrifice?

The idea of human sacrifice is an extreme example meant to illustrate the point. When you have exemptions to the moral laws of a country, it undermines the fabric of that country.

How are parents supposed to be able to tell kids that they can be anything when the church stands there as an example that they can’t? Parents should start telling their daughters, “You can be anything you want in life, except Pope because the church feels women are inferior to men.”

Maybe it’s time that we stepped back and took a larger perspective. Sometimes it feels as if the church lags behind the moral advancement of the rest of the country. Sometimes it feels as if the church stands in the way of progress. Maybe part of the reason for this is the fact that they don’t allow women in positions of authority.

Our society would be better if we obliged everyone who lived within our borders to behave by the same rules. The Founding Fathers mentioned rule of law as one of the fundamental principles of our country.

Why do we allow the church to show such blatant disrespect to the Founding Fathers? Based on this example alone, we cannot consider the church to be “law-abiding.” They’re in constant, clear violation of anti-discrimination laws. This is an irrefutable fact. They engage in practices that would be unlawful in any other circumstance.

It doesn’t make any sense for society to indulge the precedent to allow legal exceptions to laws based on religious beliefs. Where is it going to end?

“My religion says I’m allowed to speed.”

“My religion says I’m allowed to drink and drive.”

“My religion says I’m allowed to steal.”

The precedent sets an extremely bad example. This is the kind of rot that destroys civilization. We cannot allow major institutions to defiantly break our laws in plain sight. Why should they have rights and privileges that the rest of us are denied?

It’s not right for institutions to deny women positions of authority, particularly when those institutions influence how gender roles are perceived within our whole society. Women deserve to have a voice in how they are treated. We determined that a long time ago in our country.

It’s bad for our daughters to have foreign entities insert themselves into our communities and presume they can dictate the opportunities that will be available to our children. Maybe the women in our society are greater examples of morality and decency than men. Maybe they should be the ones to guide us spiritually.

Remember that women, not men, are the ones who are capable of bringing new life into the world. In light of that, it seems ridiculous that women shouldn’t be allowed to be ordained as priests.

# Christianity# Religion# Women# Discrimination# Education

Comments / 206

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
12137 followers

