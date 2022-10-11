Opinion: I’m Fearful American Christians Want to Establish a “Morality Police” Here

Image by Walter Rhein

There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.

In the last year, the United States of America has seen a dramatic spike in the influence religion has on the government. The repeal of Roe v. Wade is an example of a decision that was made for “moral” rather than medical reasons. The result is that today, many women do not have access to potentially life-saving reproductive health care.

I feel that the United States of America is quickly moving towards an authoritarian state where everyone’s freedoms will be severely restricted. As has historically been the case, women are among the first groups that will feel the pinch of these restrictions.

The idea of a “morality police” is not without precedent in our country. In the 1920s, the Ku Klux Klan was something of a “moral” enforcer that would punish women for things like failure to attend church.

It’s a shame that this history has largely been erased in the United States.

As a father, I am very fearful of any individuals who try to claim they are “superior” to other members of their community in any way. The United States of America has a terrible history of racism and abuse. This racism and abuse have been typically focused on vulnerable populations.

If we want to become a better society, we have to become united in denouncing these behaviors.

I can’t understand the reasoning behind using force or the power of the government to oblige people to live under religious beliefs. Historically, religious groups have had very strong opinions about people who happened to be born left-handed. Associating being left-handed with morality doesn't make logical sense.

We can't allow our society to be dictated by beliefs like this.

There are a lot of similar examples in the Bible. Often, phrases in the Bible are taken out of context to support some political objective. This becomes further complicated because we’re trained from a very young age to believe religion is beyond criticism.

How are we supposed to evolve and improve as a society if we are prohibited from questioning fundamental beliefs? How are we supposed to demonstrate tolerance for our neighbors when certain groups are allowed to incite hatred against others?

I believe that all human beings have an inherent obligation to lessen the suffering of other human beings. As I look at American Christianity, I do not see evidence that they are committed to this objective.

The comments people make in response to my articles are evidence of the hostility among American Christians. I receive many comments that are threats, insults, and outright lies. The entitlement of believing that you are part of a belief system that is beyond question is extremely dangerous.

All human beings should adopt an attitude of humility. The truth is that we are not all-knowing. We are not all-powerful. We need to constantly be aware of the possibility that we are wrong.

It’s always tempting to follow a leader who speaks with certainty and seems decisive. However, it’s dangerous to abandon your confidence in your decision-making abilities.

Charlatans can often appear to be impressive. They are capable of fooling large groups of people. If you have a nagging sensation in the back of your mind that something isn’t right, you should listen to it.

I am fearful of this idea of morality police. I don’t want to live in a society where entitled men drive around on the prowl to punish young women for not behaving by religious doctrine. That is an obscene idea.

In other parts of the world, other religions have more influence. In the United States of America, the religion that has the most power and influence is Christianity. All you have to do is read the facts about American history to see how that influence has been abused.

The hatred that is present in our communities can feel oppressive at times. We should be allowed to disagree with each other courteously. We should be allowed to disagree with each other in a way that acknowledges other people have a right to human dignity.

The fact that my articles attract hateful comments and malicious lies shows that we do not have that kind of society. It’s unfortunate.

If you are a person who is tempted to write a hate comment, you should stop and consider it for a moment. Ask yourself if writing that comment brings more love and tolerance into the world.

It’s always easier to embrace violence and hatred. It’s much harder to express love for the people you disagree with.

The concept of a “morality police” is offensive to humanity. Our laws need to be based on rational thinking, not religious texts. It shouldn’t be that hard to understand that civilization has evolved significantly since most religious texts were written. Those texts don’t have the solutions to the problems facing us today.

When we try to impose outdated solutions to modern problems the result is a complete disaster. People become frustrated that their solutions are ineffective and they seek out innocent parties to bear the blame.

It’s dangerous that we have religious groups that feel they are exempt from the laws of our society. When people hit first and beg forgiveness later, it leads to people having their civil rights violated. Why can’t those who believe in American Christianity show more of a commitment to standing up for civil rights?

We have far too much hatred, violence, and division in our country. Part of the problem is that religious groups want to use our government to impose obedience to their beliefs on all citizens. This objective is in blatant defiance of the will of the Founding Fathers.

However, if you signal the dangers of this objective, you will be insulted and harassed.

I know that there are good Christians out there. I wish they would make their presence heard. I understand that it’s difficult because the moment you offer a whisper of criticism you’re instantly the target of various forms of attack.

That’s the problem.

If you’re one of those people who responds to a reasonable article like this one with insults and threats, you need to reevaluate your thinking. The United States of America needs to do a better job of protecting its most vulnerable citizens. That means that we must resist any calls to establish a “morality police.”