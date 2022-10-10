Opinion: The Christian Community Creates Conflict with the LGBTQ Community

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WdZ6e_0iTAdcjJ00
Image by Walter Rhein

Sometimes people harbor stunning misconceptions about the way the world works. First of all, same-sex marriage is legal in the United States of America. That’s the law and everybody needs to respect the law.

We all must work together as a community to eliminate long-standing prejudice and bigotry. The simple reality is that the LGBTQ+ community has historically had to endure a lot of mistreatment.

Imagine living in a society where it was legally prohibited to marry the person you love. Imagine living in a society where you are constantly subjected to hatred and threats of violence just for being who you are.

That’s not a society that embraces love and tolerance. That’s a society that embraces hatred.

This is why we need to teach tolerance of the LGBTQ+ society in our public schools. Some human beings fall into that category and all human beings deserve to be treated with the same level of respect and dignity.

It’s inappropriate to bully children in classrooms because of their sexual orientation. I grew up in a community like this and it was terrible to watch children be treated like that.

When I was student teaching, I was stunned that modern kids feel comfortable coming out about their sexual orientation in school. They make no secret about it. When I was growing up that would have been a death sentence, it’s good to see how far we’ve come.

However, we still have a long way to go.

Even today, some groups spend an enormous amount of time and energy working to erode the legal protections for same-sex marriage. With all the problems confronting our society, I don’t understand why some groups pick this as a point of concern.

Who cares if consenting adults decide to join together in a union of enduring love? Why shouldn’t that bother anyone?

I recently received a comment where somebody said, “I feel that the LGBTQ+ community is hostile to the Christian community.” I found that to be a stunning statement.

First of all, I don’t believe there’s any evidence for it. The LGBTQ+ community isn’t laboring to prevent Christians from marrying the people they love. The LGBTQ+ community isn’t known for kicking children out of their homes when they learn they are Christian.

However, both of these examples represent the aggression that the Christian community shows against the LGBTQ+ community.

Christians often use very insulting language when it comes to same-sex marriage. They call it a “perversion.” Nobody calls Christianity a “perversion.” This is true even though many churches have been rocked by child abuse scandals.

Any conflict that exists between the Christian community and the LGBTQ+ community originates with the Christian community.

You can’t dedicate your life to oppressing and denouncing a certain group, then turn around and say, “It seems like that group doesn’t like us very much.” At some point, the Christian community has to look at itself in the mirror.

The simple reality in the United States is that we have a lot of children who are struggling. We have kids who live in poverty. We have kids who suffer from low self-esteem. The teen suicide rate is out of control.

None of this is helped when the Christian community comes stomping into the room and tells everyone that they are “sinners” and that they will “burn.” Come on. We need to embrace an attitude of love, tolerance, and kindness.

It’s stunning how often the Christian community likes to pretend it is the victim when in truth it’s the bully. A lot of this attitude stems from the belief that the religious community is beyond reproach.

However, the actions of the Christian community cause a lot of division and anxiety within our society.

The idea that some group thinks it has the authority to tell you who consenting adults may or may not marry is extremely offensive. It’s even more offensive when people are constantly harassed by religious groups.

Again, it’s a complete myth that any religious group is harassed. Nobody picks on kids at school because they are members of the Christian community. You are within your rights to choose whatever religious faith that you want.

The only problem comes when the Christian community tries to impose its will on the people around them. They try to force others to believe as they do. Then, when people object, the Christian community tries to act as if they are the ones who are being bullied.

That’s backward.

Imagine a person who believes his religion gives him the right to punch people in the face. So, he punches somebody in the face. The person who was assaulted says, “I object to you punching me in the face.”

The first person says, “You are so intolerant of my religion! What an awful person you are! Why must I always be persecuted for my beliefs?”

That situation is ridiculous, but unfortunately, it’s not too far removed from the behavior we see out of the Christian community.

The Christian community constantly attacks the LGBTQ+ community. They spread hate in sermons. They try to erode laws that protect those groups. They object to teaching tolerance in schools. Then they turn around and say, “I feel there is a lot of hostility from the LGBTQ+ community directed at Christians.”

Look in the mirror! If you dedicate your life to intolerance and hatred against a certain group, that group isn’t going to be your best friend. It is to the credit of the LGBTQ+ community that they do not engage in retaliatory behavior against the Christian community.

The LGBTQ+ community is willing to turn the other cheek. It’s too bad the Christian community only seems to know how to slap people in the face and then behave as if they were the ones who were struck.

Why is it controversial to say that we need to work towards a society of mutual acceptance? We already show acceptance of the Christian community in schools in a number of ways. We say "under God" in the pledge. We celebrate Christmas.

Why can't we also celebrate the LGBTQ+ community? They deserve the same rights as anyone else.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Christianity# Religion# Prayer# Education# Kindness

Comments / 243

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
11996 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: Why Are American Christian Churches Allowed to Discriminate Against Women?

There are anti-discrimination laws in the United States of America. That means that employers are not legally allowed to disqualify an applicant for a position based on things like gender.

Read full story
160 comments

Opinion: I’m Fearful American Christians Want to Establish a “Morality Police” Here

There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.

Read full story
207 comments

Opinion: Do You Really Want Christian Intolerance in the Classroom?

Normally I wouldn’t use the word “perversion,” but I see it coming up often in response to my articles from members of the Christian community. If the Christian community is going to use language like this, I feel it's necessary to respond.

Read full story
322 comments

Opinion: The Christian Community Isn’t Oppressed, They Are the Oppressors

We need to be clear about the fact that the Christian community is the dominant religious community in the United States. They have been for a long time. Their influence extends to every branch of our state and local governments.

Read full story
348 comments

Opinion: The Christian Community Spreads Hate Against the LGBTQ Community

We need to work for a society that shows tolerance and respect for every social group. That shouldn't be a controversial thing to say. Therefore, we have to call out communities that spread lies and misinformation to malign other communities.

Read full story
212 comments

Opinion: False Accusations from White American Christians Are Nothing New

Yesterday I received a private message from a Lutheran pastor who thanked me for my articles. “It’s about time somebody called out the false Christians who do not follow Biblical Christianity.” I am encouraged when I receive messages like this because I know there is a silent majority that thinks the same way as I do.

Read full story
253 comments

Opinion: White American Christians Have to Take More Responsibility for the Division in our Society

White American Christians like to claim that our nation was founded on Christian beliefs. However, this assertion overlooks the historical fact that some of the Founding Fathers were atheists.

Read full story
242 comments

Opinion: White Christians Want to Crucify Me, But They Know Not What They Do

The singular purpose of everything I write is to work towards a society that places greater importance on kindness and tolerance. Unfortunately, we don’t get there by telling people that everything they’re doing is “perfect” or that they are not without flaws.

Read full story
147 comments

Opinion: I’m Tired of Being Judged by White Christians

I have a friend who is in a conflict with his father over religion. My friend left his father's religion. His father hasn’t spoken to him since. The last thing the father said was, “Why don’t you want to spend eternity with me?”

Read full story
237 comments

Opinion: All White Christians Should Be Judged Together As a Group

To have a productive, non-divided society, I believe we must evaluate every entity that influences our community. There can be no groups that are “above criticism” because nefarious entities will use the cover of those groups for malicious purposes.

Read full story
595 comments

Opinion: The American "Christian Agenda" Does Not Follow the Teachings of Christ

Everybody should be allowed to believe whatever they want provided those beliefs don’t cause harm to anyone. Unfortunately, the United States of America has become a hostile and divided country. The “Christian agenda” is only furthering this hostility and division.

Read full story
186 comments

Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Makes Life Difficult for Teachers

It used to be that if a student was misbehaving in a classroom, the teacher could look to the parents for assistance. Those days are long gone. Today, every parent seems to think that his or her child is always right and the teacher is always wrong. If a child comes home with a failing grade, the parent is likely to go in and scream at the teacher.

Read full story
101 comments

Opinion: White American Christianity Has a Disturbing History of Anti-Black Racism

There have been many discussions lately about bringing mandatory prayer to public schools. As a parent, I think this is a terrible idea. I believe that our media and our politicians too often assume that there is general public support for prayer in school. This is a misconception.

Read full story
166 comments

Opinion: White Christianity Is One of the Main Drivers of American Racism

I receive a lot of hostility from white Christians. This comes in the form of aggression in everyday life and in threatening language in comments on my articles. I only have one thing to say to white Christians: you should be ashamed of yourself.

Read full story
230 comments

Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Is Wrong to Oppose Same Sex Marriage

I don’t understand why people get so bent out of shape over same-sex marriage. If you don’t want a same-sex marriage, don’t get into one. Why is it so important for some people to tell others what to do with their lives? Why do they want a government mandate on who people can choose to spend the rest of their lives with?

Read full story

Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Needs to Consider the Danger of School Prayer

I don’t understand why Christians and conservatives don’t recognize the danger of forced prayer in public schools, so let me walk you through it. Imagine a future where there is no longer any restriction on teacher-led prayer at public schools. After years and years of activism and personal sacrifice, the government finally issues a prayer mandate.

Read full story
395 comments

Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Is Set to Attack the Institution of Lawful Marriage

I have a right to not hear a single word about anyone’s religion. I’m really not interested in what anyone believes. I don’t want to hear it. I don’t want my children to have to hear it.

Read full story
250 comments

Opinion: Insurrection Apologists Are More Violent Than Their Political Opponents

There should be nothing controversial about denouncing lawless acts of violence. Violence divides our nation and is both dangerous and wasteful. When the insurrectionists attacked the Capitol on January 6th, it caused damage that taxpayers had to pay for. That money could have been spent on education for our children. It could have been spent on lunches for disadvantaged children.

Read full story
42 comments

Opinion: I Believe Exposure to Any Form of Prayer Is Extremely Harmful to Children

As a parent, I have a right to know what kind of information my children are exposed to at school. My children have a right to receive a basic education without being exposed to the “Christian agenda” or the agenda of any other religion.

Read full story
771 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy