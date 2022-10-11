Opinion: The Christian Community Isn’t Oppressed, They Are the Oppressors

Image by Walter Rhein

We need to be clear about the fact that the Christian community is the dominant religious community in the United States. They have been for a long time. Their influence extends to every branch of our state and local governments.

However, many members of the Christian community harbor the misconception that they are somehow part of an “oppressed” class.

How can they possibly make the argument that they are oppressed?

When was the last time we had a president who was an open member of any religion other than Christianity? When was the last time a candidate who was an atheist even contemplated the idea of running for office?

There is simply very little tolerance for politicians in the United States who are not loudly Christian. It’s almost as if politicians feel there is no hope of getting elected unless they are a member of that group.

What that means is that our whole society is dominated by the Christian community.

I suppose it’s politically expedient to try and pretend you’re a member of an oppressed class. It’s a way to gather sympathy. It’s a way to suggest that you know what exploitation feels like.

However, there is no “war on Christianity.” That’s an outright lie and it’s insulting anytime anyone says it.

It does feel as if there is a war on other religions. It does feel as if there is a war on atheism. There most certainly is a war on anyone who chooses to live their life in a way that isn’t interpreted to align with Biblical teachings.

It seems to me that the Christian community is the only one waging war at all in our society.

At some point, the United States needs to recognize that we no longer have the funds to waste in such pursuits. Our society faces many very real problems. Teen suicide is way too high. The cost of healthcare is way too high. Our nation is divided. People can’t treat each other with basic respect or common decency.

Why can’t we appeal to the Christian community to stand up and become an example of kindness?

I don’t understand why so many Christians default to violence, hostility, and lawlessness. They are in control of everything. In many ways, our society has been constructed exactly in the fashion that they demanded.

It’s a disaster.

But rather than recognize that we have problems, we live in denial. We pretend the national debt is going to go away. We pretend that climate change isn’t an issue. We insist that there’s nothing we can do about gun violence.

We don’t even try to put reasonable solutions in place.

If you even suggest reasonable solutions, you will become the target of insults and death threats.

What happened to the ability to turn the other cheek? The thing that makes this even worse is that the Christian community never received a blow on the first cheek. They act as if they’ve been attacked and respond with rage even though no attack was ever launched.

It’s not hard to look around our community and see that people are struggling. Why do so many people have so much energy for attacking good programs that are intended to help people?

Faced with the choice of doing nothing and watching people receive aid, or taking action to stop the aid, many members of the Christian community will choose the latter.

How did we get to this point?

We need to work together and help people, particularly the people most in need of help. That shouldn’t be a controversial statement, yet some people will accuse me of being the devil for saying it.

I have no idea how to break through the mental block that’s stopping people from seeing how much pain and suffering they’re bringing into the world. I wish I knew how to do it.

I still believe that most people want to do good, although I’ve begun to question whether or not even this is true. However, we have to assume it’s true, because if people truly are fundamentally evil then all is lost anyway.

But I think people can be good to each other. I think people can be kind. I think people can put aside their self-righteous hatred and dedicate themselves to labors of love and kindness.

Put aside the judgment. Don’t take action to hurt people. Focus on improving the lives of people in this world and not the next.

Why is that controversial?

Heal the sick. Help the needy. These are the ideals we should strive for at every level of our society. Our schools should be robust. Our hospitals should be affordable. Our churches should be filled with kind souls who are eager to lend a helping hand.

We don’t live in that society. Let’s not try and pretend that we do. We have a society of hostile individuals who see their neighbors as their enemies.

Your neighbor is not your enemy. It’s time to adjust your perspective and do what you can to make the world a better place. The only person you have a right to judge is yourself. Focus on making yourself better. Don’t try to use the philosophies of your religion to dictate the laws of our country.

At the end of the day, we’re going to need more than prayers to get our country out of this mess. We’re going to need thoughtful action. We’re going to need tolerance. We’re going to need kindness. We’re going to need decency. We’re going to need charity.

We need to be united in denouncing violence such as the attack on the Capitol on January 6th. We need to be united in denouncing the radicalized groups who attacked the peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrations during the preceding summer.

We can’t give political power to politicians who participated in attacks on our government. We can’t give political power to politicians who refuse to recognize the results of lawful elections.

We have to stop the lies.

We have to stop the violence.

We have to become defenders of truth even when that truth does not reflect well on us. It’s time to put aside the hatred and work together to form a better nation for our children. The Christian community is in a position of power. They need to use the power they have for the greater good.