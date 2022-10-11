Opinion: The Christian Community Isn’t Oppressed, They Are the Oppressors

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALVLz_0iRO9CMi00
Image by Walter Rhein

We need to be clear about the fact that the Christian community is the dominant religious community in the United States. They have been for a long time. Their influence extends to every branch of our state and local governments.

However, many members of the Christian community harbor the misconception that they are somehow part of an “oppressed” class.

How can they possibly make the argument that they are oppressed?

When was the last time we had a president who was an open member of any religion other than Christianity? When was the last time a candidate who was an atheist even contemplated the idea of running for office?

There is simply very little tolerance for politicians in the United States who are not loudly Christian. It’s almost as if politicians feel there is no hope of getting elected unless they are a member of that group.

What that means is that our whole society is dominated by the Christian community.

I suppose it’s politically expedient to try and pretend you’re a member of an oppressed class. It’s a way to gather sympathy. It’s a way to suggest that you know what exploitation feels like.

However, there is no “war on Christianity.” That’s an outright lie and it’s insulting anytime anyone says it.

It does feel as if there is a war on other religions. It does feel as if there is a war on atheism. There most certainly is a war on anyone who chooses to live their life in a way that isn’t interpreted to align with Biblical teachings.

It seems to me that the Christian community is the only one waging war at all in our society.

At some point, the United States needs to recognize that we no longer have the funds to waste in such pursuits. Our society faces many very real problems. Teen suicide is way too high. The cost of healthcare is way too high. Our nation is divided. People can’t treat each other with basic respect or common decency.

Why can’t we appeal to the Christian community to stand up and become an example of kindness?

I don’t understand why so many Christians default to violence, hostility, and lawlessness. They are in control of everything. In many ways, our society has been constructed exactly in the fashion that they demanded.

It’s a disaster.

But rather than recognize that we have problems, we live in denial. We pretend the national debt is going to go away. We pretend that climate change isn’t an issue. We insist that there’s nothing we can do about gun violence.

We don’t even try to put reasonable solutions in place.

If you even suggest reasonable solutions, you will become the target of insults and death threats.

What happened to the ability to turn the other cheek? The thing that makes this even worse is that the Christian community never received a blow on the first cheek. They act as if they’ve been attacked and respond with rage even though no attack was ever launched.

It’s not hard to look around our community and see that people are struggling. Why do so many people have so much energy for attacking good programs that are intended to help people?

Faced with the choice of doing nothing and watching people receive aid, or taking action to stop the aid, many members of the Christian community will choose the latter.

How did we get to this point?

We need to work together and help people, particularly the people most in need of help. That shouldn’t be a controversial statement, yet some people will accuse me of being the devil for saying it.

I have no idea how to break through the mental block that’s stopping people from seeing how much pain and suffering they’re bringing into the world. I wish I knew how to do it.

I still believe that most people want to do good, although I’ve begun to question whether or not even this is true. However, we have to assume it’s true, because if people truly are fundamentally evil then all is lost anyway.

But I think people can be good to each other. I think people can be kind. I think people can put aside their self-righteous hatred and dedicate themselves to labors of love and kindness.

Put aside the judgment. Don’t take action to hurt people. Focus on improving the lives of people in this world and not the next.

Why is that controversial?

Heal the sick. Help the needy. These are the ideals we should strive for at every level of our society. Our schools should be robust. Our hospitals should be affordable. Our churches should be filled with kind souls who are eager to lend a helping hand.

We don’t live in that society. Let’s not try and pretend that we do. We have a society of hostile individuals who see their neighbors as their enemies.

Your neighbor is not your enemy. It’s time to adjust your perspective and do what you can to make the world a better place. The only person you have a right to judge is yourself. Focus on making yourself better. Don’t try to use the philosophies of your religion to dictate the laws of our country.

At the end of the day, we’re going to need more than prayers to get our country out of this mess. We’re going to need thoughtful action. We’re going to need tolerance. We’re going to need kindness. We’re going to need decency. We’re going to need charity.

We need to be united in denouncing violence such as the attack on the Capitol on January 6th. We need to be united in denouncing the radicalized groups who attacked the peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrations during the preceding summer.

We can’t give political power to politicians who participated in attacks on our government. We can’t give political power to politicians who refuse to recognize the results of lawful elections.

We have to stop the lies.

We have to stop the violence.

We have to become defenders of truth even when that truth does not reflect well on us. It’s time to put aside the hatred and work together to form a better nation for our children. The Christian community is in a position of power. They need to use the power they have for the greater good.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Christianity# Religion# Prayer# Charity# Kindness

Comments / 338

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
11989 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: Why Are American Christian Churches Allowed to Discriminate Against Women?

There are anti-discrimination laws in the United States of America. That means that employers are not legally allowed to disqualify an applicant for a position based on things like gender.

Read full story
151 comments

Opinion: I’m Fearful American Christians Want to Establish a “Morality Police” Here

There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.

Read full story
202 comments

Opinion: The Christian Community Creates Conflict with the LGBTQ Community

Sometimes people harbor stunning misconceptions about the way the world works. First of all, same-sex marriage is legal in the United States of America. That’s the law and everybody needs to respect the law.

Read full story
243 comments

Opinion: Do You Really Want Christian Intolerance in the Classroom?

Normally I wouldn’t use the word “perversion,” but I see it coming up often in response to my articles from members of the Christian community. If the Christian community is going to use language like this, I feel it's necessary to respond.

Read full story
317 comments

Opinion: The Christian Community Spreads Hate Against the LGBTQ Community

We need to work for a society that shows tolerance and respect for every social group. That shouldn't be a controversial thing to say. Therefore, we have to call out communities that spread lies and misinformation to malign other communities.

Read full story
211 comments

Opinion: False Accusations from White American Christians Are Nothing New

Yesterday I received a private message from a Lutheran pastor who thanked me for my articles. “It’s about time somebody called out the false Christians who do not follow Biblical Christianity.” I am encouraged when I receive messages like this because I know there is a silent majority that thinks the same way as I do.

Read full story
253 comments

Opinion: White American Christians Have to Take More Responsibility for the Division in our Society

White American Christians like to claim that our nation was founded on Christian beliefs. However, this assertion overlooks the historical fact that some of the Founding Fathers were atheists.

Read full story
242 comments

Opinion: White Christians Want to Crucify Me, But They Know Not What They Do

The singular purpose of everything I write is to work towards a society that places greater importance on kindness and tolerance. Unfortunately, we don’t get there by telling people that everything they’re doing is “perfect” or that they are not without flaws.

Read full story
147 comments

Opinion: I’m Tired of Being Judged by White Christians

I have a friend who is in a conflict with his father over religion. My friend left his father's religion. His father hasn’t spoken to him since. The last thing the father said was, “Why don’t you want to spend eternity with me?”

Read full story
237 comments

Opinion: All White Christians Should Be Judged Together As a Group

To have a productive, non-divided society, I believe we must evaluate every entity that influences our community. There can be no groups that are “above criticism” because nefarious entities will use the cover of those groups for malicious purposes.

Read full story
593 comments

Opinion: The American "Christian Agenda" Does Not Follow the Teachings of Christ

Everybody should be allowed to believe whatever they want provided those beliefs don’t cause harm to anyone. Unfortunately, the United States of America has become a hostile and divided country. The “Christian agenda” is only furthering this hostility and division.

Read full story
186 comments

Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Makes Life Difficult for Teachers

It used to be that if a student was misbehaving in a classroom, the teacher could look to the parents for assistance. Those days are long gone. Today, every parent seems to think that his or her child is always right and the teacher is always wrong. If a child comes home with a failing grade, the parent is likely to go in and scream at the teacher.

Read full story
101 comments

Opinion: White American Christianity Has a Disturbing History of Anti-Black Racism

There have been many discussions lately about bringing mandatory prayer to public schools. As a parent, I think this is a terrible idea. I believe that our media and our politicians too often assume that there is general public support for prayer in school. This is a misconception.

Read full story
166 comments

Opinion: White Christianity Is One of the Main Drivers of American Racism

I receive a lot of hostility from white Christians. This comes in the form of aggression in everyday life and in threatening language in comments on my articles. I only have one thing to say to white Christians: you should be ashamed of yourself.

Read full story
230 comments

Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Is Wrong to Oppose Same Sex Marriage

I don’t understand why people get so bent out of shape over same-sex marriage. If you don’t want a same-sex marriage, don’t get into one. Why is it so important for some people to tell others what to do with their lives? Why do they want a government mandate on who people can choose to spend the rest of their lives with?

Read full story

Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Needs to Consider the Danger of School Prayer

I don’t understand why Christians and conservatives don’t recognize the danger of forced prayer in public schools, so let me walk you through it. Imagine a future where there is no longer any restriction on teacher-led prayer at public schools. After years and years of activism and personal sacrifice, the government finally issues a prayer mandate.

Read full story
395 comments

Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Is Set to Attack the Institution of Lawful Marriage

I have a right to not hear a single word about anyone’s religion. I’m really not interested in what anyone believes. I don’t want to hear it. I don’t want my children to have to hear it.

Read full story
249 comments

Opinion: Insurrection Apologists Are More Violent Than Their Political Opponents

There should be nothing controversial about denouncing lawless acts of violence. Violence divides our nation and is both dangerous and wasteful. When the insurrectionists attacked the Capitol on January 6th, it caused damage that taxpayers had to pay for. That money could have been spent on education for our children. It could have been spent on lunches for disadvantaged children.

Read full story
42 comments

Opinion: I Believe Exposure to Any Form of Prayer Is Extremely Harmful to Children

As a parent, I have a right to know what kind of information my children are exposed to at school. My children have a right to receive a basic education without being exposed to the “Christian agenda” or the agenda of any other religion.

Read full story
771 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy