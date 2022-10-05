Opinion: White American Christians Have to Take More Responsibility for the Division in our Society

Image by Walter Rhein

White American Christians like to claim that our nation was founded on Christian beliefs. However, this assertion overlooks the historical fact that some of the Founding Fathers were atheists.

Unfortunately, there’s a strong effort in our society to erase history. Many children who attend public schools don’t know that Thomas Jefferson published a version of the Bible that doesn’t contain any mysticism or references to the divinity of Christ. Jefferson’s version ends with the crucifixion.

The point Jefferson wanted to make was that there’s plenty of “good” advice in the Bible, but he felt the mystical elements weren’t necessary.

On this point, I happen to agree with Thomas Jefferson. Every religion has good and bad elements. The problem in American society is that true believers tend to cherry-pick the bad elements to the detriment of our society.

We should all be able to agree that it’s in our best interests to have civilized and courteous discussions about religion. However, you need to look no further than the comment section of my articles to see that isn’t the case.

Many “devout Christians” accuse me of being “the devil” or they send me insults, or they track me down and send death threats. I feel that there’s a strong need to point out this unacceptable behavior. Furthermore, if this behavior is a result of Christian beliefs then it demonstrates why we have a problem.

America is not a “Christian” nation. The Founding Fathers were very clear on that point. However, Christianity is the dominant religion. Throughout the history of our society, there’s been more of an effort to insert religious beliefs into the public discourse.

Religion has had a major influence since the inception of our nation. Therefore, religion must take the blame for many of the societal flaws that we see today. A responsible attitude would be to evaluate our beliefs and determine what beliefs we must change to achieve the greater good.

This approach seems virtually impossible for white American Christians to adopt. Instead, they almost always insist that the only way to solve our problems is to embrace even more Christian beliefs.

Religious groups aspire to use the power of the government to force the general population to live by religious teachings.

We need to have a rational discussion about the dangers of religion. Historically, society has allowed religion to exist in its special bubble. They aren’t held to the same standards as other institutions and don’t have to pay taxes.

It seems fair to suggest that any organization that doesn’t pay taxes shouldn’t be allowed to influence the structure of our society. They aren’t really in the game. They aren’t putting in the work.

It shouldn’t be controversial to say that you don’t believe in somebody’s religion and you don’t want to have to live by it. That’s the essence of religious freedom.

There’s too much entitlement in our society. People think that they have the right to become angry when somebody states their opinion on religion. Nobody has the right to become angry about a sincere discussion.

One of the reasons our society is so divided is that a large percentage of the population feels they have the right to become angry and violent. We saw that in the attack on the Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Too often, people try to exert an influence by screaming at people, using hostile language, or indulging in threats. You need to ask yourself why you are becoming so angry. Is your anger going to make the world a better place?

Essentially, your anger makes you incapable of participating in a responsible discussion.

It’s nonsensical to assume that government-mandated religion is the only solution to the ailments of our society. It’s nonsensical to assume it’s “insulting” to suggest religion is the source of many of those ailments.

We used to say that it was impolite to discuss politics or religion at dinner. However, following that advice has brought our society to the brink of disaster.

Why shouldn’t we discuss the flaws in religion? Why shouldn’t we discuss the flaws in politics? Why do we have to engage in self-censorship? Maybe it’s time to try something different.

I receive a lot of hostility in the comments sections of my articles. I believe that the insults and threatening language do a very good job of illustrating the problems with religion. Even the individuals who are polite, rarely admit that their belief system might be contributing to social problems.

Too often, American society responds to conflict by taking the wrong course of action. If we want to leave a better world for our children, we can’t defiantly clutch on to outdated beliefs. Many people insist that religion is above criticism. That’s incorrect. Religion has an influence and we have to evaluate the effect of that influence.

It’s easy to go through life and always blame other people for the problems you see. When I go on social media, I see endless articles and comments that insist our society needs to adopt more fundamental religious values.

Rarely do people suggest that fundamental religious values are the cause of many of our problems. The imbalance proves that our discussion is not intellectually honest. The push for more religion comes out of an assumption rather than logical or evidence-based thinking.

The future of our children is too valuable to entrust to vague feelings. Most of the time, when faced with an easy choice or a hard choice, the hard choice proves to be correct. I think that we should follow the example of Thomas Jefferson and feel free to dismiss the mystical elements of the Bible.

The United States of America was founded on the concept of intellectual freedom, and freedom from religion. We are stronger as a society if we allow our citizens to wrestle with ideas, rather than demand blind obedience. Unfortunately, this history has been lost or distorted throughout the years.

Religion exerts an influence on our society. Our society is divided. Therefore, it’s reasonable to assume that the influence of religion has not been entirely helpful. If you send me a death threat for saying so, you prove my point.