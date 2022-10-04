Opinion: White Christians Want to Crucify Me, But They Know Not What They Do

Image by Walter Rhein

The singular purpose of everything I write is to work towards a society that places greater importance on kindness and tolerance. Unfortunately, we don’t get there by telling people that everything they’re doing is “perfect” or that they are not without flaws.

Being a good person is not easy.

Being a good person is hard.

The first thing you have to do is expel the anger from your heart. This is the unifying objective of almost all religions. However, the simple fact is that religion in modern America is often a source of hatred and intolerance.

Rather than search around for stones to cast at me, why don’t you stop for a moment and think about it?

If Jesus came back to Earth today, do you think he’d look around at our society and say, “Well done”?

Or do you think he’d object to the suffering, intolerance, bigotry, pollution, and wealth inequality (to name just a few of our problems), and tell us we have a lot of work to do?

Honestly, do you think any supernatural deity would congratulate human beings on their effort? I don’t. I think they’d tell us we were an absolute disaster. I think they’d be furious and rightfully so.

One of the many problems of human beings is that they’re easy to manipulate. They become like butter in your hands if you tell them they are doing a great job. They bristle if they tell them they have work to do.

People who tell you that you’re already doing great aren’t helping you. They’re overlooking all your flaws. They’re not providing any encouragement to get better.

People who tell you that you have room for improvement are helping you. They’re encouraging you to make a positive impact on the world.

I’m among the group that makes people bristle.

I’ve always found it stunning that Christians can send me insults and threats with such absolute certainty that they are right. They send me threats and indicate they think I will burn for all eternity.

You’re sure of that, are you?

I guess we’ll see.

Meanwhile, I’ll continue to write my articles about how human beings have to practice kindness. I’ll write my articles about how human beings have to practice tolerance. I’ll write my articles about how human beings should be allowed the freedom to love the people they choose.

Are you truly so blind that you can’t see what’s going on here?

My foremost objection to the white Christian community is that they are the first in line to spew hatred against certain groups in our society. I don’t understand why they do this. There are so many problems that they could be addressing. There’s no need to manufacture any problems.

I think it would be to the benefit of our society if we had a reasonable discussion about this. However, the prevailing perception is that no polite discussion is allowed. I’m supposed to take their word for it. If I say anything to the contrary, they feel entitled to shower me with insults and threats.

If we were standing together on the street, I’m certain the white Christians would start throwing rocks.

Do you not see what’s happening here?

Tragically, our social discourse has slipped to this level. What happened to our ability to recognize that we are all one people? Why is there so much anger?

Look at the type of people the white Christian community has come to idolize. They idolize people who support bringing weapons of war into our community. They idolize people who call for violence. They idolize people who want to cut social programs that help the poor and support programs that pay for the excessive lifestyle of the rich.

Is it so unreasonable to suggest that the white Christian community has been duped?

Perhaps we arrived at this point because our society refuses to hold the religious community accountable. We aren’t allowed to evaluate their actions. They are given exemptions from laws that apply to everyone else. They sit separate from the rest of our society and look down on us.

Why is it wrong to suggest that the white Christian community must be held accountable? The members of that community are quick to suggest the rest of us will be held accountable if we don’t do as we are told.

It’s dangerous to go through life taking orders and never questioning where those orders come from. If you aren’t careful, you will be manipulated into becoming the very thing you think you fight against.

Whenever I try to have a rational discussion about religion, I am attacked. People tell me that I will be judged. To be honest, I have absolutely no concerns about standing before a divine power and having her judge my life. At least she won’t be able to point to instances of me sending insults and threats of violence on the internet.

I would like to ask the American white Christian community to expel the anger from their heart. Stop threatening people with eternal torment. Instead, work to be a positive influence on our society. Put down the stones and pick up a plow.

Christians often say that God uses imperfect people.

You shouldn’t only listen to the messengers that tell you nothing but the things you want to hear. Yes, it’s harder when somebody tells you that you have more work to do. The hard truth is the message that comes from people who truly love you.

Be an example and send love to the people you disagree with. Don’t leave hate comments. It’s more prudent to adopt an attitude of humility and avoid self-righteous overconfidence.

We should all be more discerning about what messages are designed to help us and what messages are designed to hurt us. When you feel yourself being incited to rage, it's time to stop and take a deep breath. Get control of yourself. At the end of your life, you're responsible for the influence you made on the world.

Be a force of kindness.