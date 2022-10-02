Opinion: All White Christians Should Be Judged Together As a Group

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lAL55_0iI237Pw00
Image by Walter Rhein

To have a productive, non-divided society, I believe we must evaluate every entity that influences our community. There can be no groups that are “above criticism” because nefarious entities will use the cover of those groups for malicious purposes.

There has recently been an increased push to bring more religion into politics. Since white Christianity is the dominant religion in the United States of America, that’s the primary place where the push is coming from.

Ideas like prayer in school, opposition to same-sex marriage, and restrictions on reproductive health care get much of their support from the Christian community.

If the church did not want to be the target of criticism, it should urge its members to stay out of politics. However, the church is the group that decided to enter the arena. There can be no complaints when people offer alternative opinions and viewpoints.

Yet, every day, my articles are met with threats and hostility. To me, this proves again that the white Christian church in the United States of America is not what it claims to be.

Among the insults, I often get responses where people say, “Not all Christians are like that. Some of us are good.”

My response to that is to say, “So, you don’t think it’s appropriate to judge everyone as a group?”

They say, “No.”

To that, I reply, “So, what you’re saying is that not everybody is a sinner."

They don’t know how to respond to that because that’s the fundamental philosophy of Christianity. I find it hypocritical that Christians will stomp around lumping everyone in a group and insisting that everyone is a sinner. However, the moment you accuse them of wrongdoing, they lecture you on how it’s wrong to lump people together.

This represents the fundamental flaw of most religious thinking. It’s blatantly contradictory. They have a set of rules for themselves and a set of rules for everyone else. If you don’t obey their rules, they respond with insults, hysteria, and threats of violence.

Are you starting to see why the United States of America is divided? It’s largely because of the influence of religion.

I’m so tired of having somebody stomp up, get in my face, and scream “Jesus died for you!” You’re assuming that I’m a sinner. Maybe I’m not. You don’t know. Besides, I don’t believe in your religion so don’t hit me with a value judgment before you even know me.

But that’s what all Christians do. They even accuse newly born babies of “original sin.” Have you ever stopped and considered how awful that idea is? Those babies haven’t done anything. They don’t even have the strength to lift their heads. Calling them “sinners” is offensive.

Where are the “good Christians” arguing that the philosophy of original sin should be discarded? Where are they?

I get people who claim to be “good Christians” lecturing me on my articles about how I shouldn’t view all Christians as the same. Well, where are the religious protests to protect same-sex marriage? Where are the religious protests to keep public funds from going to religious private schools? Where are the protests to preserve reproductive health care rights?

If I respond to the person who berates me for being a sinner by saying, “I’m one of the good ones,” it’s a waste of time. They’ll just insist that I’m in the wrong. So, I’m going to mirror the Christian philosophy with my actions. I’m going to hold you all accountable. See how you like it.

The church in the United States has been a political force throughout my lifetime and I’m very concerned about the direction this country is headed. We had an insurrection not too long ago. Our very way of life is at risk.

If there are “good Christians” out there, you shouldn’t be wasting your time arguing with me. You should be out working to ensure good people are elected to political office. We’ve had enough liars. We’ve had enough people who get into politics only to enrich themselves.

We need to elect more people who have worked for a living, not those that have inherited billions of dollars. We need people who have been teachers and bartenders and librarians. We need educated people. We need to support the opinions of educated people.

So, don’t be offended if I lump all Christians together in one group. That’s the influence Christianity has had on my psyche. You are the ones who say “everyone is a sinner,” so there’s no point in complaining when I speak your own words back to you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Christianity# Religion# Elections# Nationalism# Prayer

Comments / 582

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
11658 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: White American Christians Have to Take More Responsibility for the Division in our Society

White American Christians like to claim that our nation was founded on Christian beliefs. However, this assertion overlooks the historical fact that some of the Founding Fathers were atheists.

Read full story
169 comments

Opinion: White Christians Want to Crucify Me, But They Know Not What They Do

The singular purpose of everything I write is to work towards a society that places greater importance on kindness and tolerance. Unfortunately, we don’t get there by telling people that everything they’re doing is “perfect” or that they are not without flaws.

Read full story
134 comments

Opinion: I’m Tired of Being Judged by White Christians

I have a friend who is in a conflict with his father over religion. My friend left his father's religion. His father hasn’t spoken to him since. The last thing the father said was, “Why don’t you want to spend eternity with me?”

Read full story
212 comments

Opinion: The American "Christian Agenda" Does Not Follow the Teachings of Christ

Everybody should be allowed to believe whatever they want provided those beliefs don’t cause harm to anyone. Unfortunately, the United States of America has become a hostile and divided country. The “Christian agenda” is only furthering this hostility and division.

Read full story
186 comments

Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Makes Life Difficult for Teachers

It used to be that if a student was misbehaving in a classroom, the teacher could look to the parents for assistance. Those days are long gone. Today, every parent seems to think that his or her child is always right and the teacher is always wrong. If a child comes home with a failing grade, the parent is likely to go in and scream at the teacher.

Read full story
101 comments

Opinion: White American Christianity Has a Disturbing History of Anti-Black Racism

There have been many discussions lately about bringing mandatory prayer to public schools. As a parent, I think this is a terrible idea. I believe that our media and our politicians too often assume that there is general public support for prayer in school. This is a misconception.

Read full story
162 comments

Opinion: White Christianity Is One of the Main Drivers of American Racism

I receive a lot of hostility from white Christians. This comes in the form of aggression in everyday life and in threatening language in comments on my articles. I only have one thing to say to white Christians: you should be ashamed of yourself.

Read full story
230 comments

Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Is Wrong to Oppose Same Sex Marriage

I don’t understand why people get so bent out of shape over same-sex marriage. If you don’t want a same-sex marriage, don’t get into one. Why is it so important for some people to tell others what to do with their lives? Why do they want a government mandate on who people can choose to spend the rest of their lives with?

Read full story

Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Needs to Consider the Danger of School Prayer

I don’t understand why Christians and conservatives don’t recognize the danger of forced prayer in public schools, so let me walk you through it. Imagine a future where there is no longer any restriction on teacher-led prayer at public schools. After years and years of activism and personal sacrifice, the government finally issues a prayer mandate.

Read full story
394 comments

Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Is Set to Attack the Institution of Lawful Marriage

I have a right to not hear a single word about anyone’s religion. I’m really not interested in what anyone believes. I don’t want to hear it. I don’t want my children to have to hear it.

Read full story
249 comments

Opinion: Insurrection Apologists Are More Violent Than Their Political Opponents

There should be nothing controversial about denouncing lawless acts of violence. Violence divides our nation and is both dangerous and wasteful. When the insurrectionists attacked the Capitol on January 6th, it caused damage that taxpayers had to pay for. That money could have been spent on education for our children. It could have been spent on lunches for disadvantaged children.

Read full story
42 comments

Opinion: I Believe Exposure to Any Form of Prayer Is Extremely Harmful to Children

As a parent, I have a right to know what kind of information my children are exposed to at school. My children have a right to receive a basic education without being exposed to the “Christian agenda” or the agenda of any other religion.

Read full story
774 comments

Opinion: I’m Mistrustful of Insurrection Apologist Businessmen Who Become Politicians

I don’t feel businessmen have a good record as politicians. The purpose of being a businessman is to defeat your competition. The purpose of a politician should be to elevate the nation. These are contradictory objectives.

Read full story
81 comments

Opinion: We Have a Duty to Denounce the Hate Speech of Insurrection Apologists

The United States would be better served if people limited themselves to respectful comments. Unfortunately, that’s rarely the case. Too often in this country when you offer an opinion, you’re attacked with baseless insults.

Read full story
27 comments

Opinion: The Best Way to Stop Crime Is to “Defund the Police”

I don’t understand why there is a huge resistance to the concept of defunding the police. The phrase has become a political tool. Unfortunately, that means that there is a lot of confusion about what it actually means.

Read full story
141 comments

Opinion: There Should Be Nothing Controversial About Denouncing Threats and Hate Speech

It’s time for the United States to work to become less divided. One good place to start would be to stop all the threats and hate speech. I recently wrote an article about how insurrection apologists routinely send me threatening comments and messages. Naturally, there was massive pushback to this article.

Read full story
355 comments

Opinion: The “Woke” Christian Agenda Is Destroying America

I recently ran into a priest at the local coffee house. I was there with my daughter. He took a moment to tell me that it was important for me to bring her to church. “Well, you should bring her because everyone is a sinner and they need spiritual guidance,” he said.

Read full story
781 comments

Opinion: I Receive Far Too Many Threatening Comments From Insurrectionist Apologists

The United States of America has a concept called freedom of speech. This means that, with few exceptions, every citizen can say whatever he or she wants. However, one of the exceptions is that there are laws against engaging in threatening speech.

Read full story
285 comments

Opinion: I Find It Funny When Entitled Insurrection Apologists Become Angry When I Block Them

I think it’s important to show respect for the beliefs of other people. For example, I believe the January 6th insurrection was an act of treason. I think it’s important that everyone respects my interpretation of those events.

Read full story
536 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy