Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Is Wrong to Oppose Same Sex Marriage

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exFaE_0i8oo17O00
Image by Walter Rhein

I don’t understand why people get so bent out of shape over same-sex marriage. If you don’t want a same-sex marriage, don’t get into one.

Why is it so important for some people to tell others what to do with their lives? Why do they want a government mandate on who people can choose to spend the rest of their lives with?

As long as you are involved in a mutually agreed upon relationship with a consenting adult, I don’t see any problem.

People make a lot of absurd arguments to defend their obsession with same-sex marriage. They discuss the difference between a marriage and a civil union. They cite the bible. I don’t understand why they bother.

There are many things in life that I choose not to do. For example, I prefer to watch football instead of baseball.

I enjoy football, it makes me happy to watch the games. I don’t enjoy baseball. I find the games boring.

However, I don’t go around telling everyone on the street that watching baseball is “morally wrong.” That’s ridiculous.

I’m perfectly content to let people who enjoy baseball continue to watch baseball. I’m content that there are people who enjoy watching both football and baseball.

None of this seems like a “perversion” to me. The only thing that is a perversion is forcing somebody to do something they don’t want to do.

I consider the idea of banning same-sex marriage to be a perversion. It is an act that flies in the face of personal liberty. It’s an act that flies in the face of the concept of romantic love.

We have a set of rules in our country that make sense. We allow people to pursue their happiness. Why does it make so many people angry when others find joy in something they wouldn’t personally choose for themselves.

I think it’s more productive for people to fixate on their happiness. If other people are happy and they are not hurting anyone, then leave them alone.

There is too much malice in the United States of America. Where does all the anger, hatred and frustration come from?

People object to the idea of discussing same-sex marriage in schools. I don’t understand why. What’s the problem with acknowledging as a society that people are happiest when they are allowed to choose who they can be with?

People will say this is part of a “corrupting agenda” but that argument is without evidence. It seems to me that the only “corrupting agenda” is the one that prohibits people to choose who they want to be with.

Maybe people are angry because they feel they’ve made sacrifices and they insist others must make the same sacrifices. It seems like a lot of people in our society want to go backward or they want others to endure the same torments they had to endure.

I would prefer to see our nation move forward. The things that we’ve done in the past haven’t worked. Our nation is up to its eyeballs in debt. Many people are extremely unhappy. In my opinion, the people who are the most unhappy are those who insist on clinging to outdated ideas.

Perhaps these are people who have lived their whole life based on a promise that went unfulfilled. They were told that they could only find satisfaction in life if they suppressed their desires and listened to authority figures who “knew better.”

Now, they see examples of people who dared to follow their paths. These people know happiness and life satisfaction the traditionalists will never know. This makes the traditionalists angry.

In my experience, anger and resentment never solve anything. It’s a useless waste of effort to spend your energy forcing people to stop doing the things that make them happy. As long as people are involved with consenting adults, there’s nothing wrong with what they’re doing.

We need to stop normalizing the belief that it’s acceptable to publicly denounce same-sex marriage. Instead, we have to understand that these kinds of unions are natural and completely acceptable. We need to work towards a society of greater love and tolerance. A good first step would be learning how to embrace and celebrate those that find happiness in a same-sex marriage.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# religion# christianity# marriage# love# romance

Comments / 0

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
11410 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: All White Christians Should Be Judged Together As a Group

To have a productive, non-divided society, I believe we must evaluate every entity that influences our community. There can be no groups that are “above criticism” because nefarious entities will use the cover of those groups for malicious purposes.

Read full story
163 comments

Opinion: The American "Christian Agenda" Does Not Follow the Teachings of Christ

Everybody should be allowed to believe whatever they want provided those beliefs don’t cause harm to anyone. Unfortunately, the United States of America has become a hostile and divided country. The “Christian agenda” is only furthering this hostility and division.

Read full story
137 comments

Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Makes Life Difficult for Teachers

It used to be that if a student was misbehaving in a classroom, the teacher could look to the parents for assistance. Those days are long gone. Today, every parent seems to think that his or her child is always right and the teacher is always wrong. If a child comes home with a failing grade, the parent is likely to go in and scream at the teacher.

Read full story
97 comments

Opinion: White American Christianity Has a Disturbing History of Anti-Black Racism

There have been many discussions lately about bringing mandatory prayer to public schools. As a parent, I think this is a terrible idea. I believe that our media and our politicians too often assume that there is general public support for prayer in school. This is a misconception.

Read full story
157 comments

Opinion: White Christianity Is One of the Main Drivers of American Racism

I receive a lot of hostility from white Christians. This comes in the form of aggression in everyday life and in threatening language in comments on my articles. I only have one thing to say to white Christians: you should be ashamed of yourself.

Read full story
228 comments

Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Needs to Consider the Danger of School Prayer

I don’t understand why Christians and conservatives don’t recognize the danger of forced prayer in public schools, so let me walk you through it. Imagine a future where there is no longer any restriction on teacher-led prayer at public schools. After years and years of activism and personal sacrifice, the government finally issues a prayer mandate.

Read full story
392 comments

Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Is Set to Attack the Institution of Lawful Marriage

I have a right to not hear a single word about anyone’s religion. I’m really not interested in what anyone believes. I don’t want to hear it. I don’t want my children to have to hear it.

Read full story
247 comments

Opinion: Insurrection Apologists Are More Violent Than Their Political Opponents

There should be nothing controversial about denouncing lawless acts of violence. Violence divides our nation and is both dangerous and wasteful. When the insurrectionists attacked the Capitol on January 6th, it caused damage that taxpayers had to pay for. That money could have been spent on education for our children. It could have been spent on lunches for disadvantaged children.

Read full story
41 comments

Opinion: I Believe Exposure to Any Form of Prayer Is Extremely Harmful to Children

As a parent, I have a right to know what kind of information my children are exposed to at school. My children have a right to receive a basic education without being exposed to the “Christian agenda” or the agenda of any other religion.

Read full story
767 comments

Opinion: I’m Mistrustful of Insurrection Apologist Businessmen Who Become Politicians

I don’t feel businessmen have a good record as politicians. The purpose of being a businessman is to defeat your competition. The purpose of a politician should be to elevate the nation. These are contradictory objectives.

Read full story
80 comments

Opinion: We Have a Duty to Denounce the Hate Speech of Insurrection Apologists

The United States would be better served if people limited themselves to respectful comments. Unfortunately, that’s rarely the case. Too often in this country when you offer an opinion, you’re attacked with baseless insults.

Read full story
27 comments

Opinion: The Best Way to Stop Crime Is to “Defund the Police”

I don’t understand why there is a huge resistance to the concept of defunding the police. The phrase has become a political tool. Unfortunately, that means that there is a lot of confusion about what it actually means.

Read full story
141 comments

Opinion: There Should Be Nothing Controversial About Denouncing Threats and Hate Speech

It’s time for the United States to work to become less divided. One good place to start would be to stop all the threats and hate speech. I recently wrote an article about how insurrection apologists routinely send me threatening comments and messages. Naturally, there was massive pushback to this article.

Read full story
355 comments

Opinion: The “Woke” Christian Agenda Is Destroying America

I recently ran into a priest at the local coffee house. I was there with my daughter. He took a moment to tell me that it was important for me to bring her to church. “Well, you should bring her because everyone is a sinner and they need spiritual guidance,” he said.

Read full story
781 comments

Opinion: I Receive Far Too Many Threatening Comments From Insurrectionist Apologists

The United States of America has a concept called freedom of speech. This means that, with few exceptions, every citizen can say whatever he or she wants. However, one of the exceptions is that there are laws against engaging in threatening speech.

Read full story
285 comments

Opinion: I Find It Funny When Entitled Insurrection Apologists Become Angry When I Block Them

I think it’s important to show respect for the beliefs of other people. For example, I believe the January 6th insurrection was an act of treason. I think it’s important that everyone respects my interpretation of those events.

Read full story
536 comments

Opinion: I Won’t Have Nazis, Klansmen, or Insurrectionist Apologists in My House

In the years leading up to the 2020 election, I’d reconnected with my conservative cousin. We’d had a falling out based on some family drama, and it was nice to put that behind us.

Read full story
554 comments

Opinion: Treason Is Wrong And Americans Should Be Able to Agree on That

Let’s put all the political rhetoric aside for a moment. Forget about parties. Forget about your ideological beliefs. Let’s try to break our thinking down to its essence and find some common ground.

Read full story
317 comments

Opinion: I Don't Agree That Insurrection Apologists Are "Patriots"

It shouldn’t be controversial to say that when a politician tries to overthrow the government, he or she is no longer entitled to the support of the people. Today, America is so divided that even treason is considered an issue of political debate.

Read full story
1820 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy