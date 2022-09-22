Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Is Set to Attack the Institution of Lawful Marriage

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfrrJ_0i5rFk1300
Image by Walter Rhein

I have a right to not hear a single word about anyone’s religion. I’m really not interested in what anyone believes. I don’t want to hear it. I don’t want my children to have to hear it.

I feel that many Americans practice a religion that is hateful and harmful. Most recently we are seeing attacks from the “Christian agenda” against the institution of lawful, same-sex marriage. If consenting adults want to get married, that is their right.

Unfortunately, prominent politicians are speaking out against codifying same-sex marriage into law.

Why shouldn't law-abiding citizens be allowed to marry the person they love? Even worse, what if that right was taken away? Why should any Americans want to destroy anyone’s happiness?

Imagine if you were married to the person that you love and the government threatened to nullify the union. How would you feel?

A marriage is a legal contract that becomes one of the foundations of your life. It's part of the fabric of our whole society. You might be eligible for insurance because of the employment of your spouse. What happens when the government comes in and strips that right away?

It’s completely wrong to suggest that same-sex marriages infringe upon religious freedom. If your religion does not permit same-sex marriages then don’t enter into one. It’s as simple as that. This ridiculous attitude from the “Christian agenda” that they can force people to abide by their beliefs is offensive.

You don’t have any right to force your religious beliefs onto other people.

Entitled Americans seem to have a problem understanding that. You have a right to your own religion. You don’t have a right to make other people follow your religion. Other people might think your religion is wrong, harmful, and offensive. They are well within their rights to believe that.

I don’t understand why some people make it their life’s mission to attack completely innocent people.

There are many problems confronting our society today. Many people live in poverty. Many people are struggling. There’s no excuse for anyone to waste energy attacking same-sex marriage.

Would you pass by a hungry child living in the street because you were more intent on destroying a marriage between consenting adults? How can anyone justify this attitude?

You would think that the religious right would applaud the idea of same-sex marriage. They’ve recently worked to strip American women of the right to potentially life-saving reproductive health care. Since there is now a pregnancy mandate, can’t we at least protect the households that are most likely to adopt?

But no, the “Christian agenda” doesn’t think like that. They are on a crusade and they are so sure that they are right that they don’t care if their actions hurt anyone. They’re more concerned with the next world than this one.

But none of them have ever been to the next world. They don’t even know for sure if anything they do has a positive consequence. The trouble is, we can all see the negative consequences of what they're doing in this world. The rest of us have to deal with those consequences.

Attacking the institution of same-sex marriage is nothing more than an act of hatred. It’s a malicious effort designed to inflict maximum damage. There’s no possible way the human experience can benefit from this action.

The United States of America needs to embrace an attitude of tolerance and acceptance. It’s wrong to support anyone who wants to undermine the legality of any kind of established marriage. Voting for a person like that is equivalent to spitting in the face of your neighbors.

It’s time to say no to hatred. It’s time to say no to the entitlement of the “Christian agenda.” For too long, our society has allowed hatred and prejudice to hide behind the cloak of religion. If religious people want to insist that their beliefs are helpful to our society, they should post “I’m for Jesus and same-sex marriage” on their social media.

If they do that, they’ll likely get a response from the religious right that includes insults and threatening language. This behavior is unacceptable.

Same-sex marriage is not a problem in our society. Anyone who allows their religious hatred to make them fixated on same-sex marriage is abandoning disadvantaged children who truly need their help. It really is a deplorable attitude, and our society needs to unite in labeling it as such.

Don’t attack same-sex marriage. It’s the law. If you don’t like the law you can move.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Christianity# religion# LGBTQ# marriage# gay marriage

Comments / 244

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
11018 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: White Christianity Is One of the Main Drivers of American Racism

I receive a lot of hostility from white Christians. This comes in the form of aggression in everyday life and in threatening language in comments on my articles. I only have one thing to say to white Christians: you should be ashamed of yourself.

Read full story
64 comments

Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Needs to Consider the Danger of School Prayer

I don’t understand why Christians and conservatives don’t recognize the danger of forced prayer in public schools, so let me walk you through it. Imagine a future where there is no longer any restriction on teacher-led prayer at public schools. After years and years of activism and personal sacrifice, the government finally issues a prayer mandate.

Read full story
375 comments

Opinion: Insurrection Apologists Are More Violent Than Their Political Opponents

There should be nothing controversial about denouncing lawless acts of violence. Violence divides our nation and is both dangerous and wasteful. When the insurrectionists attacked the Capitol on January 6th, it caused damage that taxpayers had to pay for. That money could have been spent on education for our children. It could have been spent on lunches for disadvantaged children.

Read full story
37 comments

Opinion: I Believe Exposure to Any Form of Prayer Is Extremely Harmful to Children

As a parent, I have a right to know what kind of information my children are exposed to at school. My children have a right to receive a basic education without being exposed to the “Christian agenda” or the agenda of any other religion.

Read full story
764 comments

Opinion: I’m Mistrustful of Insurrection Apologist Businessmen Who Become Politicians

I don’t feel businessmen have a good record as politicians. The purpose of being a businessman is to defeat your competition. The purpose of a politician should be to elevate the nation. These are contradictory objectives.

Read full story
80 comments

Opinion: We Have a Duty to Denounce the Hate Speech of Insurrection Apologists

The United States would be better served if people limited themselves to respectful comments. Unfortunately, that’s rarely the case. Too often in this country when you offer an opinion, you’re attacked with baseless insults.

Read full story
27 comments

Opinion: The Best Way to Stop Crime Is to “Defund the Police”

I don’t understand why there is a huge resistance to the concept of defunding the police. The phrase has become a political tool. Unfortunately, that means that there is a lot of confusion about what it actually means.

Read full story
141 comments

Opinion: There Should Be Nothing Controversial About Denouncing Threats and Hate Speech

It’s time for the United States to work to become less divided. One good place to start would be to stop all the threats and hate speech. I recently wrote an article about how insurrection apologists routinely send me threatening comments and messages. Naturally, there was massive pushback to this article.

Read full story
354 comments

Opinion: The “Woke” Christian Agenda Is Destroying America

I recently ran into a priest at the local coffee house. I was there with my daughter. He took a moment to tell me that it was important for me to bring her to church. “Well, you should bring her because everyone is a sinner and they need spiritual guidance,” he said.

Read full story
780 comments

Opinion: I Receive Far Too Many Threatening Comments From Insurrectionist Apologists

The United States of America has a concept called freedom of speech. This means that, with few exceptions, every citizen can say whatever he or she wants. However, one of the exceptions is that there are laws against engaging in threatening speech.

Read full story
285 comments

Opinion: I Find It Funny When Entitled Insurrection Apologists Become Angry When I Block Them

I think it’s important to show respect for the beliefs of other people. For example, I believe the January 6th insurrection was an act of treason. I think it’s important that everyone respects my interpretation of those events.

Read full story
535 comments

Opinion: I Won’t Have Nazis, Klansmen, or Insurrectionist Apologists in My House

In the years leading up to the 2020 election, I’d reconnected with my conservative cousin. We’d had a falling out based on some family drama, and it was nice to put that behind us.

Read full story
554 comments

Opinion: Treason Is Wrong And Americans Should Be Able to Agree on That

Let’s put all the political rhetoric aside for a moment. Forget about parties. Forget about your ideological beliefs. Let’s try to break our thinking down to its essence and find some common ground.

Read full story
317 comments

Opinion: I Don't Agree That Insurrection Apologists Are "Patriots"

It shouldn’t be controversial to say that when a politician tries to overthrow the government, he or she is no longer entitled to the support of the people. Today, America is so divided that even treason is considered an issue of political debate.

Read full story
1823 comments

Opinion: I Had to Block the Local Pastor for an Offensive Comment on Facebook

I’ve known the local pastor for more than twenty years. We went to college together and occasionally saw each other out on the local cross-country ski trail. I admit I was a little surprised when I learned he selected religion as a career. Some of his comments in private moments were highly inappropriate for a pastor. Also, I once lent him a pair of boots which I never got back.

Read full story
179 comments

Opinion: Your Taxpayer Dollars Go to the Super Rich

One of the problems with the United States of America is that so many people do not live by their stated principles. If you don’t think loan forgiveness is a good thing, that’s fine. But you have to be critical of all people who have had their loans forgiven, not just members of the working class.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Why Are Americans Angry About Student Loan Forgiveness But Not Bank Bailouts?

I don’t understand why Americans become so furious when the government does anything to help members of the working class. Without any real understanding of the student loan forgiveness proposal, many people are frothing at the mouth.

Read full story
27 comments

Opinion: Student Loan Forgiveness Should Be Just the Start

I’ve been reading some grumblings over Biden’s proposal to forgive certain student loans. However, I believe this action will have a major, positive impact. The White House is preparing to announce a student loan relief plan as early as Wednesday that would forgive up to $10,000 for some borrowers and further extend the current freeze on loan repayment, according to several people familiar with the plan—Biden closes in on student loan forgiveness plan and extension of repayment pause.

Read full story
24 comments

Opinion: The Government Wastes Too Much Money on the Military

Politicians keep talking about cutting Social Security. They often falsely claim that it’s an “entitlement.”. “Social Security and Medicare, if you qualify for the entitlement, you just get it no matter what the cost,” Johnson said in an interview that aired Tuesday on “The Regular Joe Show” podcast—Ron Johnson suggests Medicare, Social Security be approved on annual basis.

Read full story
90 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy