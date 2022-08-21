Opinion: Entitlements Like the Inflated Military Budget Are Bankrupting the Country

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7qN3_0hPctgnq00
Image by Walter Rhein

Politicians keep talking about cutting Social Security. They often falsely claim that it’s an “entitlement.”

“Social Security and Medicare, if you qualify for the entitlement, you just get it no matter what the cost,” Johnson said in an interview that aired Tuesday on “The Regular Joe Show” podcast—Ron Johnson suggests Medicare, Social Security be approved on annual basis

It’s odd how Republicans can revere Ronald Reagan and forget his words on the subject of Social Security.

Social Security has nothing to do with the deficit. Social Security is totally funded by the payroll tax levied on employer and employee. If you reduce the outgo of Social Security, that money would not go into the general fund to reduce the deficit. It would go into the Social Security Trust Fund. So Social Security has nothing to do with balancing a budget or erasing or growing the deficit—Ronald Reagan: 'Social Security has nothing to do with the deficit'

When people like Ron Johnson talk about changing Social Security, they never seem to mention the payroll tax that we pay. Instead, they always talk about cutting the benefits we receive from our money.

Why aren’t more people angry about this?

If you want to cut “entitlements” why don’t you start with the inflated military budget?

The United States spends a great deal of money on defense compared to other countries. US military spending amounted to $801 billion in 2021, a drop of 1.4 per cent from 2020. The US military burden decreased slightly from 3.7 per cent of GDP in 2020 to 3.5 per cent in 2021. This comprised 38% of the year’s total military spending worldwide—US Military Budget 2022: How Much Does the U.S. Spend on Defense?

Everybody knows that the government cannot run anything efficiently.

There are few who will disagree with the fact that, in recent years, the governmental bureaucracy has grown dramatically while its effi­ciency has deteriorated in an equal­ly dramatic manner—The Inherent Inefficiency of Government Bureaucracy

If we understand that government is inherently inefficient, we should be dedicated to cutting costs in the military budget. Who pays for every single military expense? The hardworking taxpayers pay for it.

The problem we have in the United States is that a lot of states rely on military funding. That’s socialism! That’s an entitlement! We need to stop handing out taxpayer money like it’s free and make these states contribute to the GDP like everyone else.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar recently visited a number of Texas military installations to announce the results of a new study that quantifies the economic benefits Texas derives from the presence of these facilities in our state—Military Installations Worth Billions for Texas

It’s a problem to have an endless source of government military money because it disrupts the natural functioning of the free market. How are private businesses supposed to offer competitive salaries to the best people? The military budget artificially drives up prices because it represents an influx of money that’s not tethered to market performance.

The United States needs to radically reduce its dependency on military funding. Companies love to win cushy government contracts, and the taxpayers end up footing the bill. Handing out all this free money has a devastating effect on our economy.

If you want to talk about entitlements, you need to forget about Social Security and focus on the military. Let’s do our best to limit government inefficiency by reducing the nation’s dependence on free military money. It’s not free, you’re paying for it.

Think about that the next time you drive past a military base. Instead of thanking soldiers for their service, maybe they should be thanking us for all the taxpayer dollars they gobble up.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Military# Social security# National Debt# Entitlements# Capitalism

Comments / 63

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
9153 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: Why Are Americans Angry About Student Loan Forgiveness But Not Bank Bailouts?

I don’t understand why Americans become so furious when the government does anything to help members of the working class. Without any real understanding of the student loan forgiveness proposal, many people are frothing at the mouth.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Student Loan Forgiveness Makes Our Country Great

I’ve been reading some grumblings over Biden’s proposal to forgive certain student loans. However, I believe this action will have a major, positive impact. The White House is preparing to announce a student loan relief plan as early as Wednesday that would forgive up to $10,000 for some borrowers and further extend the current freeze on loan repayment, according to several people familiar with the plan—Biden closes in on student loan forgiveness plan and extension of repayment pause.

Read full story
19 comments

Opinion: I Don’t Have Confidence In People Who Use the Word ‘Woke’

I’ve been hearing the word “woke” a lot these days. They use the word “woke” as a bad thing. The problem is, that nobody seems to know what it means. When I say things like that, the response is usually a snort and a laugh.

Read full story
236 comments
Maricopa County, AZ

Opinion: Politicians Are Inciting Violence with Election Lies

I’m tired of the media saying that politicians are making “baseless claims” of election fraud. There’s no need to sanitize it. Those politicians are lying. The press needs to say that they are lying.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: I don’t Trust People Who Call Themselves “Patriots”

I’m starting to mistrust the word “patriot.”. Calling yourself a “patriot” does not make you a patriot. I think it’s odd that many of the people who claim to be “patriots,” also fly the Confederate flag. The Confederate flag represents an attempt to overthrow our government. To me, that’s the opposite of patriotic.

Read full story
608 comments

Opinion: Why Can’t Americans Understand That Universal Health Care Would Save Them Money?

Many Americans claim that free market capitalism is the best form of economy. The basic concept is that competition keeps prices fair. However, when was the last time you discussed pricing in the medical industry? When was the last time you told a doctor, “Your prices are too high, I’m going to your competitor?”

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBI

I don’t understand how conservatives think they can claim they are the party of “law and order.” Over the last few years, it seems as if they have made obstructing justice their political ideology.

Read full story
109 comments

Opinion: It's Not Intolerant to Object to Conservative Hate Speech

The problem with American Conservatives is that they stomp all over everyone’s rights. The most recent example is the restriction on potentially life-saving reproductive health care.

Read full story
248 comments

Opinion: It's Unpatriotic for Republicans to Claim Election Fraud Without Evidence

The Republican tactic of claiming they won even though the vote count says otherwise got old on the very first day. Americans used to value concepts like honor. We used to value good sportsmanship. Now we seem to value whining. What happened?

Read full story
646 comments

Opinion: The Only Way to Deal With Republicans Is to Block Them From Your Life

Some of my former friends and family voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Their votes were cast anonymously and I didn’t ask. If they’d shown the common courtesy of keeping politics out of a polite discussion we might still be friends today.

Read full story
671 comments

Opinion: The Confederate Flag Reminds Me Of Lincoln's Assassin

Unfortunately, there is an ongoing effort in the United States to erase history. One historical fact that’s often brushed over is the reaction from the former Confederate states to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

Read full story
358 comments

Opinion: Racists Don’t Care if Immigrants Are Here Legally or Not

Throughout the 2016 and 2020 election cycles, there was a lot of talk about immigration. This topic continues to be a firebrand issue. Conservatives often make “defending the border” part of their platform and that can lead to acts of unprovoked violence against immigrants.

Read full story
287 comments

Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Traitor Flag, and People Who Fly it Disrespect America

The January 6th Committee has shown troubling images of individuals breaking into the Capitol building while bearing Confederate flags. It’s odd that a flag that was carried into battle against our nation is not universally condemned.

Read full story
1882 comments

Opinion: I’d Like to See More Love and Tolerance from the American Christian Community

Many people express the opinion that the troubles in our society come from a lack of traditional values. I think the opposite is true. I believe that much of the division and hatred in our culture stems from intolerant beliefs that are spread by individuals of religious faith.

Read full story
140 comments

Opinion: The Only Way to Protect Our Children Is to Ban Religion From Schools

It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.

Read full story
702 comments

Opinion: I Want My Kids Protected from Predatory Religions at Schools

There has been a huge debate raging in the United States as to what kind of materials should be considered “inappropriate” for schools. Some states have even passed broadly worded laws to prevent the discussion of certain topics. Recently, the Supreme Court decided in support of a football coach who conducted “voluntary” prayer.

Read full story
536 comments

Opinion: I’m Afraid Prayer in School Will Be Used to Groom My Kids for Abuse

There is a lot of talk in the media about parental fears over children getting groomed for abuse. Oddly, one of the largest institutions responsible for repeatedly covering up child abuse is largely absent from those discussions.

Read full story
530 comments

Opinion: The Supreme Court's Decision Opens the Door to Prayers in School from Other Religions

The United States has effectively relied on the separation of church and state for a reason. Until recently, substantial restrictions were in place designed to protect children from being indoctrinated by religions other than their faith.

Read full story
1521 comments

Opinion: Christians Want to Stop Children From Praying to the God of Their Choice

It always bothers me when people tell the lie that children aren’t allowed to pray at school. When you think about it, it’s a completely absurd thing to say. There’s absolutely no way to stop a child from praying. We don’t have machines that can read minds. There’s no way to know what a student is thinking about.

Read full story
594 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy