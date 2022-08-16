Opinion: I don’t Trust People Who Call Themselves “Patriots”

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZrjKz_0hISE7mw00
Image by Walter Rhein

I’m starting to mistrust the word “patriot.”

Calling yourself a “patriot” does not make you a patriot.

I think it’s odd that many of the people who claim to be “patriots,” also fly the Confederate flag. The Confederate flag represents an attempt to overthrow our government. To me, that’s the opposite of patriotic.

The man who was captured parading through the US Capitol with a large Confederate flag during the January 6, 2021 riot, was -- along with his son -- found guilty by a federal judge on Wednesday of obstructing an official proceeding, a felony—Man who carried Confederate flag in US Capitol and son found guilty of felonies

In fact, the second a man refers to himself as a “patriot,” I begin to suspect that he is a traitor to our country.

It’s the same way that a burglar would describe himself as something other than a burglar.

People who wish to cause you harm don’t generally go around advertising that fact. When somebody is going to cheat you, they tell you they’re going to give you a fair deal.

It seems to me that true patriots shouldn’t have to call themselves patriots. If they are truly patriotic, that should be obvious from their actions. If other people want to call that person a patriot, then it means something. If you call yourself a patriot, it’s the same as saying you’re a “successful businessman” even though you refuse to show any tax returns.

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge Wednesday to block a Justice Department order that the IRS turn over years of his income tax returns to Congress—Trump lawyers ask judge to block release of tax returns to Congress after Biden DOJ orders IRS to do so

I think it’s weird for people to define themselves based on how much they love their country. The United States is a representative republic. I understand that to mean that sometimes the politicians I support will be elected, and sometimes they will lose.

When my candidate loses, I’m not happy about it, but I accept the result.

Too often, you see people who attempt to justify acts of violence by claiming they are “patriots.” There is no place for this kind of behavior in a civilized society. We have to accept the results of elections, not work to silence other voices because we don’t like it when we lose.

Some people say the people who attacked the Capitol on January 6th are “patriots.” I call them “traitors.”

Now, allies of former President Donald Trump are calling those charged in the Capitol riot “political prisoners," a stunning effort to revise the narrative of that deadly day—US Capitol Hill Rioters Being Dubbed As 'Patriots' By Trump Supporters

In my opinion, the word “patriot” has been sullied by violent people who don’t respect the Constitution.

I feel it’s the duty of every citizen to try and make our country a stronger nation. When our politicians pass laws that hurt our country, we need to speak out. However, we still have to abide by those laws.

We have the right to work to elect the politicians that pass the laws we want, but we never have the right to engage in acts of violence. We never have the right to suppress the voices of others unless their words contain direct calls to violence.

Many Supreme Court cases upholding restrictions on speech believed to be subversive have relied on the idea that such speech is forbidden because it incites, or is likely to lead to, violence or illegal actions—Incitement to Imminent Lawless Action

It troubles me that many people who call themselves “patriots” seem to act as if the law doesn’t apply to them.

In the United States, nobody is above the law. That should especially apply to so-called “patriots.”

In my opinion, the word “patriot” has become a code word for inciting acts of violence. Any time any individual refers to themselves as a “patriot,” I become immediately distrustful.

The United States has become too divided. It’s time that we were reminded that we are all Americans. We might have differences of opinion, but we all want to see our country succeed.

When politicians commit to what I believe is a disastrous course of action, I’ll speak out. For example, I spoke out about Trump's tax cuts for the wealthy because I thought it would lead to inflation. Speaking out is my constitutional right. However, I will never resort to violence or break the law.

Calling yourself a “patriot” does not mean you are above the law. Calling yourself a “patriot” doesn’t mean that your opinion is better than mine.

I suggest that we leave our patriotism out of the discussion. Instead, let’s set aside the propaganda and evaluate the results of legislation.

Republicans trying to blame President Joe Biden for this inflation point to the American Rescue Plan from this spring and the infrastructure plan that recently passed (and hasn’t yet put one penny into the economy). What they refuse to admit is that much of this inflation is the result of their tax cuts for wealthy Americans that has put $250 billion per year of stimulus money into our economy each year since 2018—Tax cuts have boosted inflation

Try to resist allowing your political loyalties to prevent you from seeing the truth. Every American is a patriot. There’s no need to signal yourself out over your fellow citizens.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# January 6th# Potus# Conservatives# Patriots# Capitol

Comments / 608

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
9143 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: Entitlements Like the Inflated Military Budget Are Bankrupting the Country

Politicians keep talking about cutting Social Security. They often falsely claim that it’s an “entitlement.”. “Social Security and Medicare, if you qualify for the entitlement, you just get it no matter what the cost,” Johnson said in an interview that aired Tuesday on “The Regular Joe Show” podcast—Ron Johnson suggests Medicare, Social Security be approved on annual basis.

Read full story
44 comments

Opinion: I Don’t Have Confidence In People Who Use the Word ‘Woke’

I’ve been hearing the word “woke” a lot these days. They use the word “woke” as a bad thing. The problem is, that nobody seems to know what it means. When I say things like that, the response is usually a snort and a laugh.

Read full story
198 comments
Maricopa County, AZ

Opinion: Politicians Are Inciting Violence with Election Lies

I’m tired of the media saying that politicians are making “baseless claims” of election fraud. There’s no need to sanitize it. Those politicians are lying. The press needs to say that they are lying.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Why Can’t Americans Understand That Universal Health Care Would Save Them Money?

Many Americans claim that free market capitalism is the best form of economy. The basic concept is that competition keeps prices fair. However, when was the last time you discussed pricing in the medical industry? When was the last time you told a doctor, “Your prices are too high, I’m going to your competitor?”

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBI

I don’t understand how conservatives think they can claim they are the party of “law and order.” Over the last few years, it seems as if they have made obstructing justice their political ideology.

Read full story
107 comments

Opinion: It's Not Intolerant to Object to Conservative Hate Speech

The problem with American Conservatives is that they stomp all over everyone’s rights. The most recent example is the restriction on potentially life-saving reproductive health care.

Read full story
249 comments

Opinion: It's Unpatriotic for Republicans to Claim Election Fraud Without Evidence

The Republican tactic of claiming they won even though the vote count says otherwise got old on the very first day. Americans used to value concepts like honor. We used to value good sportsmanship. Now we seem to value whining. What happened?

Read full story
646 comments

Opinion: The Only Way to Deal With Republicans Is to Block Them From Your Life

Some of my former friends and family voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Their votes were cast anonymously and I didn’t ask. If they’d shown the common courtesy of keeping politics out of a polite discussion we might still be friends today.

Read full story
673 comments

Opinion: The Confederate Flag Reminds Me Of Lincoln's Assassin

Unfortunately, there is an ongoing effort in the United States to erase history. One historical fact that’s often brushed over is the reaction from the former Confederate states to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

Read full story
358 comments

Opinion: Racists Don’t Care if Immigrants Are Here Legally or Not

Throughout the 2016 and 2020 election cycles, there was a lot of talk about immigration. This topic continues to be a firebrand issue. Conservatives often make “defending the border” part of their platform and that can lead to acts of unprovoked violence against immigrants.

Read full story
287 comments

Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Traitor Flag, and People Who Fly it Disrespect America

The January 6th Committee has shown troubling images of individuals breaking into the Capitol building while bearing Confederate flags. It’s odd that a flag that was carried into battle against our nation is not universally condemned.

Read full story
1882 comments

Opinion: I’d Like to See More Love and Tolerance from the American Christian Community

Many people express the opinion that the troubles in our society come from a lack of traditional values. I think the opposite is true. I believe that much of the division and hatred in our culture stems from intolerant beliefs that are spread by individuals of religious faith.

Read full story
136 comments

Opinion: The Only Way to Protect Our Children Is to Ban Religion From Schools

It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.

Read full story
702 comments

Opinion: I Want My Kids Protected from Predatory Religions at Schools

There has been a huge debate raging in the United States as to what kind of materials should be considered “inappropriate” for schools. Some states have even passed broadly worded laws to prevent the discussion of certain topics. Recently, the Supreme Court decided in support of a football coach who conducted “voluntary” prayer.

Read full story
536 comments

Opinion: I’m Afraid Prayer in School Will Be Used to Groom My Kids for Abuse

There is a lot of talk in the media about parental fears over children getting groomed for abuse. Oddly, one of the largest institutions responsible for repeatedly covering up child abuse is largely absent from those discussions.

Read full story
530 comments

Opinion: The Supreme Court's Decision Opens the Door to Prayers in School from Other Religions

The United States has effectively relied on the separation of church and state for a reason. Until recently, substantial restrictions were in place designed to protect children from being indoctrinated by religions other than their faith.

Read full story
1521 comments

Opinion: Christians Want to Stop Children From Praying to the God of Their Choice

It always bothers me when people tell the lie that children aren’t allowed to pray at school. When you think about it, it’s a completely absurd thing to say. There’s absolutely no way to stop a child from praying. We don’t have machines that can read minds. There’s no way to know what a student is thinking about.

Read full story
594 comments

Opinion: My Children Have a Constitutional Right to Be Free From Religious Indoctrination at School

I’m an atheist, but I’ve read the Bible multiple times. I would dare say that I have read the Bible more times than most people who claim to be Christians. My degree is in English literature and many texts written in the English language reference the Bible. Therefore, to make sense of classic literature, you have to read the Bible.

Read full story
1372 comments

Opinion: The Supreme Court Is Stripping Americans of Unenumerated Constitutional Rights

As American citizens, we are taught to be grateful for our constitutional freedoms. However, many Americans don’t seem to be aware that we have rights beyond what is explicitly stated in the Constitution.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy