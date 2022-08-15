Opinion: Why Can’t Americans Understand That Universal Health Care Would Save Them Money?

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDHUe_0hGn3lSW00
Image by Walter Rhein

Many Americans claim that free market capitalism is the best form of economy. The basic concept is that competition keeps prices fair.

However, when was the last time you discussed pricing in the medical industry? When was the last time you told a doctor, “Your prices are too high, I’m going to your competitor?”

In the United States, you often don’t know what a procedure is going to cost until you receive the bill. How is that a fair system?

Other countries warn about the high cost of health care in the United States when they give out travel advice.

The United States has the most expensive healthcare system of any country. A medical consultation with a general practitioner costs, on average, $190 or around €170. A stay in hospital can result in bills amounting to tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. For example, an appendectomy performed in the United States will cost an average of $33,000, or around €29,000, compared with only €600 in France—Medical expenses abroad: which countries are the most expensive in the world?

It’s possible that some tourists are afraid to come to the United States because of potential healthcare costs. How much does that cost our nation in yearly tourism revenue?

Most people get their health insurance through their work. However, what happens when you become so sick that you are unable to go to work? What if you contract a debilitating illness that requires years of treatment?

If you can’t work, you lose your job. If you lose your job, you lose your health insurance. How is that a fair or acceptable system?

One provision of the Inflation Reduction Act is that it allows Medicare to negotiate some drug prices.

Advocates for patients who take insulin to manage their diabetes or other drugs for chronic conditions reacted positively at the passage of the budget bill that passed in the Senate on Sunday, which allows Medicare to negotiate the prices of some prescription drugs and caps the cost of insulin for beneficiaries at $35 a month—Budget Bill Allowing Medicare to Negotiate Drug Prices Heads to House

Think about that for a moment. Prior to this bill, pharmaceutical companies could set whatever price they wanted and taxpayers had to foot the bill.

Again, how is that an example of free market capitalism? Shouldn’t consumers always be able to influence product costs? Why don't more people object to the fact that the government gave so much power to drug companies? How did we get to a point in society where pharmaceutical companies robbed us of the right to negotiate drug costs?

Who did that serve? It didn’t help the general public. Politicians often talk about how Medicare is a program that’s too expensive. Many of these politicians voted against giving Medicare the power to negotiate drug costs. How does that make sense?

If you want to reduce the price of a program, then give them the power to cut expenses. It’s pretty simple.

Most Americans don’t seem to recognize that health care expenses are another form of yearly taxes. You already have money taken out of your paycheck to cover your health insurance. In addition, you have to pay out-of-pocket expenses.

The American health care system is among the most expensive in the world because it’s inefficient. There are a lot of built-in costs that we could eliminate by streamlining the process.

A recent study by Yale epidemiologists found that Medicare for All would save around 68,000 lives a year while reducing U.S. health care spending by around 13%, or $450 billion a year—FACT CHECK: Medicare for All Would Save the U.S. Trillions; Public Option Would Leave Millions Uninsured, Not Garner Savings

In addition to the money the government saves, every citizen would also be able to cut their private insurance and their out-of-pocket expenses. That would save everyone a lot of money.

Our current, privatized health insurance system is too expensive and it doesn’t provide good enough coverage. The Inflation Reduction Act is a step in the right direction, but our country has to do more. Our government needs to provide more protection against the predatory health care industry.

Health, Inflation, Insulin, Medical industry, Medicare

Comments

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
9054 followers

