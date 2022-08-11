Opinion: Conservatives Aren't "Law and Order" if They Don't Support the FBI

Image by Walter Rhein

I don’t understand how conservatives think they can claim they are the party of “law and order.” Over the last few years, it seems as if they have made obstructing justice their political ideology.

First, they didn’t want to investigate whether or not there was foreign interference in the 2016 election. How can you consider yourself a patriotic American if you are unconcerned about foreign powers meddling in our democracy?

More recently, conservatives have had disparaging things to say about the bipartisan January 6th committee.

Critics argue that the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, is illegitimate, amounting to a political hit job by Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans rather than a sober-minded quest to prevent disorder—The legitimacy of the Jan. 6 committee, explained

However, the facts do not support these criticisms. The committee is bipartisan and legitimate, and it is doing diligent work to uncover criminal acts.

The most recent evidence is the FBI raid of Trump’s property.

The FBI executed a search warrant Monday at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought there, three people familiar with the situation told CNN—FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago in document investigation

If you respect the law in the United States, you can’t turn around and berate the FBI. The FBI is a diligent institution made up of highly trained law enforcement agents. These agents put their lives on the line every day to protect our democracy.

It’s disrespectful to turn around and criticize the FBI simply because they are investigating an individual who shares your political views.

The media efforts to establish a narrative to justify the obstruction of investigations have become exhausting. Issues of national security are at stake. Why isn’t the American public united in investigating serious crimes?

If the accused individuals are innocent, then that’s what the evidence will show. What is the general public afraid of?

It’s inaccurate to suggest that these investigations are political. Trump himself appointed the FBI director who approved of the raid.

Donald Trump has been mocked online after he said he was subject to a search on his Mar-A-Lago address. The raid would have been approved by the very same FBI director he appointed—Trump mocked for picking the FBI director who raided him: ‘My schadenfreude can’t take much more of this’

All American citizens must respect our government, our elections, and our law enforcement agencies. It’s not appropriate to only respect these institutions when they do the things you want or expect them to do.

One of the fundamental theories of the United States is the rule of law.

It is very difficult for a nation to maintain the rule of law if its citizens do not respect the law. Assume that people in your community decided that they didn’t want to be bothered by traffic laws and began to ignore stop signs and traffic signals. The ability of police officers to enforce the laws would be overwhelmed and the streets of your community would quickly become a chaotic and dangerous place—What is the rule of law

As you can see, it’s vital to protect the rule of law to have a civilized society. This is why it’s important to investigate everyone, including powerful people, who are suspected of committing crimes. Powerful people are not exempt from the laws. Their magnified visibility makes it even more important that they’re held accountable.

Our presidents need to be role models. If there is a question of propriety, they should voluntarily submit to law enforcement. It’s unacceptable that presidents or former presidents should use their power to incite mistrust or disrespect for law enforcement agencies.

Historically, rich people with powerful political connections can expect to receive fair treatment from the American criminal justice system. All Americans must understand that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are institutions that deserve our respect.

If you denounce the FBI, you are doing your country a disservice. It’s important to respect “law and order” even when an individual you admire is under investigation for a potential crime.