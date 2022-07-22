Opinion: It's Not Intolerant to Object to Conservative Hate Speech

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHNlz_0gmQPopS00
Image by Walter Rhein

The problem with American Conservatives is that they stomp all over everyone’s rights. The most recent example is the restriction on potentially life-saving reproductive health care.

In a historic and far-reaching decision, the U.S. Supreme Court officially reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday, declaring that the constitutional right to abortion, upheld for nearly a half century, no longer exists—Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, ending right to abortion upheld for decades

Already this is causing problems and trauma for countless Americans.

Surgical procedures and medication for miscarriages are identical to those for abortion, and some patients report delayed or denied miscarriage care because doctors and pharmacists fear running afoul of abortion bans—They Had Miscarriages, and New Abortion Laws Obstructed Treatment

This isn’t an example of an ideological disagreement. The health of our wives and daughters is being put at risk. Anyone who has any respect for human decency has to oppose fundamental conservative beliefs.

I receive a lot of death threats from conservatives because of my writing. My family is an immigrant family, and my wife and children have often been harassed by conservatives out in public.

I do not have any tolerance for that kind of behavior.

The fact of the matter is that modern conservatives are blatantly anti-immigrant—Let’s be honest, today’s conservatives are blatantly anti-immigrant

It doesn’t matter that my wife came here legally or that my children were born here. On multiple occasions, they have been harassed by conservatives. To me, that shows that conservatives do not care about the law.

As a progressive, there are many laws that I do not agree with. However, I live in accordance with these laws. In my experience, that is not the case with conservatives.

One example of conservatives breaking the law can be seen in the January 6th insurrection.

For those who have already chosen to forget, the January 6, 2021, insurrection was the worst domestic attack on the U.S. government since the Civil War, involving a mob of thousands who were hellbent on stopping the congressional certification of the election of Joe Biden as president in order to keep Donald Trump in power. Incited to march on the U.S. Capitol by Trump, the mob overwhelmed the police guarding the Capitol and succeeded in delaying the certification and nearly stopping it. In the process, the mob threatened the lives of members of Congress, who were forced to flee the House and Senate chambers—Jan. 6 Hearings Seek to Remind a Forgetful Nation About the Day Donald Trump Almost Engineered a Coup

The January 6th insurrection was a blatant example of conservative lawlessness. To this day, many conservatives defend the actions of that day.

Many conservatives try to claim that the left is “intolerant,” but they don’t have any evidence to support that belief. A tolerant person has no obligation to show tolerance to a philosophy of lawlessness or bigotry.

In my experience, conservatives often try to deflect from their own behavior by blaming things on others. That is not necessary. All Americans should be able to agree that it’s inappropriate for anyone to send death threats or indulge in the destruction of property.

It’s not an example of “intolerance” to denounce that behavior, it’s an appeal to lawfulness and common sense.

Progressives want to work for a society that’s free from government control. We believe that we should respect the results of an election. We believe that people should be allowed to marry whomever they choose without government interference.

Conservatives have many intolerant beliefs.

Texas Republicans recently inserted homophobic and transphobic language into the state party's platform. This happened at their annual convention last week in the middle of Pride Month. Party leaders also excluded members of the nation's oldest conservative LGBTQ group from parts of the convention. NPR's Ashley Lopez was there and joins us now. Good morning, Ashley—Texas GOP platform embraces far-right and anti-gay rhetoric

There can be no place in a decent, law-abiding society for this kind of hateful rhetoric. It can be argued that hate rhetoric incites people to violence. That’s why we can’t tolerate that kind of speech. Conservatives have a terrible track record in resorting to acts of violence.

Last year, 39 of the 50 killings committed by political extremists, according to the Anti-Defamation League, were carried out by white supremacists. Another eight were committed by killers with anti-government views. Over the past 10 years, right-wing extremists were responsible for more than 70 percent of extremist-related killings. “Right-wing extremist violence is our biggest threat,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the A.D.L., has written. “The numbers don’t lie.”—Conservatism Has a Violence Problem

There can be no tolerance for a philosophy that represents a threat to the well-being of your children.

It’s time for American conservatives to take a long, hard look in the mirror. Political violence has no place in the United States of America. Conservatives need to abandon their radical beliefs and show more tolerance for others.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# christianity# POTUS# January 6th# Tolerance# Crime

Comments / 210

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
8711 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: It's Unpatriotic for Republicans to Claim Election Fraud Without Evidence

The Republican tactic of claiming they won even though the vote count says otherwise got old on the very first day. Americans used to value concepts like honor. We used to value good sportsmanship. Now we seem to value whining. What happened?

Read full story
65 comments

Opinion: The Confederate Flag Represents the Assassination of Lincoln

Unfortunately, there is an ongoing effort in the United States to erase history. One historical fact that’s often brushed over is the reaction from the former Confederate states to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

Read full story
322 comments

Opinion: The Only Way to Deal With Republicans Is to Block Them From Your Life

Some of my former friends and family voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Their votes were cast anonymously and I didn’t ask. If they’d shown the common courtesy of keeping politics out of a polite discussion we might still be friends today.

Read full story
675 comments

Opinion: Racists Don’t Care if Immigrants Are Here Legally or Not

Throughout the 2016 and 2020 election cycles, there was a lot of talk about immigration. This topic continues to be a firebrand issue. Conservatives often make “defending the border” part of their platform and that can lead to acts of unprovoked violence against immigrants.

Read full story
287 comments

Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Traitor Flag, and People Who Fly it Disrespect America

The January 6th Committee has shown troubling images of individuals breaking into the Capitol building while bearing Confederate flags. It’s odd that a flag that was carried into battle against our nation is not universally condemned.

Read full story
1720 comments

Opinion: I’d Like to See More Love and Tolerance from the American Christian Community

Many people express the opinion that the troubles in our society come from a lack of traditional values. I think the opposite is true. I believe that much of the division and hatred in our culture stems from intolerant beliefs that are spread by individuals of religious faith.

Read full story
128 comments

Opinion: What if a Teacher Puts Satanism in a "Voluntary" Prayer?

It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: Parents Should Be More Afraid of Faith-Based Material in School Than CRT or LGBTQ Content

There has been a huge debate raging in the United States as to what kind of materials should be considered “inappropriate” for schools. Some states have even passed broadly worded laws to prevent the discussion of certain topics. Recently, the Supreme Court decided in support of a football coach who conducted “voluntary” prayer.

Read full story
417 comments

Opinion: The Supreme Court's Decision Opens the Door to Prayers in School from Other Religions

The United States has effectively relied on the separation of church and state for a reason. Until recently, substantial restrictions were in place designed to protect children from being indoctrinated by religions other than their faith.

Read full story
1528 comments

Opinion: I’m Afraid Prayer in School Will Be Used to Groom My Kids for Abuse

There is a lot of talk in the media about parental fears over children getting groomed for abuse. Oddly, one of the largest institutions responsible for repeatedly covering up child abuse is largely absent from those discussions.

Read full story
529 comments

Opinion: The Supreme Court Is Stripping Americans of Unenumerated Constitutional Rights

As American citizens, we are taught to be grateful for our constitutional freedoms. However, many Americans don’t seem to be aware that we have rights beyond what is explicitly stated in the Constitution.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Christians Want to Stop Children From Praying to the God of Their Choice

It always bothers me when people tell the lie that children aren’t allowed to pray at school. When you think about it, it’s a completely absurd thing to say. There’s absolutely no way to stop a child from praying. We don’t have machines that can read minds. There’s no way to know what a student is thinking about.

Read full story
590 comments

Opinion: My Children Have a Constitutional Right to Be Free From Religious Indoctrination at School

I’m an atheist, but I’ve read the Bible multiple times. I would dare say that I have read the Bible more times than most people who claim to be Christians. My degree is in English literature and many texts written in the English language reference the Bible. Therefore, to make sense of classic literature, you have to read the Bible.

Read full story
1371 comments

Opinion: Schools Must Teach Abortion Is a Necessary Element of Reproductive Healthcare

Remember when part of being a gentleman meant that it was your duty to defend a woman’s honor? What happened to those days?. Now, a large percentage of our population runs around calling women “murderers” without any cause.

Read full story
64 comments

Opinion: I Consider It Cruel and Disrespectful to Say, “Abortion Is Murder”

I have a friend who suffered the extreme trauma of a complicated pregnancy. Her doctor concluded the pregnancy represented an extreme risk to her life. This friend already had two children. Along with her family, she made the heartbreaking decision of having to abort the pregnancy. This was a medical decision she had to take to save her life.

Read full story
446 comments

Opinion: Our Daughters Have a Right to Reproductive Health Care

I’m tired of having the government involved in my health care decisions. The government is not a doctor. The government is not qualified to give an opinion on treatment. There are already enough problems with health care in the United States without adding more. Decisions about the treatment I receive are already between myself, my doctor, and my insurance.

Read full story
58 comments

Opinion: I Consider it Unpatriotic to Insist There Was Voter Fraud Without Evidence

If there is one thing that has become clear since January 6th of 2021 it’s that people should not take radical action based on unsubstantiated claims. Unfortunately, many adults in American society respond emotionally when they’re given bad news.

Read full story
200 comments

Opinion: The Bipartisan January 6th Committee Is Composed of True Heroes and Patriots

All Americans are supposed to be loyal to the Constitution. The Constitution is the set of rules which protects our freedoms. Unfortunately, loyalty to an individual or a political ideology sometimes supersedes loyalty to our nation. When that happens, it puts all of our freedoms at risk.

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: The Insurrectionists Marched on the Capitol Without a Shred of Evidence

As the bipartisan January 6th committee reveals more and more information, we obtain a better perspective of the mindset of the insurrectionists. Perhaps the most stunning revelation is that so many people were willing to engage in the destruction of property and violence without any evidence of wrongdoing.

Read full story
361 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy