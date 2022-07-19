Opinion: Are Republicans Going to Falsely Claim Fraud Every Time They Lose an Election?

Image by Walter Rhein

The Republican tactic of claiming they won even though the vote count says otherwise got old on the very first day.

Americans used to value concepts like honor. We used to value good sportsmanship. Now we seem to value whining. What happened?

Our elections need to be secure. If there is a problem you need to speak out. However, if you can’t provide any evidence to support your accusations, then you’re the one committing election fraud with a false accusation.

It has been almost two years since Trump suffered his humiliating defeat. To date, he hasn’t come to grips with his loss. He continues to make false claims that there was fraud without providing any evidence.

A group of GOP lawyers, former senators, and judges, after a review of dozens of legal filings, determined that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election—A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

The problem is that many politicians who Trump has endorsed seem willing to believe that there was voter fraud without evidence. This is scary. We shouldn’t allow people to gain seats of power if they’re making their decisions based on fantasy.

A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor hasn't ruled out attempting to overturn the 2020 election results, in which President Joe Biden won the battleground state—Wisconsin GOP governor candidate doesn't rule out overturning 2020 election

Why can’t more Republicans say that this conversation is a non-starter unless actionable evidence is produced?

If Republicans think there was fraud in the 2020 election, then all Republicans who won races in that election should resign. If Republicans left, it would demonstrate that they are sincere in their belief that there was election fraud.

However, no Republicans are talking about resigning themselves. They only claim fraud in the elections that had outcomes they don’t agree with.

The way things are playing out is very convenient. If you win, you celebrate. If you lose, you make claims without any proof.

Meanwhile, the rest of the citizens in the United States have to behave like responsible adults. If we lose a contest, we have to show honor and sportsmanship. We have to accept the results and do the work necessary to win in the future.

The Republicans don’t seem to think that they should have to do any work to improve. They don’t want to think about the future. They are all stuck in 2020. My question is, what happens when they lose elections in 2022 and 2024?

Are these fraudulent claims about voter fraud going to be the new normal? Will we never see another Republican politician who has lost an election concede with honor and dignity?

A Florida Republican took a page out of former Donald Trump's playbook this week, refusing to concede a congressional special election he lost by more than 59 points in one of the state's most Democratic districts—Florida Republican who lost special election by 59 points refuses to concede, files suit

This kind of thing is happening all across the country. Recounts are expensive. It’s damaging to the country when politicians refuse to accept the results of an election. The insurrection on January 6th shows why this kind of behavior is dangerous.

A large percentage of the American population seems unwilling to acknowledge that their opinion is not widely respected. Why is our nation tolerating this behavior?

Should our children model the actions of these vanquished Republican politicians? If your child fails a test at school, should he or she scream that it was “grading fraud?”

If your team loses a game, should they all spend the next few years complaining about the referees?

Should you waste everyone’s time with false claims you can’t prove every time something doesn't go your way in life?

It’s time for the Republican party to show a bit more maturity. Hillary Clinton conceded when she lost in 2016. Why can’t Donald Trump behave with the same dignity? His supporters should demand that he conduct himself with the same honor shown by his Democratic opponents.









