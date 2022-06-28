Opinion: Schools Must Teach Abortion Is a Necessary Element of Reproductive Healthcare

Walter Rhein

Image by Walter Rhein

Remember when part of being a gentleman meant that it was your duty to defend a woman’s honor? What happened to those days?

Now, a large percentage of our population runs around calling women “murderers” without any cause.

The American public needs to be reeducated on their opinion regarding abortion. Our schools need to adopt a more responsible approach to this topic so that the general public understands the truth.

Pregnancies are complex and sometimes families and doctors have to make difficult decisions to save the life of the mother.

Women need easy access to all medical procedures that can save their life in the event of complications. Unfortunately, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, fewer women will now have access to the treatments they might need in a medical emergency.

A nationwide ban would result in a 21% increase in pregnancy-related mortality across the country, but it would be even worse for people of color, with a 33% rise in deaths, according to a study by Amanda Jean Stevenson, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Colorado Boulder—Melody Schreiber

It’s inaccurate to say banning abortion saves lives because the reality is that abortion bans get women killed.

All Americans need to understand that this is the reality if states put radical bans on reproductive health care in place. Eventually, there is a question of legal accountability. Who can the family sue if a woman dies because she was denied access to life-saving treatments?

For some reason, the American public refuses to understand that there are non-viable pregnancies that represent a severe risk to the mother’s health. They cling to an idealized and inaccurate concept of pregnancy and refuse to budge when presented with facts.

The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate in the industrialized world, shameful proof of how little we value women’s lives and health: women in the US are more than three times as likely to die during pregnancy or childbirth than Canadian women, and six times as likely to die as Scandinavian women—Jessica Valenti

Until the American public develops a responsible attitude about pregnancy, women’s health, and abortion, the general public is not equipped to make good decisions on any of these topics.

Banning abortion is an entirely radical idea. It’s impossible because abortions occur naturally.

A miscarriage may also be called a "spontaneous abortion."—MedlinePlus

I’ve known women who have gone through the emotional trauma of having a miscarriage. It’s a heartbreaking time and it happens through absolutely no fault of the mother.

People who refer to women who have had spontaneous abortions as “murderers” are inflicting severe psychological pain. Abortion is not “murder,” it’s a common and natural part of the pregnancy process.

When it comes to the discussion of a topic like abortion, there’s nothing productive to be gained by throwing words like “murder” around. It’s just as easy to call “pro-life” activists “murderers” because they deny women access to treatment that might save their lives.

Instead of calling each other vile names, we should adopt a mature and responsible attitude about the subject. We all need to understand that pregnancies are dangerous and sometimes even deadly.

One of the best ways to combat this divisive issue is to ensure that all citizens have access to the facts. Schools need to adopt a more responsible curriculum. No student should be able to graduate from high school without understanding that abortion is a natural part of the health care process.

Again, abortion can happen spontaneously, and abortion can sometimes be necessary to save a mother’s life. Making generalized judgments is an example of ignorant hate speech.

It does our society no good to obscure the issue with hysterical and false accusations. We must return to an era when our society understood the importance of showing respect to women. Falsely accusing women of “murder” is the opposite of respect.

Most societies inherently know that women are at their most vulnerable when they are pregnant. During those times, the rest of our civilization needs to protect and support pregnant women. Smearing them with vile insults is the opposite of that behavior.

We all want the women in our lives to be healthy and happy. The actions of the “pro-life” movement damage women both physically and emotionally. We need to return to a time of better values when everyone in our society knew that women are to be respected.

Our society needs to adopt a more responsible attitude about pregnancy. Women should never be shamed, they should always be revered.

