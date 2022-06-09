Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Made Me Trade One Form of Abuse for Another

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27O9QW_0g5MnmRK00
Image by Walter Rhein

One of the hardest parts of growing up with a narcissistic father was the loneliness. My father liked to keep us isolated and he discouraged us from participating in school sports.

We lived out in the country so it was impossible to visit other neighborhood kids. My father had an intense need to be in control.

He had a rigid worldview. His opinions were the law and we weren’t allowed to disagree with him. The only thing that made this experience survivable was my father’s laziness and indifference.

He wanted control, but monitoring somebody twenty-four hours a day is impossible. There were always times when I was allowed to be alone with my thoughts. I could do whatever I wanted as long as I hid it from him.

But surviving is not living. During those years I had a strong desire to develop a connection with other human beings. It’s hard to make friends when you’re not allowed to go anywhere or do anything.

Eventually, I did make friends, but they were not quality people. I didn’t receive good guidance from my father on how to dress or how to behave. Naturally, I gravitated towards other kids from broken families who were on the fringes of society.

My first serious girlfriend was also a difficult relationship. She was two years older than me, and very attractive much to the disappointment of my father. He tried to demean her appearance, but even he knew that the insults weren’t landing so he stopped.

At that point, I had a strong need to make a connection. However, I was not emotionally mature enough to create a healthy relationship. Besides, I had no experience with healthy relationships other than the ones I’d read about in books.

Naturally, I went all in on the relationship. We stayed together a couple of years, but I realized that she was as abusive as my narcissistic father.

Growing up in my household had groomed me for future abuse. I’d been taught to accept unfair treatment as inevitable.

What I needed was a caring person who taught me that I needed to demand respectful treatment. Fortunately, I did meet people like that eventually.

The world is full of people who recognize vulnerability. I wanted to get away from my father, but the girlfriend I chose slipped right into a similar set of behavior patterns.

I’m fortunate that I managed to avoid self-harm throughout those years. Those were difficult times, but human beings are resilient. Even in my darkest times, there were clues that a better world was possible.

I had a few teachers along the way who made a huge impact. I’m not talking about teachers who became mentors or friends. I’m talking about teachers who made one kind comment that sustained me for years.

My life got a lot better when I became more comfortable dating. My narcissistic father was always awkward around other people, so I did the opposite of what he did.

When I started to have the kind of success he could never experience, he became intimidated. He retreated from me. I don’t know if he thought that was a punishment, but it was the best thing he could have done.

Still, it took me a long time to emerge from the behavior pattern I’d learned from my narcissistic father. Even today, I have to be mindful of falling into past habits.

Once I started making connections with people, it became easier. I became less desperate for a connection and that made my relationships more healthy and natural.

It’s easy to recognize when a child is malnourished. However, when a child has been denied affection, it’s harder to see. That abuse can manifest as rage.

The first step to breaking this cycle is to recognize you have to be a positive example. I figured out that there must be other people who needed affection the way I did. I started to hand out affection with the hope that it might come back to me.

It worked.

Today I’m happily married with two lovely kids. I’ve learned how to have a positive relationship of affection and mutual respect. It’s not an easy journey, but people can escape the abusive influence of a narcissistic father.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# narcissist# relationships# advice# love# self

Comments / 4

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
6784 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: Nobody Says We Should Ban Fingers to Stop Mass Shootings

You need a finger to pull a trigger right? Therefore, shouldn’t we be able to stop all mass shootings by banning fingers? Why isn’t anyone suggesting that?. The answer to why nobody is suggesting that is because it’s an idiotic idea.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Some Americans Are Too Cowardly to Watch the January 6th Hearings

I find it a little bit upsetting that some Americans insist that they already know what happened at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021. The truth is that they don’t know what happened. They know what they’ve been told. That’s it.

Read full story
468 comments

Opinion: Are Mass School Shootings Caused by Mental Illness or a Lack of Brain Development?

Whenever children lose their lives, it has a devastating effect on the whole community. Every parent is terrified of losing their child to a car accident, or depression that leads to suicide.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Is a Constant Threat to my Wellbeing

People say that you shouldn’t let abusive people live rent-free in your mind. However, it’s clear that people who say such things have never had to deal with a narcissistic parent.

Read full story
13 comments
Uvalde, TX

Opinion: We Should Take More Time to Thank Teachers for Their Service

My wife is a teacher, but over the last few years, the job has caused her an unreasonable amount of stress. She doesn’t make the policies, but when parents disagree with the policies she often bears the brunt of the blame.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Spoiled the Ending to ‘The Empire Strikes Back’

I still remember the day. I was sitting in the family van. The van was blue with galaxy detailing. It was the end of May. The year was 1980. My narcissistic father got into the driver’s seat and looked at me in the rearview mirror. “I know how ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ ends,” he said.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Uses Patriarchal Beliefs as a Weapon Against Me

My narcissistic father knew that the male head of a household has special privileges in the United States. We are not too far removed from a time in history when women weren’t allowed to vote or hold bank accounts. Even today, many men prohibit their wives from having access to money. This is a control mechanism.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Could Make Any Comment Into an Insult

It got to the point with my narcissistic father that I had to put on my armor just when he walked into the room. He bowed his head forward and rolled his eyes up at me. He wore a sarcastic smirk.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Didn't Care About My Long-Term Health

It’s fashionable for older generations to pick on younger generations in public and the media. They call people under thirty “lazy” and “entitled.” But the truth is that older generations have ruined the economy and the world.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Used His Religious Beliefs to Control Me

Choosing a religion is one of the most personal choices an individual can make. Unfortunately, American society seems to be evolving into a place where more and more people impose their religious beliefs on others.

Read full story
166 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Can't See Beyond Their Personal Experience

My narcissistic father couldn’t understand anything that didn’t happen directly to him. This made it very difficult to explain anything to him. For example, if he was fifteen minutes late to a meeting with you, he’d become offended if you got angry. “Relax,” he said. “It’s only fifteen minutes, why are you making such a big deal of it?”

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Used Pregnancy to Control My Mother

Most people tell you that you need to escape narcissists. The only advice they offer is to remove them from your life. They tell you to get as far away from narcissists as possible.

Read full story
143 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Refuse to Process Their Own Trauma

I have a lot of empathy for my narcissistic father. However, I don't want to spend any time with him. I know he’s in pain. He has been in pain my whole life. Narcissism runs in my family. It takes a courageous individual to break the cycle and insist on treating others with more kindness.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Oppress Their Children With Constant Disappointment

Growing up, my narcissistic father used to let me know he was going to be disappointed with me before I even did anything. “I don’t know why I’m asking you to do this because you’ll probably mess it up.”

Read full story
33 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Demand Control of Public Education

I grew up with a narcissistic father. He demanded to have complete control over every aspect of my life. His control extended to my education. My narcissistic father maintained his power over me by ensuring my ignorance. He would often give me incorrect information. This behavior made me reliant on him.

Read full story
300 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Refuse to Recognize They Need to Mature

My narcissistic father refuses to take anything seriously. When I tried to discuss important issues with him, he’d often start to laugh. My father sees himself as “the good time guy.” He considered everything an opportunity for humor.

Read full story
24 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Demand Complete Control of Their Children’s Bodies

I grew up with a narcissistic father and it took me a long time to realize that I owned myself. This is a very difficult and very important concept for children to learn. My controlling father implied that I was his property. These decisions went beyond the healthy obligations of parental protection.

Read full story
171 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Are Common in the United States of America

I grew up with a narcissistic father. As a child, I knew that something was wrong, but I didn’t have the power to do anything about it. I don’t feel hatred for my narcissistic father. Instead, I pity him. In my view, he keeps making bad choices. He drives people away from him. He does not take responsibility for his actions.

Read full story
32 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Know What to Say to Inflict Terrible Pain

Growing up under the influence of my narcissistic father was an enormous challenge. I look back on those days with sadness and regret. My narcissistic father used to beat me down by talking about painful events in my life. He’d often present these moments as if they were comical. He’d tell the same stories multiple times.

Read full story
35 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy